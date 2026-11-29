Key Points The MPESB Police Constable exam is scheduled for December 09, 2026.

Admit cards are expected by December 05, 2026, on esb.mp.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 7500 Constable vacancies.

MPESB Police Constable 2026 Hall Ticket: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) will soon release the MP Police Constable Admit Card for the exam scheduled to be held on December 09. Earlier the exam was scheduled to be held on November 19. Through this recruitment drive the MPESB will fill 7500 vacancies of Constable in Special Armed Force (SAF) GD and Non-SAF GD in MP Police. For which the MPESB police constable admit card will be released online on the official website of the board- esb.mp.gov.in. The offline, OMR-based multiple-choice (MCQ) test will be conducted in two shifts at the designated exam centres in the state. All the candidates can check and download their MP Police Constable Admit Cards using the direct link provided below once released officially. To download the MP Police Constable Admit Card PDF, Candidates need to enter their registration number and date of birth.

MPESB Police Constable Admit Card 2026 Release Date The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) normally releases the hall ticket PDF 3-4 days before the exam. So it is expected that the MPESB can release the MP Police Constable Admit Card PDF by December 05 for the exam scheduled to be held on December 09. However, the MPESB has not officially announced the admit card release date, but the previous year trends also suggest the same timeline. Exam Name Exam Date Hall Ticket Date Gap (In days) MP Police SI & Subedar Recruitment Test 2026 October 30 to November 05, 2026 October 24, 2026 6 MP Police Subedar Steno & ASI Recruitment Test 2026 November 21 and 22, 2026 November 17, 2026 5 MP Police Constable Admit Card 2026 December 09, 2026 December 04-05, 2026 (Expected) 4-5 (Expected)

MPESB Police Constable Admit Card 2026 The candidates who applied for the MPESB Police Constable exam are eagerly waiting for the admit card. MPESB will release the admit cards online, and the candidates can download the admit card 4-5 days before the exam from their official website. Here we will also provide the direct link to download the MPESB Police Constable Admit Card PDF. MP Police Constable Admit Card 2026 PDF Click here How to Download MPESB Police Constable 2026 Hall Ticket PDF? Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the MP Police Constable Admit Card 2026: Step 1: Visit the official website of the MPESB- esb.mp.gov.in Step 2: Click on ‘MPESB Police Constable 2026 Hall Ticket Download Link’ Step 3: A new window will open; select the exam, fill in all the details like application number, applicant name, security captcha and click on ‘Submit’.

Step 4: The Hall Ticket will appear on the screen. Step 5: Download and print the Hall Ticket PDF. Details Mentioned on MPESB Police Constable Admit Card 2026 MP Police Constable Admit Card 2026 will contain the candidate's personal information and examination details. Candidates are advised to check all the information carefully to ensure there are no errors. If you find any discrepancies, contact the examination authority immediately to ensure a timely correction. The Hall Ticket will contain the following details of the candidates. Name of the Candidate

Examination Name

Registration Number

Photograph and Signature of Candidate

Roll Number

Father Name

Examination Centre

Examination Date and Time

Gender MPESB Police Constable Exam Date 2026 Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) will conduct the OMR-based written test for Police Constable posts on December 09 in multiple shifts. The shift-wise complete schedule is given below:

Exam Date Shift Reporting Time Reading Instructions Exam Timing December 09, 2026 Shift 1 08:00 AM to 09:00 AM 09:50 AM to 10:00 AM 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM Shift 2 01:00 PM to 02:00 PM 02:50 PM to 03:00 PM 03:00 PM to 05:00 PM MP Police Constable Admit Card 2026: Exam Day Guidelines The candidates should read the instructions written on the admit card very carefully, such as reporting time, dos and don'ts, etc. Here we share some common instructions that every candidate should follow Candidates are advised to report at the examination centre 2 hours before the exam timings for a smooth process, reporting time will be mentioned on the admit card.

The candidate must show the MP Police Constable Admit Card for entry in the examination centre. The checking staff on duty is authorised to verify the identity of candidates. Candidates are requested to extend their full cooperation.

A candidate who does not have a valid Admit Card shall not be permitted for the examination under any circumstances.

A seat indicating Roll Number will be allotted to each candidate. No plea would be entertained to change the allotted seat.

For those who are unable to appear on the scheduled date of test for any reason, re-test shall not be held under any circumstances.

Under no circumstance the Centre and shift provided in the Admit Card be changed.