Maharashtra State Govt Waives Exam Fee for Over 82K Class 10 and Class 12 Students
Maharashtra State Givernment has waived the exam fee of over 82 thousand students for the upcoming class 10 and class 12 board exams as part of relief measures for drought hit Latur district
Maharashtra state government has announced an examination fee waiver for students of Class 11 and 12 in Latur district. The fee was waived as part of the drought relief for 82,074 students. According to reports, the directive for examinations to be held in February-March 2027 was issued by the Latur Zilla Parishad education department.
As per the directive issued, of the total beneficiaries, 47,555 are Class X students, and 34,519 are Class XII students. Officials have stated that Latur has the highest number of beneficiaries at 31,214, followed by Udgir with 11,701, Ahmedpur with 8,622, Nilanga with 7,799 and Ausa with 7,415 students.
Other than these, 4,694 students in Chakur, 3,195 in Deoni, 3,134 in Jalkot, 2,670 in Renapur and 1,630 in Shirur Anantpal are also part of the fee waiver.
The education department has also directed headmasters not to collect examination fees from these students. The Maharashtra state government has declared drought in 265 tehsils and announced special relief measures, including fee waivers for students. Latur district has been declared drought-hit by the state government.
Maharashtra SSC, HSC Examination 2027
Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has issued a tentative schedule for the SSC and HSC examination. According to the dates announced, the Maharashtra Class 10 theory exam 2027 will be conducted from February 15 to March 11, 2027. The Maharashtra Class 12 theory exam 2027 will be conducted from February 8 to March 16, 2027. The detailed subject-wise timetable will be released on the official website soon.
Along with the theory exam dates, the board has also announced the dates for the Class 10 and Class 12 practical exams. Maharashtra Board 12th practical exam 2027 will be conducted from January 20 to February 6, 2027, and the Class 10 practical exams will be conducted from January 28 to February 13, 2027.
The detailed subject-wise Maharashtra Board Theory Exam 2027 timetable PDF will be issued for the Class 10 (SSC) and Class 12 (HSC) examinations soon. The exams are conducted in two shifts at designated exam centres across the state. The exam centre details will be mentioned on the admit card, which will be issued by the board after the timetable is released.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.