Gujarat NMMS Scholarship 2026 Registration Date Announced, Check Tentative Exam Schedule Here
Gujarat NMMS exam 2026-27 is tentatively scheuled to be held on December 5, 2027. Applications will open on October 15, 2026. Check eligibility, fees, exam pattern and scholarship amount details here.
NMMS scholarship 2026-27 schedule has been announced by the State Examination Board for Gujarat. The exam is tentatively scheduled for Dec 5 and the online application process will begin on October 15, 2026. Students can submit applications until October 24, 2026 while the online fee payment facility will remain open until Oct 26, 2026. Selected students will receive Rs 12, 000 every year for four years under a scheme run by the Union education ministry. This assistance helps meritorious students from economically weaker sections continue their education up to Class 12 and reduces dropout rates. Scroll the article to further details.
NMMS Eligibility and Application Details
NMMS eligibility covers students currently studying in Class 8 at government or local body or grant-in-aid schools. General and OBC category students must have secured at least 55% marks or an equivalent grade in Class 7 while SC and ST students need at least 50%. The annual income of parents or guardians must not exceed Rs 3.5 lakh. Gujarat has been allotted a quota of 5097 students under the scheme. Selected students will receive Rs 1000 per month directly into their bank accounts after registration and verification on the National Scholarship Portal. The exam fee is Rs 70 for general EWS and OBC category students and Rs 50 for SC ST and PH category candidates and fees will be accepted only through online payment. Schools are responsible for completing the online applications of students within the stipulated deadline.
NMMS Exam Pattern and Documents
NMMS exam pattern has two sections named Mental Ability Test and Scholastic Aptitude Test. Each section will comprise 90 multiple choice questions carrying 90 marks and there is no negative marking. Applicants must ensure their names match the details on their Aadhaar cards and that the information matches U-DISE records. They must upload copies of their income certificate and caste certificate along with the Class 7 marksheet and Aadhaar card.
NMMS Qualification Marks and Scholarship Renewal
NMMS exam qualification requires students to score at least 40% marks in the MAT and SAT papers taken together while reserved category students need only 32%. NMMS scholarship amount continues every year only when awardees keep performing well because renewal requires at least 55% marks in the previous class final exam with relaxation to 50% for reserved category students.
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