Nandan Nilekani Asks ‘Why Do We Need A Question Paper?’, Suggests Last-Minute Generation After NEET Leak

Nandan Nilekani, Infosys co-founder and head of the High-Powered Task Force on Examination Reforms formed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has discussed the need for traditional question papers and suggested generating them at the last minute before an examination. The task force was formed after the NEET UG 2026 paper leak row and the subsequent re-conduct of the examination. “Why do we need to have something called ‘a’ question paper? Because the moment you have a question paper, then that creates an economic incentive for that to be sold,” Nilekani asked during the Bloomberg New Economy Forum 2026. “So, the way to solve this is to really have a massive bank of questions, and only at the last minute generate the question paper for that day, and therefore the question of ‘a’ question paper goes away, and there’s no economic incentive for that,” he added.

Nilekani On AI-Generated Last-Minute Question Papers Nilekani was asked whether AI-generated question papers should be created on the day of the test. In response, he said, “Yeah. Sure.Yeah.” Nilekani further stressed the need to increase the number of examination centres. He added that expanding testing locations would also be among the issues addressed by the committee. “The other thing is, of course, how to make sure all exams are done on a computer-based testing, and that requires a network of locations. We have 150,000 locations where a young boy or girl can take a test. That needs to be expanded. I think these are all systemic issues which we will address in our committee,” he said. Speaking about the proposed reforms, Nilekani added, “the Prime Minister is very keen to implement our decisions.”