School Holiday Today, October 14, 2026: IMD Issues Weather Alerts in Delhi, UP, Haryana; Check State-Wise Updates

School Holiday October 14, 2026: Schools in India are expected to follow their regular schedules on Wednesday, October 14, unless state governments, district administrations or individual school authorities announce closures. No school holiday has been confirmed for tomorrow currently. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorms, lightning, strong winds and rainfall in several regions, which could lead to local school holiday if conditions worsen. The latest weather forecast has drawn attention to Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and parts of southern India. The IMD has warned of gusty winds, and isolated hailstorms in parts of north India on October 14 and 15. Heavy rainfall is also expected in parts of Jammu and Kashmir and coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Parents and students should note that an IMD weather warning does not automatically mean schools will remain closed. The final decision depends on local weather conditions and official orders issued by the concerned authorities. School Holiday Tomorrow: State-Wise Updates for October 14 Here is a state-wise overview of the weather situation and school closure status for Wednesday, October 14, 2026. State/Region Weather forecast and school status Delhi-NCR Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are forecast. No blanket school closure has been confirmed; check district and school notices. Haryana Rainfall, thunderstorms and isolated hailstorms are possible. School closure depends on local administration orders. Punjab Thunderstorms, strong winds and isolated hailstorms are forecast. Parents should check district-level advisories. Chandigarh Rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds are expected. No region-wide school closure has been confirmed. Jammu and Kashmir Widespread rainfall is forecast, with isolated heavy rainfall possible. Check local administration announcements. Himachal Pradesh Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is expected. School schedules may be affected if local authorities issue orders. Uttar Pradesh Isolated to scattered rainfall is forecast in western parts on October 14. No statewide school closure has been confirmed. Rajasthan Isolated to scattered rainfall and gusty winds are possible in parts of the state. Check district-specific updates. Andhra Pradesh Heavy rainfall is possible in parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. Monitor local weather and school advisories. Kerala Rainfall activity is expected to increase later in the week. Check district-level updates for any closure announcements. Karnataka Rainfall is forecast in parts of the state, with heavier showers possible later in the week. No blanket closure has been confirmed. Tamil Nadu Rain and thunderstorms are possible in parts of the state. Follow district administration announcements. West Bengal No warning was listed for Gangetic West Bengal and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim for October 14 in the IMD regional bulletin available on October 13.

IMD Weather Alert for October 14: Which States May Receive Heavy Rain? The IMD has forecast unsettled weather in many parts on October 14, with the possibility of local disruptions due to thunderstorms, lightning, strong winds and rainfall. Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh School Holiday October 14 Delhi-NCR and neighbouring areas are likely to experience thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds on October 14. Wind speeds could reach 40–50 kmph, with gusts of up to 60 kmph. Isolated hailstorm activity is also possible in parts of the region on October 14 and 15. Although these conditions may affect commuting and outdoor activities, a school holiday will depend on any specific order issued by the relevant authorities. Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh School Holiday October 14 The IMD has forecast fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Jammu and Kashmir on October 14.

Students and parents in vulnerable and hilly areas should monitor local weather warnings, road conditions and announcements from district administrations. Any decision on a school holiday and classes will depend on the severity of conditions in individual districts. Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan School Holiday October 14 Western Uttar Pradesh is likely to receive isolated to scattered rainfall between October 13 and 15. Eastern Uttar Pradesh may experience similar rainfall activity on October 15 and 16. No specific heavy rainfall warning for Uttar Pradesh on October 14 was indicated in the forecast reported on October 13. Parts of Rajasthan may also experience scattered showers and gusty winds. Parents should check whether their district administration or school has issued a specific notice regarding classes.