Bihar Cabinet Approves State’s First Tech Park in Patna With NBCC

The Bihar cabinet has taken a big step for the state’s technology future. On Monday it approved a memorandum of understanding with NBCC (India) Ltd. The agreement will set up the state’s first technology park in Gardanibagh in Patna. The news came in a statement from the Information Technology Department. The cabinet was led by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary. The project is expected to attract investment from 100 firms. It should also create over five thousand direct jobs. The park is a first for Bihar and it opens a new door for the state’s youth. The cabinet meeting cleared several decisions in one sitting. Scroll the article given below for more information.

Bihar’s First Technology Park Will Come Up in Patna

The cabinet approved the selection of NBCC (India) Ltd on a nomination basis. The decision was taken under the Bihar Finance (Amendment) Rules. The cabinet also authorised the signing of the MoU. The new tech park aims to strengthen three key sectors. These are information technology or IT and IT-enabled services or ITES. The third is electronic systems design and manufacturing or ESDM. The park will be developed under the Bihar IT Policy 2024. It will also follow the Bihar Global Competence Centres or GCC Policy 2026. The main goal is to bring in investment. Another goal is to create jobs for local youth. This project will bring more work and more growth to the region.