Andhra Pradesh: AM/NS India to Modernise 4 Govt ITIs With NAMTECH Expertise

Skill training in Andhra Pradesh is getting a big push. The state government has joined hands with the Centre and AM/NS India to modernise four Industrial Training Institutes in the Visakhapatnam cluster. The project will cost Rs 200 crore. It aims to give students practical skills that employers actually want. Scroll down to know more about it.

How The Partnership Works?

The shareholders’ agreement was signed on Monday. The upgrade will be carried out under the PM-SETU scheme. Its full name is Pradhan Mantri Skilling and Employability Transformation through upgraded ITIs. The National Steering Committee of PM-SETU has approved the strategic investment plan for the Visakhapatnam cluster. This is the first such approval in the country. A special purpose vehicle will be set up to manage the upgrades and operations. AM/NS India will hold a 51 per cent stake in it. The Andhra Pradesh government and the Centre will hold 24.5 per cent each. AM/NS India itself is a joint venture owned equally by ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel.