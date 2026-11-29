UPSSSC Cane Supervisor Answer Key 2026: Download Response Sheet PDF at upsssc.gov.in, Link Soon
The UPSSSC Cane Supervisor Answer Key 2026 will be released online on the official website. Candidates can then check their response sheet and raise objections if required. Check this article for expected release date and steps to access the answer key when released.
Key Points
- The Cane Supervisor recruitment exam was conducted on November 29, 2026.
- Provisional answer key expected 1-2 days after Nov 29, 2026 exam.
- An objection facility will be provided to challenge incorrect answers.
UPSSSC Cane Supervisor Answer Key 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) will release the UPSSSC Cane Supervisor Answer Key 2026 soon on its official website at upsssc.gov.in. The commission conducted the Cane Supervisor recruitment examination today November 29, 2026 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the provisional answer key and response sheet once the link is activated. Through this recruitment drive the commission aims to fill 1,182 vacancies under the Uttar Pradesh Sugarcane Industry and Cane Development Department.
UPSSSC Cane Supervisor Answer Key 2026 Release Date
The commission has not announced the official release date of the UPSSSC Cane Supervisor Answer Key 2026. However it is expected that the response sheet will be made available to download 1 to 2 days after the conduct of the exam. Once released candidates can access and download the answer key from the official website.
The commission will also provide an objection facility which will allow candidates to challenge any answer they find incorrect by submitting the supporting documents within the prescribed dates.
UPSSSC Cane Supervisor Answer Key 2026: Overview
Candidates can check the important details related to the UPSSSC Cane Supervisor examination and answer key in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Exam Conducting Body
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Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC)
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Exam Name
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UPSSSC Cane Supervisor Exam 2026
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Post Name
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Cane Supervisor
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Total Vacancies
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1,182
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Exam Date
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November 29, 2026
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Exam Timing
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10:00 AM to 12:00 PM
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Answer Key Status
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To Be Released
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Answer Key Release Date
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To Be Announced
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Response Sheet
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To Be Released
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Objection Facility
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To Be Announced
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Official Website
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upsssc.gov.in
UPSSSC Cane Supervisor Answer Key 2026 PDF Download
The UPSSSC Cane Supervisor Answer Key 2026 PDF download link will be made available on the official website once the commission releases the provisional answer key. Candidates can then access and download the answer key and their response sheets by visiting the commission's website. The direct link to download the provisional answer key will also be provided below once it becomes active.
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UPSSSC Cane Supervisor Answer Key 2026 Link
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Click Here (To be Activated Soon)
How to Download UPSSSC Cane Supervisor Answer Key 2026?
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to download the UPSSSC Cane Supervisor Answer Key 2026-
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Visit the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.
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On the homepage go to the exam related section.
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Click on the link titled “UPSSSC Cane Supervisor Answer Key 2026”
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Now you have to select the answer key or response sheet download link.
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The answer key and response sheet will appear on the screen.
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Download the PDF and save it for future reference.
For more details please visit the official website regularly.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.