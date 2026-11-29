UPSSSC Cane Supervisor Answer Key 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) will release the UPSSSC Cane Supervisor Answer Key 2026 soon on its official website at upsssc.gov.in. The commission conducted the Cane Supervisor recruitment examination today November 29, 2026 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the provisional answer key and response sheet once the link is activated. Through this recruitment drive the commission aims to fill 1,182 vacancies under the Uttar Pradesh Sugarcane Industry and Cane Development Department.

UPSSSC Cane Supervisor Answer Key 2026 Release Date

The commission has not announced the official release date of the UPSSSC Cane Supervisor Answer Key 2026. However it is expected that the response sheet will be made available to download 1 to 2 days after the conduct of the exam. Once released candidates can access and download the answer key from the official website.