NEET UG Counselling 2026: 1,000+ MBBS Seats Vacant in Rajasthan Medical Colleges; Details Here
Over 1,000 MBBS medial seats remain vacant across 15 medical colleges in Rajasthan state. Check seat vacancy details and admission updates.
The NEET UG counselling rounds for undergraduate medical courses have come to an end. Even so there are 1039 MBBS seats lying vacant across 15 medical colleges in Rajasthan. The main reason behind these empty seats is a change in the state’s MBBS counselling rules. This year 86.2 per cent of the total 7533 MBBS seats in Rajasthan have been allotted. Scroll the article for more details.
Why So Many MBBS Seats Are Still Vacant
Out of the 1039 vacant seats in Rajasthan 731 seats fall under the general category. The remaining 308 seats are under the private management quota. The vacancies are linked to a decision taken during the third and final round of counselling. The state did not extend reservation benefits to candidates who belong to reserved categories in other states. This reportedly stopped the colleges from filling all the seats. The matter has now caused a dispute between private medical colleges and the counselling board. The board says the rules were followed as per the Supreme Court’s directions and the state’s reservation policy.
Reporting Deadline and the Stray Vacancy Round
The final round of NEET UG 2026 counselling has ended. The Rajasthan counselling committee has asked candidates to report to their allotted colleges. They must complete the admission process by October 15. Candidates can download their allotment letters from the counselling portal. If a candidate does not report within the deadline the admission may be in danger. A stray vacancy round will be held after the third round of counselling. This round will fill the seats that are still left. It offers one more chance to eligible candidates who could not get a seat in the earlier rounds. Candidates who are allotted a seat in the stray vacancy round must accept it. If they fail to accept the seat they may have to pay a penalty. The stray vacancy round in Rajasthan is expected to begin after October 15.
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Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
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