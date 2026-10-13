Bihar Cabinet Approves State’s First Tech Park in Patna With NBCC
Bihar cabinet approves the state’s first tech park in Patna’s Gardanibagh with NBCC along with a Darbhanga logistics park and rural road programme in Bihar. Read the article below for complete details.
The Bihar cabinet has taken a big step for the state’s technology future. On Monday it approved a memorandum of understanding with NBCC (India) Ltd. The agreement will set up the state’s first technology park in Gardanibagh in Patna. The news came in a statement from the Information Technology Department. The cabinet was led by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary. The project is expected to attract investment from 100 firms. It should also create over five thousand direct jobs. The park is a first for Bihar and it opens a new door for the state’s youth. The cabinet meeting cleared several decisions in one sitting. Scroll the article given below for more information.
Bihar’s First Technology Park Will Come Up in Patna
The cabinet approved the selection of NBCC (India) Ltd on a nomination basis. The decision was taken under the Bihar Finance (Amendment) Rules. The cabinet also authorised the signing of the MoU. The new tech park aims to strengthen three key sectors. These are information technology or IT and IT-enabled services or ITES. The third is electronic systems design and manufacturing or ESDM. The park will be developed under the Bihar IT Policy 2024. It will also follow the Bihar Global Competence Centres or GCC Policy 2026. The main goal is to bring in investment. Another goal is to create jobs for local youth. This project will bring more work and more growth to the region.
Logistics Park and Cargo Hub Near Darbhanga Airport
The cabinet also cleared a revised outlay for a logistics park and cargo hub. The new amount is Rs 225 crore. The earlier amount was Rs 138 crore. The rise happened because land compensation costs went up. The land being acquired is 49.9973 acres. It sits near Darbhanga International Airport. This project will help move agricultural produce by air. Farmers of Mithila and north Bihar will reach markets across the country. They will get wider market access. The hub will support farmers who send their crops to faraway markets. The higher outlay covers the extra cost of land.
Rural Road Repairs and a Wider IT Footprint
The cabinet approved the Rural Road Maintenance and Management Programme. It is known as RRRMP. The programme will ensure regular repair renewal and maintenance of rural roads. It covers roads that have completed their first five years of maintenance. It also covers roads that are nearing the end of that period. The cabinet further approved steps to expand the Information Technology Department. The expansion will reach regional and district levels. This comes under the Bihar Information Technology Subordinate Services Rules. The move will strengthen implementation monitoring and coordination of government IT projects. It will also address technical needs at divisional district and block levels. The change should speed up the digitisation of public services. These steps will help the department work better at every level.
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