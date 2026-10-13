School Assembly News Headlines (October 14, 2026): Nandan Nilekani, UPI Fee Update, Delhi CM and Other News
School Assembly News Headlines for October 14, 2026, covers the latest national, international, education, sports and business news to keep students informed about current events. Read the article below to know top headlines of the day.
School Assembly News Headlines (October 14, 2026): Staying updated with the latest news helps students understand what is happening around them and learn about important events across the country and the world. From national and international affairs to education, sports, business and politics, daily news keeps students informed and encourages them to think critically. In this article, we have brought together the important news headlines for October 14, 2026 to help students prepare for their morning school assembly. These headlines provide a quick overview of major developments, making it easier for students to stay informed without having to read an entire newspaper or watch lengthy news programmes. Following daily news can also help students improve their general knowledge, build confidence and help students participate more actively in school discussions and activities.
National News Headlines for School Assembly
- Opposition leaders marched to the Supreme Court and filed a joint petition seeking scrutiny of the electoral roll revision and an audit of voter deletions.
- The Supreme Court stayed defamation proceedings against Rahul Gandhi over his 2018 remarks concerning the Rafale fighter jet deal.
- The Centre standardised the names of 28 locations and geographical features in Ladakh, and the Ministry of External Affairs firmly rejected China’s objection, reiterating that Ladakh is an integral part of India.
- Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired the first-ever BIMSTEC Home Ministers-level meeting in New Delhi, urging member nations to jointly fight terrorism, organised crime and drug trafficking.
- Jantar Mantar is no longer a designated protest site in Delhi; police named Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and CBD Ground in East Delhi as the new venues.
- The Kerala Assembly passed a resolution seeking the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
- Speaking at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India does not grow at anyone’s cost but “with the world and for the world”.
- Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said the Supreme Court should not be dragged into politics, while the Centre got time till October 15 to respond to pleas over alleged detentions during the Delhi protests.
- More than 60% of the 33 lakh cases linked to Delhi’s Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls have been disposed of, according to the Chief Electoral Officer’s data.
- The 94th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle was held in Varanasi, with Asian Games medallists joining to promote fitness and a drug-free India.
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International News Headlines for School Assembly
- American economists Robert E. Hall and Michael Woodford won the 2026 Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences for their work on the microeconomic foundations of macroeconomic stability.
- The IMF projected 2026 global growth at 3.1%, saying strong artificial intelligence investment is offsetting the energy shock from the Middle East conflict, while warning of mounting debt risks.
- The death toll from the Houthi attack on Riyadh’s international airport rose to 13, including one Indian national, with over 300 injured; the Saudi-led coalition intercepted another ballistic missile aimed at Riyadh.
- Two ships off Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast were hit by drones and one sank, according to the Bulgarian government.
- Russia called France’s seizure of an alleged shadow-fleet tanker a violation of international law.
- Ukrainian President Zelensky said Russia struck a power plant immediately after a ceasefire announcement on energy targets.
- At least 139 migrants died after an overcrowded boat heading from Yemen capsized off Djibouti.
Sports News Headlines for School Assembly
- India beat the West Indies by 14 runs in the third T20I at Indore to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series; Abhishek Sharma top-scored with a rapid 69, and the fourth T20I is scheduled in Ahmedabad on October 14.
- Pakistan took a 2-0 lead over Sri Lanka in their T20I series, with the third and final T20I played in Rawalpindi on October 13.
- Ravindra Jadeja struck his 16th first-class century, scoring 102 for Saurashtra against Chhattisgarh in the Ranji Trophy, while Tushar Deshpande claimed a five-wicket haul; Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh registered innings victories.
- Manchester City thrashed Liverpool 3-0 at Anfield, with goals from Erling Haaland, Jérémy Doku and Rayan Cherki.
- Aditi Ashok finished tied 55th at the LPGA event in Shanghai, while Yuvraj Sandhu was the best-placed Indian at tied 13th in the SJM Macao Open golf.
- Indian pair Divij Sharan and Siddhant Banthia won the ITF men’s doubles title in Sintra, Portugal, winning the final 6-1, 6-3.
- Indian equestrian riders Surya Aditya and Avik Bhatia clinched silver and bronze at the AEF Cup event, giving India a double podium finish.
- At the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, India finished fourth in the medal tally with 85 medals — 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze.
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Business News Headlines for School Assembly
- The Sensex surged 1,109 points to close at 73,033.78 and the Nifty 50 climbed 1.6% to end at 22,721, with IT stocks leading the rally after strong results from HCLTech.
- The rupee strengthened to 94.96 against the US dollar, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the RBI will continue efforts to curb excessive volatility in the currency.
- The NPCI decided that the merchant discount rate (MDR) on select person-to-merchant UPI payments will be implemented only after Diwali.
- The IMF retained India as the world’s fastest-growing major economy, projecting 7.0% growth for 2026 and 2027.
- South Korea’s Kospi index sank over 5% in a sharp sell-off of semiconductor shares driven by worries over the AI boom.
- Gold prices stayed near ₹1.58 lakh per 10 grams and silver around ₹2.6 lakh per kg during the festive season.
Education News Headlines for School Assembly
- Registration for the UGC-NET December 2026 examination is open from October 8 to October 28 on the official NTA website.
- The NTA has released the score cards for the UGC-NET June 2026 re-examination held for English, Commerce and Sociology papers; candidates can download them from the official portal.
- The CBSE has started the online exam form submission process for Class 10 and Class 12 private candidates.
- The Ministry of Education approved a Centre of Excellence for Classical Pali at the Central University of Odisha.
- Cricketer Smriti Mandhana was named a UNICEF India celebrity advocate for her work on children’s rights.
- The NTA has also issued a public notice regarding the issuance of e-certificates for UGC-NET June 2026 qualifiers.
- NEET PG 2026 Round 1 Choice Filling Window Opens Today
- Assam NEET UG 2026 Round 3 Allotment Result Released
- UPMSP releases the UP Board Timetable 2027 for Class 10th and 12th examinations
- XAT 2027 Application Correction Dates Out
- Nandan Nilekani Suggests Last Minute Question Paper Generation to Prevent Exam Leaks
- DU Extends Financial Support Scheme 2026-27 Application Deadline for Eligible students
- Nandan Nilekani Suggests Last-Minute Question Paper Generation to Prevent Exam Leaks
Science and Technology News Headlines for School Assembly
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Sudha Gopalakrishnan Brain Centre at IIT Madras, which is working on mapping the human brain at the cellular level.
- Two indigenously developed hybrid rockets, RHUMI 1 and RHUMI 2, were launched to test restart and reignition technology while promoting space education.
- ISRO, along with the Indian Institute of Geomagnetism, conducted a two-day space science outreach programme at Port Blair in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
Thought of the Day
“Learning gives creativity, creativity leads to thinking, thinking provides knowledge, and knowledge makes you great.” — Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam
Meaning: Dr. Kalam, India’s former President and a world-famous scientist, believed that learning is the first step towards greatness. When we learn something new, our mind begins to think creatively, and that thinking turns into real knowledge. The lesson for students is simple — study with curiosity every day, because small steps of learning slowly build the knowledge that makes a person truly great.
Following the news every day is not just about remembering headlines. It helps students connect what they learn in classrooms with what is happening in the country and the world, sharpens general awareness for quizzes and exams, and slowly builds the habits of an informed, curious and responsible citizen. Even ten minutes of daily current affairs can make a real difference over a school year.
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Executive - Editorial
Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.