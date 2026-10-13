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NEET UG Counselling 2026 (Big Update): Certificates Issued After October 5 Will Not Be Accepted

By Faham Ehraj
Last Updated: Oct 13, 2026, 14:30 IST

NEET UG Counselling 2026: The last date for issuing original residence category certificate was October 5, 2027 after this date no further certificates will be accepted in the admission process. Read the article to know further details.

NEET UG Counselling 2026 (Big Update): Certificates Issued After October 5 Will Not Be Accepted
NEET UG Counselling 2026 (Big Update): Certificates Issued After October 5 Will Not Be Accepted
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HNB Medical Education University has issued a fresh public notice for NEET UG state counselling. The notice sets a clear rule about residence and category certificates. It also confirms that the Round 3 provisional seat allocation is now live. Students must read every detail carefully before they move ahead with admission. Scroll the article below for more details. 

Certificate Deadline For Residence And Category

The public notice said the last date for issuing original residence category and sub category certificates was October 5, 2026. Any certificate issued after this date will not be accepted in the admission process. Candidates will have to ensure the authenticity and validity of their original documents. If fake documents are found the allotment of the MBBS seat will be cancelled. Meanwhile social activist Pradeep Bahuguna has shared a list of 22 more suspects. He has raised concern about possible forgery in the documents and has demanded an investigation.

Round 3 Provisional Seat Allocation

The third round of provisional seat allocation results was uploaded to the official portal on October 12, 2026. This followed approval by the NEET UG Counseling Board at its meeting chaired by the Vice Chancellor. Seats were given based on candidates merit and the choices they filled during counselling.

Cutoff Marks For Government Medical Colleges

The general category cutoff for government medical colleges was 534. The general female category secured a seat at 535. The OBC non creamy layer cutoff was 526. The EWS cutoff was 509. The SC cutoff was 428. The ST cutoff was 415.

Cutoff Marks For Private Medical Colleges

The general category cutoff for state quota seats in private medical colleges was 217. OBC non creamy layer seats were allocated at 218. SC seats were allocated at 214. ST seats were allocated at 194. The general category cutoff for the all India quota in private medical colleges was 234.

Guidelines For Candidates

Candidates will be able to download their allotment letter after 1 pm on October 13. If there is any error in the result uploaded on the portal the Counselling Board must be informed by e mail at ukneetcounselling@gmail.com by 11 am on October 13, 2026. The seat allocation result is provisional. Changes are subject to change. A candidate’s provisional allocation does not confer final right to a seat.

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Faham Ehraj
Faham Ehraj

Executive - Editorial

Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.

In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.

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First Published: Oct 13, 2026, 11:50 IST
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