Andhra Pradesh: AM/NS India to Modernise 4 Govt ITIs With NAMTECH Expertise
AM/NS India will upgrade four government ITIs in Visakhapatnam with a Rs 200 crore investment under the PM-SETU skill scheme. Read the article given below to get complete details.
Skill training in Andhra Pradesh is getting a big push. The state government has joined hands with the Centre and AM/NS India to modernise four Industrial Training Institutes in the Visakhapatnam cluster. The project will cost Rs 200 crore. It aims to give students practical skills that employers actually want. Scroll down to know more about it.
How The Partnership Works?
The shareholders’ agreement was signed on Monday. The upgrade will be carried out under the PM-SETU scheme. Its full name is Pradhan Mantri Skilling and Employability Transformation through upgraded ITIs. The National Steering Committee of PM-SETU has approved the strategic investment plan for the Visakhapatnam cluster. This is the first such approval in the country. A special purpose vehicle will be set up to manage the upgrades and operations. AM/NS India will hold a 51 per cent stake in it. The Andhra Pradesh government and the Centre will hold 24.5 per cent each. AM/NS India itself is a joint venture owned equally by ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel.
Better Training For Better Jobs
Government ITI (Old) in Kancharapalem will serve as the main training centre. It will share its facilities and resources with three other institutes. These are Government ITI (Girls) at the Industrial Estate in Visakhapatnam and Government ITI in Bobbili and Government ITI in Narsipatnam.The upgrade covers modern training facilities and industry-relevant equipment. Courses will be updated and new trades will be introduced. Students will receive hands-on practical training. Instructors will also get enhanced training.
Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh said the partnership will help students gain practical skills that employers need. He added that the state wants its industrial growth to create opportunities for young people.Ashutosh Telang is the director and vice president of HR and Administration at AM/NS India. He said the company will bring its manufacturing experience along with the technical education expertise of NAMTECH to these four government ITIs.
The larger scheme has an outlay of Rs 60000 crore. It plans to upgrade 1000 government ITIs through industry partnerships. Five National Skill Training Institutes will also be strengthened. The goal is to improve vocational education through modern infrastructure and training in emerging technologies. This project links classroom learning with real industry needs. It should make local youth jobs ready and help companies find skilled workers. It also supports the state as it grows its industrial and manufacturing base.
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