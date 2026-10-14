NSP Disability Scholarships 2026-27: Check Eligibility, Benefits and Deadline

The NSP Disability Scholarships 2026-27 have been opened on the National Scholarship Portal for students with disabilities across the country. These scholarships are run by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. The aim is to support students with disabilities from school level up to higher education so that money never becomes a hurdle in their studies. Students can apply for these schemes on the official National Scholarship Portal till October 31, 2026. NSP Disability Scholarships 2026-27 include three main schemes and each scheme supports a different stage of education. The Pre-Matric Scholarship covers students of Class 9 and 10. The Post-Matric Scholarship covers students from Class 11 up to postgraduation. The Top Class Education Scholarship supports students pursuing graduation postgraduation or diploma courses in notified institutions. Every scheme carries its own eligibility rules and benefits and students should read them carefully before applying.

NSP Disability Scholarships 2026-27: Last Date to Apply NSP Disability Scholarships 2026-27 applications must be submitted by October 31, 2026 on the official National Scholarship Portal. The Pre-Matric and Post-Matric schemes opened on July 25, 2026 while the Top Class Education scheme has been open since June 1, 2026. Students should complete their applications well before the closing date to avoid last minute issues. After submission the applications are verified by the institute and then by the concerned authorities at the second level. NSP Disability Scholarships 2026-27: Eligibility for Pre-Matric Students NSP Disability Scholarships 2026-27 under the Pre-Matric scheme are open to Indian students who are studying in Class 9 or 10 in a recognised school. The applicant must have a disability of 40 percent or more as defined under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016. The annual family income of the student from all sources should be less than Rs 2.5 lakh. The student must be enrolled as a regular full time student in a school recognised by the government or a recognised board.

NSP Disability Scholarships 2026-27: Eligibility for Post-Matric Students NSP Disability Scholarships 2026-27 under the Post-Matric scheme are meant for Indian students studying in Class 11 and above up to postgraduation in a recognised institution. The applicant must have a disability of at least 40 percent under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016. The annual family income should be less than Rs 2.5 lakh from all sources. Students pursuing regular full time courses in recognised schools, colleges and universities can apply for this scheme. NSP Disability Scholarships 2026-27: Eligibility for Top Class Education NSP Disability Scholarships 2026-27 under the Top Class Education scheme support students taking admission in graduation, postgraduation or diploma level courses. The applicant must have a disability of 40 percent or more. The institution or university must be notified by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities. The annual family income limit for this scheme is Rs 8 lakh which makes it open to a wider group of students compared to the other two schemes.

NSP Disability Scholarships 2026-27: Benefits and Amounts NSP Disability Scholarships 2026-27 offer different benefits under each scheme. Pre-Matric students get a maintenance allowance of Rs 500 per month for day scholars and Rs 800 per month for hostellers along with a book grant of Rs 1,000 per year. Students with visual or intellectual disabilities get a disability allowance of Rs 4,000 per year while students with other disabilities get Rs 2,000 per year. Post-Matric students get reimbursement of admission and tuition fees up to Rs 1.4 lakh per year and miscellaneous fees up to Rs 10,000 per year. The maintenance allowance is Rs 1,200 per month for hostellers and Rs 650 per month for day scholars. A book allowance of Rs 1,500 per year and a disability allowance of Rs 4,000 or Rs 2,000 per year are also provided based on the type of disability.