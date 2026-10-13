ICSE Class 10 Geography Syllabus 2026-27: Download Syllabus PDF Here

The ICSE Class 10 Geography Syllabus 2026 helps students understand the topics they need to prepare for their board examination. The syllabus covers important areas such as climate, soil resources, natural vegetation, agriculture, minerals, industries, transport and waste management. Students should go through the complete syllabus to understand the chapters, map work and internal assessment requirements. Knowing the ICSE Class 10 Geography syllabus in advance can help plan their studies, revise important topics and prepare for the examination more effectively. Scroll the article to get a complete list of topics for Geography syllabus 2026.

Also Check: ICSE Syllabus 2026-27 for Class 10: Download Revised Syllabus PDF

ICSE Class 10 Geography Syllabus 2026-27

Part I – Map Work

The Map work section covers the interpretation of topographic maps and locating important geographical features on an outline map of India. Students should practice grid references, contours, scales, directions and the identification and marking of important places.