IIT BHU Forms Nine-Member Panel for Urine Drug Tests of New Students

IIT BHU Varanasi has taken a big step to keep its campus free from substance abuse. The institute has formed a nine-member committee to coordinate and conduct urine-based drug tests for newly admitted students. This decision came after the Ministry of Education issued guidelines asking institutes to conduct drug tests for students. The official notice was issued by the deputy registrar general administration of IIT BHU. The panel includes faculty members and medical professionals from the institute. Scroll the article to get complete details. Nine-Member Panel Formed for Drug Test Screening The committee is headed by the dean of student affairs at IIT BHU. It includes senior deans and doctors from IIT and BHU. As per media reports and the ministry guidelines students will be required to give their consent before undergoing the urine-based drug test. IIT BHU has not yet specified the detailed procedure or the schedule for obtaining consent or conducting the test. The protocols to be followed in case a student tests positive for substance use are also awaited. The list of members is given below.

Rajesh Kumar – Dean of Students’ Affairs: Chairman

Devender Singh – Dean of Academic Affairs: Member

Medha Jha – Associate Dean of Students’ Affairs: Member

Abhishekh Kumar Srivastava – Associate Dean of SCS: Member

Dr. Ajit Kumar Mishra – Faculty Coordinator of SCS: Member

Kiran Giri – Department of Pharmacology at IMS BHU: Member

Kamlesh Palandurkar – Head of the Department of Biochemistry at BHU: Member

Dr. Deepa Rani – Department of Pathology at BHU: Member

Mr. Tushar – Convener of SCS: Member Why the Drug Test Decision Was Taken The move by IIT BHU is not a standalone step. It follows a directive from the Union Ministry of Education which has asked top higher education institutes including the IITs and the IIMs to introduce drug screening for incoming students. The idea is part of a bigger national effort to curb substance abuse among young people. Under the plan the testing is meant to be voluntary and confidential and the results are expected to be used only for counselling and support and not for any punitive action. The testing framework has been prepared by the National Drug Dependence Treatment Centre at AIIMS New Delhi. The exercise is also linked to the Narcotics Control Bureau vision document that aims to screen around ten lakh students across centrally funded institutes in a phased manner over three years. IIT BHU has now become one of the first institutes to set up a formal committee for this purpose.