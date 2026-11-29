WBPSC LDA Recruitment 2026: Short Notice Out For Livestock Development Assistant Posts, Download Vacancy, Application Process And More
WBPSC LDA Recruitment 2026 short notice for the posts of Livestock Development Assistant in the Directorate of Animal Resources and Animal Health has been released by the West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC).The Commission will release the detailed advertisement on November 30, 2026, on its official website. Check tentative schedule, vacancy, application process and more here.
WBPSC LDA Recruitment 2026: The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released an indicative notification for the posts of Livestock Development Assistant in the Directorate of Animal Resources and Animal Health. The Commission will upload the detailed notification advertisement for the WBPSC LDA Recruitment 2026 on November 30, 2026, on its official website. Candidates willing to apply for Livestock Development Assistant posts under the Directorate of Animal Resources and Animal Health, Department of Animal Resources Development, Government of West Bengal will get the detailed advertisement PDF through the official website-https://psc.wb.gov.in.
WBPSC Livestock Development Assistant 2026 Notification PDF
The WBPSC Livestock Development Assistant 2026 detailed notification will be available on November 30, 2026, on the official website. The WBPSC LDA 2026 PDF will provide the candidates with all crucial details, including eligibility, selection process, how to apply, exam date, and others. Meanwhile, you can download the indicative notice regarding the recruitment for the post of Livestock Development Assistant in the Directorate of Animal Resources and Animal Health under the Department of Animal Resources Development, Government of West Bengal, given below-
|WBPSC LDA Recruitment 2026
|PDF Download Link
How to Apply for WBPSC LDA Recruitment 2026?
Candidates willing to apply for WBPSC LDA Recruitment 2026 are advised to ensure that they fulfill all the crucial criteria before applying for these posts. You can apply for these posts after following the steps given below-
-
Visit the official website of WBPSC.
-
Open the recruitment/application section.
-
Find Advertisement No. 23/2024 – Livestock Development Assistant.
-
Read the detailed notification carefully.
-
Complete the online application form with the required information.
-
Upload the necessary documents, photographs and signatures, wherever required.
-
Submit the application form.
-
Save or download the final application confirmation for future reference.
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.