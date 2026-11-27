Odisha School Holiday in December 2026: Check Prathamastami, Christmas and Winter Break Complete List
Odisha schools will observe holidays in December 2026, starting with Prathamastami on December 1, followed by a nine-day Winter Vacation from December 23-31, which includes Christmas. Private schools may have a shorter year-end break, with government schools reopening on January 1, 2027.
Odisha School Holiday in December 2026: As the last month of the year comes closer, students, parents, and teachers in Odisha refer to the official December 2026 School Holiday Calendar to take into account their regional festivals as well as vacations. According to the official December School Holidays 2026 List released by Directorate of Secondary Education, Odisha, all schools in the state start off with a regional festival holiday of Prathamastami on Tuesday, December 1, 2026, and have four Sundays of weekly off, followed by a 9-day Winter Vacation from Wednesday, December 23 to Thursday, December 31, 2026—also includes Christmas on Friday, December 25, 2026.
While Government and aided schools in the state adhere to this state-wide academic calendar, Private Schools of CBSE, ICSE and DAV Board in Odisha usually have a shorter year-end vacation period. Here is the full list of Odisha School Holidays in December 2026.
Odisha School Holiday List December 2026: Complete Dates
The table lists down number of school holidays including official winter breaks for the December month. Since Winter break begins from December 23, 2026, there is no separate Christmas holiday schedule and schools will be closed for winter break during the period.
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Date
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Day
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Holidays
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December 1, 2026
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Tuesday
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Prathamastami
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December 6, 2026
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Sunday
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Weekly Off
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December 13, 2026
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Sunday
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Weekly Off
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December 20, 2026
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Sunday
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Weekly Off
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December 23-31, 2026
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Wednesday to Thursday
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Winter Vacation / Break (9 Days) (Includes Christmas on Dec 25)
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December 25, 2026
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Friday
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Christmas Day
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December 26-31, 2026
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Saturday to Thursday
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Winter Break
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December 27, 2026
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Sunday
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Weekly Off
December 2026 School Holidays in Odisha
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Prathamastami (December 1, 2026): Prathamastami is one of the significant traditional festivals observed in the Odia community for ensuring health and prosperity of the eldest child in the family. As per the school calendar of Directorate of Secondary Education, the day of Tuesday, December 1, 2026, is announced as a holiday by schools in the state.
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Winter Vacation of Odisha Schools (December 23 to 31, 2026): According to the government’s notification regarding school holidays in 2026 which includes a total of 82 holidays in the year, Summer, Puja, and Winter vacations, the Winter Vacation period is for nine days from December 23 to December 31, 2026. There is no additional holiday as Christmas Day falls in this duration.
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Holiday Schedule for Private and CBSE Schools: Private schools which follow the CBSE and ICSE board such as DAV Public Schools at Bhubaneswar and Cuttack observe holidays on Prathamastami on December 1, Christmas Day on December 25, and a shorter period of winter vacation on December 26 to December 31, 2026.
Important Guidelines for Parents and Students
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Schools Reopening Date in January 2027: The government schools and aided schools of Odisha will resume from Friday, 1st January 2027 after the end of the winter vacation which will end on 31st December 2026. However, several private schools celebrate New Year’s Day (1st January 2027) as another holiday and classes continue from 2nd January 2027 or 4th January 2027.
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Local Holidays: According to Directorate of Secondary Education, schools can take 2 Local holidays in a year (after prior permission from the District Education Officer), and any unused Visitor’s holiday can be added to Christmas/Winter vacation with the prior permission of DEO.
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Board Exam Revision Classes: Class 10th and 12th students who are going to give the 2027 BSE Odisha HSC and CBSE board exams must check with their respective schools for any special revision classes for the winter session in the last week of December.
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