Bangalore Medical College Cutoff 2026: Check NEET Round-Wise Rank Analysis

Admission to Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute, Bangalore during Round 3 was opened at 474 and closed at 1894 (general) under All India Quota seats. While the Round 2 admission closed at 2716 for general category. The college is known for its competitive medical aspirants pursuing an MBBS course via national and state counseling.

An examination of the NEET round-wise rank analysis reveals important information about how high the cutoff varies in different phases of central allocations and final institutional rounds. Due to the superior academic legacy and practical training offered by BMCRI, as well as its popularity in various categories, it is of prime significance to examine close ranks in different counseling stages in order for prospective candidates to get an idea of the admission process, which will allow them to get into this well-known school.