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West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 3, Stray Vacancy Round Schedule Out, Download PDF at wbmcc.nic.in

By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Last Updated: Oct 13, 2026, 14:24 IST

West Bengal NEET UG round 3 and stray vacancy round allotment result is now available on the official website. Students can check the allotment schedule at wbmcc.nic.in

West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 3, Stray Vacancy Round Schedule Out, Download PDF at wbmcc.nic.in
West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 3, Stray Vacancy Round Schedule Out, Download PDF at wbmcc.nic.in
Register for Result Updates

WB NEET UG Counselling 2026: The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee has released a revised schedule for WB NEET UG counselling 2026. The schedule has been released for Round 3 and the Online Stray Vacancy Round for admissions to UG courses. Candidates participating in the counselling round can check the revised schedule and details here.

According to the dates announced, the Round 3 reporting and Admission of Allotted candidates to the allotted Institute with requisite original documents, college fee, and bond, after physical document verification, will be available from October 13 to 15, 2026. For the online stray vacancy round, candidates can complete the online registration on October 16, 2026. The Online Choice Filling and Choice Locking will be available from October 17 to 18, 2026. The allotment result for the Online Stray Round will be available on October 23, 2026.

WB NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 3 and Online Stray Vacancy Round - Click Here

WB NEET UG Counselling 2026: Revised Tentative Schedule for Counseling

Events in CounselingDays and Date & Time
Round 3
The Reporting and Admission of Allotted candidates to the allotted Institute (for All Private Medical Colleges the admission process will be in different Govt. Medical Colleges in Kolkata, related Notice has been published in the website and for all Private Dental colleges at Dr. R Ahmed Dental College) with requisite original documents, college requite fee, bond after physical document verification (Once Successfully re-verified they can get admitted in the allotted seat). Upgraded candidates need to get submitted fee and document back with server generated reliving letter from previous college before moving for admission in newly allotted college.		 October 13 to 15, 2026 from 10 am till 4 pm (as per server time)
Online Stray Vacancy:
Online Registration by candidates qualified through NEET UG 2026 11 am to 8 pm of October 16, 2026
Online Fee Payment 11 am to 12 midnight on October 16, 2026
After Successful Registration and Fee Payment, Verification of Candidates in the already designated college and time slot by the software (Not applicable for NRI Candidates; please see Notice Point No. 3, for further details) October 17, 2026 from 9 am to 4 pm
Publication of List of Successfully Verified candidates and Publication of Seat Matrix for Online Stray Round October 17, 2026 after 5 pm
Online Choice Filling and Choice Locking by the verified Candidates in List 6 pm on October 17, 2026 to 10 am on October 18, 2026 
Publication of allotment result Online Stray Round By 12 noon on October 23, 2026
The Reporting and Admission of Allotted candidates to the allotted Institute (for All Private Medical Colleges, the admission process will be in different Govt. Medical Colleges in Kolkata, related Notice has been published on the website and for all Private Dental colleges at Dr. R. Ahmed Dental College, with requisite original documents, college fee, and bond after physical document verification (Once Successfully re-verified, they can get admitted to the allotted seat). From 2 pm to 6 pm, October 23 to 26, 2026, from 10 am till 4 pm

WB NEET UG Counselling 2026: Online Stray Vacancy Registration

The online stray vacancy round registration will begin on October 16, 2026. The link will be available from 11 AM to 8 AM. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to register and apply.

Step 1: Visit the official website of WB NEET UG

Step 2: Click on Online Stray Vacancy Registration

Step 3: Log in with the required credentials

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Submit the application fee

Step 6: Save and click on Submit

Also Read: School Holiday Tomorrow, October 14, 2026: Will Schools Remain Closed? Check State-Wise Updates and IMD Alert

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Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking. 

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First Published: Oct 13, 2026, 14:24 IST
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