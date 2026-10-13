XAT 2027 Application Correction Dates Out, Apply Until October 16 to Avail Application Review and Correction Opportunity
XAT 2027 application correction window will open on October 16, 2026. Students can submit their applications and make necessary changes in the filled application form within the deadline provided.
XAT 2027 Application Correction: XLRI Jamshedpur has announced the dates for students to review and correct their XAT application form. According to the notification available on the official website, candidates can review and correct their filled online application form on October 16 and 17, 2026.
Candidates who wish to make necessary changes to their online application must make sure they complete the online registration and application process by October 16, 2026. It must, however, be noted that the last date for candidates to register and apply for XAT 2027 is December 6, 2026.
The XAT 2027 online registration and application link is available on the official website xatonline.in. Candidates who are yet to apply for XAT 2027 can also click on the direct link given here to complete the registration and application process.
XAT 2027 Application - Click Here
XAT 2027 Application Correction Dates
XAT 2027 online registration and application window will close on December 6, 2026. Candidates are, however, being given a chance to make changes to their filled application form. Those who are yet to submit their XAT applications can visit the official website to apply. Students who are yet to submit their applications and those who have already completed their application submission and need to make changes can do so on October 16 and 17, 2026. Candidates in the process of submitting their applications now have time until October 16, 2026, to complete the application process in order to get the opportunity to review and make corrections in the XAT 2027 application form.
XAT 2027 Registration and Application Process
The XAT online registration and application process is open. Students who are yet to submit their applications can visit the official website to apply. Follow the steps provided below to submit the application.
Step 1: Visit the official website of XAT
Step 2: Click on the registration link
Step 3: Enter all required details
Step 4: Fill out the application form
Step 5: Submit the XAT application fee
Step 6: Save and click on Submit
XAT 2027 Application Correction: Fields Open for Editing
When making changes in the application form, candidates must note the following fields will b open for editing
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Personal details
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Category and reservation
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Contact details
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Documents
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Academic qualifications
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Work experience
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Programme preferences
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Test city preferences
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.