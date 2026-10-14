Private Schools Association Seeks Separate Law to Protect Teachers and Schools
School heads and teachers have called for a law to protect educational institutions from violence. They have also demanded better teacher training, regular student assessments and less paperwork for school administrators.
A private schools association has called for a separate law to protect teachers, principals and educational institutions from violence. The demand comes amid concerns about incidents of violence against teachers and damage to school property, according to media reports.
The association has also asked the government to improve teacher training, introduce regular assessments for students in Classes 3, 5 and 8, and reduce the paperwork handled by school principals.
The demands were raised in a memorandum submitted by the School Voice Association, which highlighted several challenges faced by school heads and teachers.
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Why Are Schools Demanding a Separate Law?
The association said teachers and school heads sometimes face threats and violence, including incidents involving students. It has called for a law similar to the one that protects doctors, healthcare workers and medical institutions from violence and damage to property.
M J John Arokia Prabhu, the association's state general secretary, said teachers and school heads also needed legal protection while carrying out their duties.
The proposed law would aim to protect educational institutions and their staff from violence. However, the demand is a proposal by the association, and it does not mean that a new law has already been approved.
Student Assessments Proposed for Classes 3, 5 and 8
The association has also called for standardised assessments in Classes 3, 5 and 8.
Standardised assessments are tests conducted using a common set of rules or methods to measure students' learning levels. The association said these assessments could help schools identify subjects in which students need additional support.
It noted that Classes 3, 5 and 8 are important stages in a child's education. Assessing students at these levels could help teachers understand learning gaps and take steps to address them.
The association also referred to a state-level achievement survey conducted in 2024 for students in these classes.
Schools Seek Less Paperwork and Better Teacher Training
Another demand is to reduce the administrative workload of principals and school staff. The association has proposed a single-window system for processes related to the Education Management Information System (EMIS), Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) and Right to Education requirements.
A single-window system would allow schools to complete different official tasks through one platform instead of dealing with multiple processes.
The association has also called for better teacher training and learning materials on digital citizenship, online safety and responsible mobile phone use. It has urged schools to provide life-skills training and awareness programmes for parents.
The demands aim to improve school safety, support teachers and make school administration easier.
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Executive
Anjali is an education journalist with over a year of experience in digital and business journalism. She has previously worked with BW Businessworld and ANI, where she gained experience in news writing, editing, research, and fact-checking. At Jagran Josh, she writes education news and covers competitive exams and current affairs, with a keen interest in delivering accurate, informative, and reader-focused content. She holds a BA from Miranda House, University of Delhi, and a postgraduate diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). Anjali enjoys reading and exploring new ideas and perspectives through books.