Odisha School Holiday in December 2026: As the last month of the year comes closer, students, parents, and teachers in Odisha refer to the official December 2026 School Holiday Calendar to take into account their regional festivals as well as vacations. According to the official December School Holidays 2026 List released by Directorate of Secondary Education, Odisha, all schools in the state start off with a regional festival holiday of Prathamastami on Tuesday, December 1, 2026, and have four Sundays of weekly off, followed by a 9-day Winter Vacation from Wednesday, December 23 to Thursday, December 31, 2026—also includes Christmas on Friday, December 25, 2026.

While Government and aided schools in the state adhere to this state-wide academic calendar, Private Schools of CBSE, ICSE and DAV Board in Odisha usually have a shorter year-end vacation period. Here is the full list of Odisha School Holidays in December 2026.