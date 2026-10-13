IIM Lucknow Summer Placements 2026: Over 600 Offers, Highest Stipend At Rs 3.5 Lakh Per Month
IIM Lucknow has completed summer placements for its 2026–2028 batch, with a median stipend of Rs 1.75 lakh per month. Consulting, finance and marketing were among the major internship areas.
The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow has completed its summer placement process for the 2026–2028 batch, securing more than 600 internship offers. The placement drive covered students from its Post Graduate Programme (PGP) and Post Graduate Programme in Agribusiness Management (PGP-ABM).
According to the institute’s placement update, the highest domestic stipend offered was Rs 3.5 lakh per month. The median stipend stood at Rs 1.75 lakh per month, while the average stipend was Rs 1.5 lakh per month.
The placement process also saw strong participation from companies across different sectors, giving students opportunities to gain work experience before completing their management courses.
IIM Lucknow Summer Placement 2026: Key Highlights
The institute reported 100 per cent placement for the batch. More than 350 offers were made on the first day of the placement process. Around 75 per cent of students secured an average stipend of Rs 1.5 lakh per month, according to the placement details.
The batch had 578 students, including 119 freshers and 459 students with previous work experience. This means most students entering the placement process had already gained experience in different fields.
Consulting, Finance Among Top Internship Domains
Students received internship offers across several areas, including consulting, finance, marketing, product management, operations, retail and e-commerce. These fields offer students opportunities to understand how businesses work and apply the concepts they learn during their management programmes.
The placement process included both companies that regularly recruit from IIM Lucknow and organisations participating for the first time.
Which Companies Recruited IIM Lucknow Students?
Several well-known companies took part in the summer placement process. These included Accenture, Adobe, Amazon, American Express, Bain & Company, Boston Consulting Group, Deloitte, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Google, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, JPMorgan Chase, Kearney, KPMG, McKinsey & Company, Procter & Gamble, PwC, Reliance and Visa.
First-time recruiters included Coca-Cola, Bayer, Cummins, DBS, Expedia Group, Flipkart, Groww, IBM, Swiggy and Renew Power, among others.
The Adani Group also offered selected interns a tuition fee waiver along with their stipend.
The summer placement results provide students with an overview of internship opportunities available across industries. The stipend figures reflect the offers made during this placement process and are not annual salaries for full-time jobs.
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Anjali is an education journalist with over a year of experience in digital and business journalism. She has previously worked with BW Businessworld and ANI, where she gained experience in news writing, editing, research, and fact-checking. At Jagran Josh, she writes education news and covers competitive exams and current affairs, with a keen interest in delivering accurate, informative, and reader-focused content. She holds a BA from Miranda House, University of Delhi, and a postgraduate diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). Anjali enjoys reading and exploring new ideas and perspectives through books.