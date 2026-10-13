West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 3, Stray Vacancy Round Schedule Out, Download PDF at wbmcc.nic.in

WB NEET UG Counselling 2026: The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee has released a revised schedule for WB NEET UG counselling 2026. The schedule has been released for Round 3 and the Online Stray Vacancy Round for admissions to UG courses. Candidates participating in the counselling round can check the revised schedule and details here.

According to the dates announced, the Round 3 reporting and Admission of Allotted candidates to the allotted Institute with requisite original documents, college fee, and bond, after physical document verification, will be available from October 13 to 15, 2026. For the online stray vacancy round, candidates can complete the online registration on October 16, 2026. The Online Choice Filling and Choice Locking will be available from October 17 to 18, 2026. The allotment result for the Online Stray Round will be available on October 23, 2026.