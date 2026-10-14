IIT Bombay Student Sahil Wakode Asked for ‘One More Chance’ Before Death, Sources Say

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Sahil Wakode, a 22-year-old student at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, had reportedly admitted his mistake and asked the institute to give him another chance after he was allegedly caught using a mobile phone during an examination. According to media reports, police sources told that the student expressed regret over the incident before his death. Wakode, a second-year student, was found dead in his hostel room on the IIT Bombay campus in Powai, Mumbai, on September 18. The incident took place hours after he was allegedly caught using a mobile phone and ChatGPT during an exam. ChatGPT is an artificial intelligence (AI) tool that can answer questions and generate text. Using it or other electronic devices without permission during an examination may be treated as exam malpractice.

Also read: CBSE 2027 Board Exam Date Sheet LIVE: CBSE Class 10th, 12th Schedule Shortly at cbse.gov.in DGE TN 10th, 12th Public Exam Time Table 2027 (OUT) Live: SSLC Exams From March 17, Plus Two From March 3; Complete Schedule According to police sources, Wakode asked for another chance after he was caught. Professor Suryanarayana Doolla was the faculty member who caught him during the examination. After Wakode’s death, his parents accused Doolla of caste-based discrimination against their son. His father, Ravindra Wakode, said his son had told him about the difficulties he was facing. Doolla has denied the allegations. According to police sources, he told investigators that no student had been mentally harassed. IIT Bombay said after Wakode’s death that no disciplinary action had been initiated against him.

What Is the Police Investigation Finding? Mumbai Police has recorded statements from IIT Bombay Director Shireesh Kedare and nearly 40 other people. Doolla was also questioned for more than eight hours as part of the investigation. According to an official quoted in the report, a strict rule that required students caught copying with electronic devices to receive a failing grade and a one-semester suspension had been withdrawn in August. A failing grade means a student does not pass an examination or course. A suspension means the student is temporarily barred from attending classes or continuing academic activities. Following the allegations, Doolla was removed from his administrative role as dean of student welfare and sent on leave. Protests Continue at IIT Bombay The student’s death led to protests on the IIT Bombay campus and at Azad Maidan in Mumbai. Wakode’s parents have appealed to students to share any evidence that could help establish what happened to their son.