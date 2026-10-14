Bangalore Medical College Cutoff 2026: Check NEET Round-Wise Rank Analysis
Check Bangalore Medical College's NEET UG 2026 round-wise rank analysis shared below. This analysis provides crucial insights for prospective MBBS candidates aiming for admission to the medical college.
Admission to Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute, Bangalore during Round 3 was opened at 474 and closed at 1894 (general) under All India Quota seats. While the Round 2 admission closed at 2716 for general category. The college is known for its competitive medical aspirants pursuing an MBBS course via national and state counseling.
An examination of the NEET round-wise rank analysis reveals important information about how high the cutoff varies in different phases of central allocations and final institutional rounds. Due to the superior academic legacy and practical training offered by BMCRI, as well as its popularity in various categories, it is of prime significance to examine close ranks in different counseling stages in order for prospective candidates to get an idea of the admission process, which will allow them to get into this well-known school.
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NEET UG 2026: Overview
Candidates can check NEET UG 2026 counselling details along with admission options for Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute, Bangalore shared below.
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Particulars
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Description
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Registration Date
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September 22 to 27, 2026
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Round 3 Result
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October 26, 2026
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NEET UG 2026 Round 3
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General- 474-1894 (All India Quota)
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Selection Process
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Medical Seats (as per NMC seat matrix)
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250 MBBS seats
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Seat Quotas
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Academic Eligibility
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Candidates must have completed Class 12 (10+2) with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology, and English from a recognized board.
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Factors Influencing Cutoff
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Official Website
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mcc.nic.in/
BMC Cutoff 2026: Round 3 Opening and Closing Ranks
During Round 3 admission, the seat allocation began at 474 and closed at 1894 for general category. While the overall admission closed at 58430 rank.
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Category
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Opening Rank
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Closing Rank
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General
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474
|
1894
|
OBC
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1807
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6282
|
EWS
|
3708
|
3708
|
SC
|
7192
|
37932
|
ST
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58430
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58430
BMC Cutoff 2026: Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks
The table highlights Round 2 opening and closing ranks. This suggest the admission for general category candidates opened at 1076 and closed at 2716.
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Category
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Opening Rank
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Closing Rank
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General
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1076
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2716
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OBC
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1873
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3708
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EWS
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2545
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4459
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SC
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7192
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30966
|
ST
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35373
|
35373
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BMC Cutoff 2026: Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks
As per the MCC (Medical Counselling Committee), Round 1 admission for Banagalore Medical College, opened at 109 and closed at 1774. Check the category-wise ranks shared below.
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Category
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Opening Rank
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Closing Rank
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General
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109
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1774
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OBC
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1807
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3240
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EWS
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1873
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3222
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SC
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4475
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22693
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ST
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2164
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18289
BMC Cutoff 2026: Rank Movement
The rank movement during the round-wise seat allocation for Bangalore Medical College suggests:
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General & EWS: Display a "pullback" means that in the Round 2 there is an increase in ranks, but in Round 3 there is a reduction in ranks with the Net changes of 120 and 486 respectively.
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OBC: Showing the continuous increase with the increase in ranks from 3,240 to 6,282 with the Net change of 3,042.
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SC & ST: Having huge relaxations because of the increase in the number of available seats. The SC ranks are pushed from 15,239 to 37,932 and ST rank increased by 40,141 and reached 58,430 till the 3rd round.
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Category
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R1 Closing
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R2 Closing
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R3 Closing
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R1→R2
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R2→R3
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R1→R3
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Trend
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General
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1774
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2716
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1894
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942
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-822
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120
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Pullback
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OBC
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3240
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3708
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6282
|
468
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2574
|
3042
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Continuous Expansion
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EWS
|
3222
|
4459
|
3708
|
1237
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-751
|
486
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Pullback
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SC
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22693
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30966
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37932
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8273
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6966
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15239
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Steady Relaxation
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ST
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18289
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35373
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58430
|
17084
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23057
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40141
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Massive Relaxation
Read More|
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.