NEET UG Counselling 2026: 1,000+ MBBS Seats Vacant in Rajasthan Medical Colleges; Details Here

The NEET UG counselling rounds for undergraduate medical courses have come to an end. Even so there are 1039 MBBS seats lying vacant across 15 medical colleges in Rajasthan. The main reason behind these empty seats is a change in the state’s MBBS counselling rules. This year 86.2 per cent of the total 7533 MBBS seats in Rajasthan have been allotted. Scroll the article for more details.

Why So Many MBBS Seats Are Still Vacant

Out of the 1039 vacant seats in Rajasthan 731 seats fall under the general category. The remaining 308 seats are under the private management quota. The vacancies are linked to a decision taken during the third and final round of counselling. The state did not extend reservation benefits to candidates who belong to reserved categories in other states. This reportedly stopped the colleges from filling all the seats. The matter has now caused a dispute between private medical colleges and the counselling board. The board says the rules were followed as per the Supreme Court’s directions and the state’s reservation policy.