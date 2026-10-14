Private Schools Association Seeks Separate Law to Protect Teachers and Schools

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A private schools association has called for a separate law to protect teachers, principals and educational institutions from violence. The demand comes amid concerns about incidents of violence against teachers and damage to school property, according to media reports. The association has also asked the government to improve teacher training, introduce regular assessments for students in Classes 3, 5 and 8, and reduce the paperwork handled by school principals. The demands were raised in a memorandum submitted by the School Voice Association, which highlighted several challenges faced by school heads and teachers. Also read: CBSE 2027 Board Exam Date Sheet LIVE: CBSE Class 10th, 12th Schedule Shortly at cbse.gov.in DGE TN 10th, 12th Public Exam Time Table 2027 (OUT) Live: SSLC Exams From March 17, Plus Two From March 3; Complete Schedule

The association said teachers and school heads sometimes face threats and violence, including incidents involving students. It has called for a law similar to the one that protects doctors, healthcare workers and medical institutions from violence and damage to property. M J John Arokia Prabhu, the association's state general secretary, said teachers and school heads also needed legal protection while carrying out their duties. The proposed law would aim to protect educational institutions and their staff from violence. However, the demand is a proposal by the association, and it does not mean that a new law has already been approved. Student Assessments Proposed for Classes 3, 5 and 8 The association has also called for standardised assessments in Classes 3, 5 and 8.

Standardised assessments are tests conducted using a common set of rules or methods to measure students' learning levels. The association said these assessments could help schools identify subjects in which students need additional support. It noted that Classes 3, 5 and 8 are important stages in a child's education. Assessing students at these levels could help teachers understand learning gaps and take steps to address them. The association also referred to a state-level achievement survey conducted in 2024 for students in these classes. Schools Seek Less Paperwork and Better Teacher Training Another demand is to reduce the administrative workload of principals and school staff. The association has proposed a single-window system for processes related to the Education Management Information System (EMIS), Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) and Right to Education requirements.