IIM Lucknow Summer Placements 2026: Over 600 Offers, Highest Stipend At Rs 3.5 Lakh Per Month

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow has completed its summer placement process for the 2026–2028 batch, securing more than 600 internship offers. The placement drive covered students from its Post Graduate Programme (PGP) and Post Graduate Programme in Agribusiness Management (PGP-ABM).

According to the institute’s placement update, the highest domestic stipend offered was Rs 3.5 lakh per month. The median stipend stood at Rs 1.75 lakh per month, while the average stipend was Rs 1.5 lakh per month.

The placement process also saw strong participation from companies across different sectors, giving students opportunities to gain work experience before completing their management courses.

IIM Lucknow Summer Placement 2026: Key Highlights

The institute reported 100 per cent placement for the batch. More than 350 offers were made on the first day of the placement process. Around 75 per cent of students secured an average stipend of Rs 1.5 lakh per month, according to the placement details.