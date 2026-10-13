XAT 2027 Application Correction Dates Out, Apply Until October 16 to Avail Application Review and Correction Opportunity

XAT 2027 Application Correction: XLRI Jamshedpur has announced the dates for students to review and correct their XAT application form. According to the notification available on the official website, candidates can review and correct their filled online application form on October 16 and 17, 2026.

Candidates who wish to make necessary changes to their online application must make sure they complete the online registration and application process by October 16, 2026. It must, however, be noted that the last date for candidates to register and apply for XAT 2027 is December 6, 2026.

The XAT 2027 online registration and application link is available on the official website xatonline.in. Candidates who are yet to apply for XAT 2027 can also click on the direct link given here to complete the registration and application process.