Odisha Approves Free Textbooks for Over 28.7 Lakh Students of Classes 9 and 10

The Odisha government has approved free textbooks for more than 28.7 lakh students of government run schools. The decision was cleared at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday October 13 chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. The meeting ratified 16 proposals in total. Under the new move students of Classes 9 and 10 will get textbooks without paying anything. The announcement comes at a time when the state is dealing with a row over errors found in school textbooks.

Free Textbooks for Classes 9 and 10

Chief Secretary Anu Garg said students of Classes 9 and 10 in government and government aided secondary schools will now receive free textbooks. Students from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes were already getting free books and the new scheme covers everyone else. The state government said the move intends to ensure equitable access to quality education. It also wants to reduce the financial burden on economically weaker families and enhance enrolment in publicly owned schools. Another goal is to cut dropout rates and increase the transition from elementary to secondary education.