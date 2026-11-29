Nagaland Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Last Date Tomorrow For 1137 Vacancies, Check Eligibility & Direct Link Here
The Nagaland Police will close the online application process for Constable (GD) Recruitment 2026 on November 30, 2026. A total of 1,137 vacancies are available including 1,053 regular and 84 backlog posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official recruitment portal. Check all details here.
Key Points
- Online application for Constable (GD) closes on November 30, 2026.
- The recruitment drive aims to fill 1,137 Constable (GD) vacancies.
- The application process commenced on October 31, 2026.
Nagaland Police Constable Recruitment 2026: The Nagaland Police is all set to close the online application process for Constable (GD) Recruitment 2026 on November 30, 2026. Interested and eligible candidates who have not submitted their application forms till now can complete the registration process through the official recruitment portal at nagalandpolicerecruitment.in. Through this recruitment drive the department aims to fill 1,137 Constable (GD) vacancies including 1,053 regular posts and 84 backlog vacancies.
Here you will find all the important information related to the eligibility requirements, application fee, important dates and selection process.
Nagaland Police Constable Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
The online application process for Nagaland Police Constable Recruitment has already commenced from October 31, 2026. Eligible candidates can submit their registration form till November 30, 2026. Candidates must enter their personal and educational details and upload the required documents while filling the application form. Check the direct link to apply online and official notification in the pdf below.
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Nagaland Police Constable Recruitment 2026 Link
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Nagaland Police Constable Recruitment 2026 Official Notice PDF
Nagaland Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Highlights
Candidates can check the major details of the Nagaland Police Constable Recruitment 2026 in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Authority
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Nagaland Police
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Post Name
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Constable (GD)
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Total Vacancies
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1,137
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Regular Vacancies
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1,053
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Backlog Vacancies
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84
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Application Mode
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Online
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Application Start Date
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October 31, 2026
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Last Date to Apply
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November 30, 2026
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Application Fee
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Rs. 300
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Pay Scale
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Level 3, GP 1800
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Selection Process
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PST, PET, Written Exam and Interview
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Official Website
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police.nagaland.gov.in
Nagaland Police Constable Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Before applying for the Nagaland Police Constable Recruitment candidate must fulfill the relevant eligibility conditions as mentioned in the notice. Check details below.
1. Educational Qualification-
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Candidates who belong to Backward Tribes must have passed Class 6 or an equivalent examination.
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Candidates from other Naga Tribes must have passed Class 8 or an equivalent examination from NBSE or a recognised board.
2. Age Limit-
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The minimum age to apply is 18 years.
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The maximum age to apply is 37 years.
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Age relaxation applicable to serving government employees will be provided according to government rules.
3. Nationality and District Eligibility-
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Only eligible Indigenous Naga Tribe applicants can apply.
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Candidates who belong to non-Indigenous Tribes are not eligible.
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Applicants must possess the district-wise eligibility conditions and possess the Indigenous Inhabitant Certificate.
How to Apply Online for Nagaland Police Constable Recruitment 2026?
Candidates can follow the steps elucidated below to complete the online application process-
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Visit the official Nagaland Police Recruitment Portal at nagalandpolicerecruitment.in.
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Now click on the Constable (GD) Recruitment 2026 application link.
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Complete the application process using the required details.
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Log in using your credentials and fill the application form.
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Upload the required documents such as photograph and certificates in the prescribed format.
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Pay the application fee of Rs. 300 online.
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Check all details mentioned once and then submit it.
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Download and take a printout of the application form for future reference.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.