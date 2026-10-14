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Bangalore Medical College Cutoff 2026: Check NEET Round-Wise Rank Analysis

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Oct 14, 2026, 18:53 IST

Check Bangalore Medical College's NEET UG 2026 round-wise rank analysis shared below. This analysis provides crucial insights for prospective MBBS candidates aiming for admission to the medical college. 

Bangalore Medical College Cutoff 2026: Check NEET Round-Wise Rank Analysis
Bangalore Medical College Cutoff 2026: Check NEET Round-Wise Rank Analysis

Admission to Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute, Bangalore during Round 3 was opened at 474 and closed at 1894 (general) under All India Quota seats. While the Round 2 admission closed at 2716 for general category. The college is known for its competitive medical aspirants pursuing an MBBS course via national and state counseling. 

An examination of the NEET round-wise rank analysis reveals important information about how high the cutoff varies in different phases of central allocations and final institutional rounds. Due to the superior academic legacy and practical training offered by BMCRI, as well as its popularity in various categories, it is of prime significance to examine close ranks in different counseling stages in order for prospective candidates to get an idea of the admission process, which will allow them to get into this well-known school.

Check| Stanley Medical College Cutoff 2026: Check NEET Round-Wise Rank Analysis

NEET UG 2026: Overview 

Candidates can check NEET UG 2026 counselling details along with admission options for Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute, Bangalore shared below. 

Particulars 

Description

Registration Date

September 22 to 27, 2026

Round 3 Result 

October 26, 2026

NEET UG 2026 Round 3 

General- 474-1894 (All India Quota) 

Selection Process

  • Qualify for the NEET UG 2026 exam

  • Register for MCC (Medical Counselling Committee) and State Counselling for the counselling process.

Medical Seats (as per NMC seat matrix)

250 MBBS seats 

Seat Quotas

  • All India Quota- 15% reservation

  • State Quota- 85% reservation

Academic Eligibility 

Candidates must have completed Class 12 (10+2) with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology, and English from a recognized board.

Factors Influencing Cutoff

  • Number of Candidates

  • Seat Quota and Category Reservation

  • Exam Paper Difficulty

  • Seat Availability

Official Website 

mcc.nic.in/

BMC Cutoff 2026: Round 3 Opening and Closing Ranks 

During Round 3 admission, the seat allocation began at 474 and closed at 1894 for general category. While the overall admission closed at 58430 rank. 

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

474

1894

OBC

1807

6282

EWS

3708

3708

SC

7192

37932

ST

58430

58430

BMC Cutoff 2026: Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks

 The table highlights Round 2 opening and closing ranks. This suggest the admission for general category candidates opened at 1076 and closed at 2716. 

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

1076

2716

OBC

1873

3708

EWS

2545

4459

SC

7192

30966

ST

35373

35373

Check|AIIMS Raipur Cutoff 2026: Check NEET Round-Wise Rank Analysis 

BMC Cutoff 2026: Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks 

As per the MCC (Medical Counselling Committee), Round 1 admission for Banagalore Medical College, opened at 109 and closed at 1774. Check the category-wise ranks shared below. 

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

109

1774

OBC

1807

3240

EWS

1873

3222

SC

4475

22693

ST

2164

18289

BMC Cutoff 2026: Rank Movement

The rank movement during the round-wise seat allocation for Bangalore Medical College suggests:

  • General & EWS: Display a "pullback" means that in the Round 2 there is an increase in ranks, but in Round 3 there is a reduction in ranks with the Net changes of 120 and 486 respectively.

  • OBC: Showing the continuous increase with the increase in ranks from 3,240 to 6,282 with the Net change of 3,042.

  • SC & ST: Having huge relaxations because of the increase in the number of available seats. The SC ranks are pushed from 15,239 to 37,932 and ST rank increased by 40,141 and reached 58,430 till the 3rd round.

Category

R1 Closing

R2 Closing

R3 Closing

R1→R2

R2→R3

R1→R3

Trend

General

1774

2716

1894

942

-822

120

Pullback

OBC

3240

3708

6282

468

2574

3042

Continuous Expansion

EWS

3222

4459

3708

1237

-751

486

Pullback

SC

22693

30966

37932

8273

6966

15239

Steady Relaxation

ST

18289

35373

58430

17084

23057

40141

Massive Relaxation

Read More| 

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Oct 14, 2026, 18:53 IST
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