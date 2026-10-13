NEET UG Counselling 2026 (Big Update): Certificates Issued After October 5 Will Not Be Accepted

HNB Medical Education University has issued a fresh public notice for NEET UG state counselling. The notice sets a clear rule about residence and category certificates. It also confirms that the Round 3 provisional seat allocation is now live. Students must read every detail carefully before they move ahead with admission. Scroll the article below for more details. Certificate Deadline For Residence And Category The public notice said the last date for issuing original residence category and sub category certificates was October 5, 2026. Any certificate issued after this date will not be accepted in the admission process. Candidates will have to ensure the authenticity and validity of their original documents. If fake documents are found the allotment of the MBBS seat will be cancelled. Meanwhile social activist Pradeep Bahuguna has shared a list of 22 more suspects. He has raised concern about possible forgery in the documents and has demanded an investigation.

Round 3 Provisional Seat Allocation The third round of provisional seat allocation results was uploaded to the official portal on October 12, 2026. This followed approval by the NEET UG Counseling Board at its meeting chaired by the Vice Chancellor. Seats were given based on candidates merit and the choices they filled during counselling. Cutoff Marks For Government Medical Colleges The general category cutoff for government medical colleges was 534. The general female category secured a seat at 535. The OBC non creamy layer cutoff was 526. The EWS cutoff was 509. The SC cutoff was 428. The ST cutoff was 415. Cutoff Marks For Private Medical Colleges The general category cutoff for state quota seats in private medical colleges was 217. OBC non creamy layer seats were allocated at 218. SC seats were allocated at 214. ST seats were allocated at 194. The general category cutoff for the all India quota in private medical colleges was 234.