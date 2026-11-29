WBPSC LDA Recruitment 2026: The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released an indicative notification for the posts of Livestock Development Assistant in the Directorate of Animal Resources and Animal Health. The Commission will upload the detailed notification advertisement for the WBPSC LDA Recruitment 2026 on November 30, 2026, on its official website. Candidates willing to apply for Livestock Development Assistant posts under the Directorate of Animal Resources and Animal Health, Department of Animal Resources Development, Government of West Bengal will get the detailed advertisement PDF through the official website-https://psc.wb.gov.in.

WBPSC Livestock Development Assistant 2026 Notification PDF

The WBPSC Livestock Development Assistant 2026 detailed notification will be available on November 30, 2026, on the official website. The WBPSC LDA 2026 PDF will provide the candidates with all crucial details, including eligibility, selection process, how to apply, exam date, and others. Meanwhile, you can download the indicative notice regarding the recruitment for the post of Livestock Development Assistant in the Directorate of Animal Resources and Animal Health under the Department of Animal Resources Development, Government of West Bengal, given below-