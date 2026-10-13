Maharashtra State Govt Waives Exam Fee for Over 82K Class 10 and Class 12 Students

Maharashtra state government has announced an examination fee waiver for students of Class 11 and 12 in Latur district. The fee was waived as part of the drought relief for 82,074 students. According to reports, the directive for examinations to be held in February-March 2027 was issued by the Latur Zilla Parishad education department.

As per the directive issued, of the total beneficiaries, 47,555 are Class X students, and 34,519 are Class XII students. Officials have stated that Latur has the highest number of beneficiaries at 31,214, followed by Udgir with 11,701, Ahmedpur with 8,622, Nilanga with 7,799 and Ausa with 7,415 students.

Other than these, 4,694 students in Chakur, 3,195 in Deoni, 3,134 in Jalkot, 2,670 in Renapur and 1,630 in Shirur Anantpal are also part of the fee waiver.