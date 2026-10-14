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HP Police Constable PST/PET Schedule Announced, Download Complete Schedule and E-Call Letter at hppsc.hp.gov.in

By Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Last Updated: Oct 14, 2026, 18:06 IST

HP Police Constable Recruitment 2026: The HPPSC has uploaded e-call letters for the PST and PET which will be conducted from October 22 to December 5, 2026. Candidates can download their admit cards using their login credentials and check the district wise test schedule once released. Check all details here.

HP Police Constable PST/PET Schedule Announced, Download Complete Schedule and E-Call Letter at hppsc.hp.gov.in
HP Police Constable PST/PET Schedule Announced, Download Complete Schedule and E-Call Letter at hppsc.hp.gov.in

Key Points

  • E-call letters for HP Police Constable PST/PET 2026 are now uploaded for candidates.
  • Physical tests (PST/PET) for Constables will run from Oct 22 to Dec 5, 2026.
  • Candidates must download their admit cards from User IDs using login credentials.

HP Police Constable Admit Card 2026: The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has officially released  a press note regarding the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for the recruitment of Male and Female Constables in the Himachal Pradesh Police Department. As per the official notification which was released on October 14, 2026 the physical tests will be conducted from October 22 to December 5, 2026. The e call letters have been uploaded to the User IDs of provisionally admitted candidates. Candidates can download their admit card using their login credentials.

Through this recruitment a total of 734 vacancies have been announced under the home department. Out of the total vacancies 491 are reserved for male and 243 for females. There are more than 98,000 applications for HP Police Constable Recruitment 2026.

HP Police Constable PST Admit Card 2026: Key Highlights

The important details regarding the HP Police Constable recruitment physical tests and e call letters are given below.

Particulars

Details

Conducting Authority

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC)

Department

Himachal Pradesh Police Department

Post Name

Constable (Male and Female)

Test Stage

Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

E-Call Letter Status

Uploaded

PST/PET Dates

October 22 to December 5, 2026

District-Wise Schedule

To be notified separately

Advertisement Numbers

57/7-2026 and 58/7-2026

Official Website

hppsc.hp.gov.in

HP Police Constable PST Admit Card 2026

HP Police Constable PST/PET Exam Date 2026 OUT

The HPPSC has announced that the PST and PET for Constable recruitment will be conducted from October 22 to December 5, 2026. The tests will be held by the Himachal Pradesh Police Department.The detailed schedule will be announced separately on a district-wise basis. 

HP Police Constable PST Exam Date 2026 Notice PDF

Click Here

HP Police Constable E-Call Letter 2026 Download Link

The e-call letters have been uploaded to the User IDs of provisionally admitted candidates. Candidates are advised to log in to their respective accounts to download their letters and read the instructions mentioned in them. The commission has also informed candidates  through SMS and email using the mobile numbers and email addresses. Check the direct link to download the HP Police Constable Recruitment 2026 in the table below.

HP Police PST Admit Card 2026 Link

  Click Here

How to Download HP Police Constable PST Admit Card 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to download their e-call letters-

  • Visit the official HPPSC website at hppsc.hp.gov.in

  • The homepage will appear then there you find the What’s New Section.

  • Now click on the text that reads Regarding e-Admit Cards for the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for the Posts of Constable (Male and Female) in the H.P. Police Department.

  • Now you have to enter your login credentials.

  • The HP Police PST Admit Card 2026 will open on your screen.

  • Download and save the e-call letter for future reference.

HP Police Constable PST/PET 2026: Important Instructions

Candidates who will appear for the PST and PET should must read all instructions mentioned in their e-call letters. They should also check the district wise schedule once it is released by the Himachal Pradesh Police Department.

HPPSC Contact Details for Admit Card Queries

Candidates who have questions regarding the e-call letter can contact the commission through the following numbers:

  • Telephone: 0177-2629738, 0177-2624313

  • Toll-free number: 1800-180-8004

For more updated and latest announcements candidates must refer to the HPPSC website and the instructions issued by the commission.


Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Deepanshu Upadhayaya

Executive - Editorial

    Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his  accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.

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    First Published: Oct 14, 2026, 18:06 IST
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