ICSE Class 10 Geography Syllabus 2026-27: Download Syllabus PDF Here
ICSE Class 10 Geography Syllabus 2026: The ICSE Class 10 Geography syllabus for the 2026–27 academic year has been released with no major changes. Students are advised to follow the complete syllabus and exam pattern as shared by CISCE for effective exam preparation.
The ICSE Class 10 Geography Syllabus 2026 helps students understand the topics they need to prepare for their board examination. The syllabus covers important areas such as climate, soil resources, natural vegetation, agriculture, minerals, industries, transport and waste management. Students should go through the complete syllabus to understand the chapters, map work and internal assessment requirements. Knowing the ICSE Class 10 Geography syllabus in advance can help plan their studies, revise important topics and prepare for the examination more effectively. Scroll the article to get a complete list of topics for Geography syllabus 2026.
Also Check: ICSE Syllabus 2026-27 for Class 10: Download Revised Syllabus PDF
ICSE Class 10 Geography Syllabus 2026-27
Part I – Map Work
The Map work section covers the interpretation of topographic maps and locating important geographical features on an outline map of India. Students should practice grid references, contours, scales, directions and the identification and marking of important places.
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Topic
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Syllabus details
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1. Interpretation of Topographical Maps
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Locating features using four-figure and six-figure grid references.
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Contours and heights
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Definition of contour and contour interval; identifying steep and gentle slopes, hills, ridges and escarpments; triangulated height, spot height, relative height and depth.
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Colours and symbols
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Interpretation of colour tints and conventional symbols used on topographical survey maps of India.
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Scales and measurement
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Statement scale, Representative Fraction (RF) and Linear Scale; measuring direct distances and calculating areas using full grid squares.
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Directions
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Marking directions between locations using eight cardinal points.
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Settlements and transport
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Identifying villages, towns, settlements, services, land use, land cover, transport and communication using the map index.
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Drainage and settlement patterns
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Identifying the direction of river flow, dendritic, trellised and radial drainage patterns, and clustered and dispersed settlements.
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Natural and man-made features
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Identification of natural and man-made features on topographical maps.
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2. Map of India
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Locating, marking and naming prescribed geographical features on an outline map of India. The syllabus specifies six features for marking and four for identification.
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Mountains, peaks and plateaus
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Himalayas, Karakoram, Aravali, Vindhyas, Satpura, Western and Eastern Ghats, Nilgiris, Khasi, Mount Godwin Austin (K2), Mount Kanchenjunga, Deccan Plateau and Chota Nagpur Plateau.
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Plains and desert
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Gangetic Plains; Konkan, Malabar, Coromandel and Northern Circars coastal plains; Thar Desert.
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Rivers
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Indus, Ravi, Beas, Chenab, Jhelum, Satluj, Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghra, Gomti, Gandak, Kosi, Chambal, Betwa, Brahmaputra, Narmada, Tapti, Mahanadi, Godavari, Krishna and Cauveri.
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Water bodies
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Gulf of Kutch, Gulf of Khambhat, Gulf of Mannar, Palk Strait, Andaman Sea and Wular Lake.
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Passes
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Karakoram Pass.
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Latitude and longitude
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Tropic of Cancer and Standard Meridian (82°30′ E).
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Direction of winds
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Southwest Monsoons (Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal branches), Northeast Monsoons and Western Disturbances.
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Distribution of minerals
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Mumbai High (offshore oil field), Digboi, Singhbhum and Jharia.
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Soil distribution
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Alluvial, black and red soil.
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Cities
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Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kochi and Allahabad.
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Population
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Distribution of population: dense and sparse.
Part II – Geography of India
This section covers India's climate, natural resources, agriculture, industries, transport and waste management. Students should understand the main concepts, their causes and effects, distribution patterns, and conservation methods mentioned in the syllabus.
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Chapter
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Topics covered
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3. Climate
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Distribution of temperature, rainfall and winds in summer and winter; factors affecting India's climate, including latitude, altitude, distance from the sea, winds, Himalayas, jet streams and El Niño; monsoon mechanism; seasons—summer, monsoon, retreating monsoon and winter; temperature and pressure conditions, local winds, precipitation and interpretation of climate data.
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4. Soil Resources
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Types of soil— alluvial, black, red and laterite; formation, distribution, composition and characteristics, including colour, texture, minerals and associated crops; soil erosion, its agents and causes; soil conservation and its methods.
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5. Natural Vegetation
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Importance of forests; types and distribution of vegetation and their environmental relationship—tropical evergreen, tropical deciduous, tropical desert, littoral and mountain; forest conservation through afforestation, reforestation, social forestry, agroforestry and Van Mahotsav.
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6. Water Resources
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Surface water and groundwater; need for water conservation; rainwater harvesting and its importance; irrigation methods, including wells, tube wells, tanks, canals, drip and sprinkler irrigation.
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7. Mineral and Energy Resources
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Uses and distribution of iron ore, manganese, copper and bauxite, including two leading states and prominent mining areas; conventional energy sources—coal, petroleum and natural gas, their distribution, advantages and disadvantages; hydel power, including Bhakra Nangal Dam and Hirakud projects; non-conventional sources—solar, wind, tidal, geothermal, nuclear and biogas, including important areas, advantages and disadvantages.
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8. Agriculture
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Importance, problems and benefits of Indian agriculture; Green Revolution and the impact of the first Green Revolution; subsistence and commercial farming, including intensive, extensive, plantation and mixed farming; agricultural seasons—rabi, kharif and zayad; climatic and soil requirements, cultivation methods and distribution of rice, wheat, millets, pulses, sugarcane, oilseeds (groundnut, mustard and soybean), cotton, jute and tea.
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9. Manufacturing Industries
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Importance and classification of industries—large-scale, small-scale, mineral-based, agro-based, public and private sector; sugar, cotton textile and silk industries; integrated iron and steel plants—Tata Steel, Rourkela and Visakhapatnam; petrochemical and electronics industries, including key centres and their relevance in the modern world.
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10. Transport
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Importance and modes of transport; roadways, factors affecting their development, advantages and disadvantages; expressways, national highways, North-South and East-West Corridor and Golden Quadrilateral; railways, factors affecting development, advantages and disadvantages; airways and waterways, including inland and coastal waterways, with their advantages and disadvantages.
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11. Waste Management
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Effects of waste accumulation, including landscape damage, pollution and health hazards; need for waste management; key terms—global warming, acid rain, eutrophication, biomagnification and thermal pollution; safe disposal through segregation, dumping and composting; reducing, reusing and recycling waste.
ICSE Class 10th Geography Syllabus: Internal Assessment (Project Work)
For internal assessment, students are required to prepare a project report on any one topic from the suggested assignments or a topic of their choice within the specified broad areas. The project work carries 20 marks in total.
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Project area
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Suggested assignments
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1. Local Geography
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(a) Land-use patterns in different regions of India through comparative analysis. (b) Survey of a local market covering the types of shops and services offered.
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2. Environment
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Wildlife conservation efforts in India.
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3. Current Geographical Issues
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Development of tourism in India.
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4. Transport in India
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Development of road, rail, water and air routes.
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5. Industries
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List different types of industries in states; collect information on raw materials, their procurement and waste disposal; classify industries as polluting or environment-friendly and suggest ways to reduce pollution.
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6. Industrialisation
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Need for industrialisation in India, latest trends and its impact on the Indian economy.
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7. Field Visit
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Visit a water treatment plant, sewage treatment plant, garbage-dumping site or vermicomposting site in the locality and study its working.
ICSE Class 10 Geography Syllabus 2027: Evaluation
The project work is assessed independently by the subject teacher (Internal Examiner) and an External Examiner. Each examiner awards 10 marks, making the total internal assessment worth 20 marks.
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Evaluation component
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Marks
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Subject Teacher (Internal Examiner)
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10
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External Examiner
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10
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Total
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20
Also Read:
ICSE Class 10 Syllabus 2026-27: Download Subject-Wise PDFs for CISCE Board Exam
ICSE Class 10 English Syllabus for Board Exam 2026-27, Download PDF Here
ICSE Class 10 History & Civics Syllabus for Board Exam 2026-27, Download PDF Here
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