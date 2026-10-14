HP Police Constable PST/PET Schedule Announced, Download Complete Schedule and E-Call Letter at hppsc.hp.gov.in

Key Points E-call letters for HP Police Constable PST/PET 2026 are now uploaded for candidates.

Physical tests (PST/PET) for Constables will run from Oct 22 to Dec 5, 2026.

Candidates must download their admit cards from User IDs using login credentials.

HP Police Constable Admit Card 2026: The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has officially released a press note regarding the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for the recruitment of Male and Female Constables in the Himachal Pradesh Police Department. As per the official notification which was released on October 14, 2026 the physical tests will be conducted from October 22 to December 5, 2026. The e call letters have been uploaded to the User IDs of provisionally admitted candidates. Candidates can download their admit card using their login credentials. Through this recruitment a total of 734 vacancies have been announced under the home department. Out of the total vacancies 491 are reserved for male and 243 for females. There are more than 98,000 applications for HP Police Constable Recruitment 2026.

HP Police Constable PST Admit Card 2026: Key Highlights The important details regarding the HP Police Constable recruitment physical tests and e call letters are given below. Particulars Details Conducting Authority Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) Department Himachal Pradesh Police Department Post Name Constable (Male and Female) Test Stage Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) E-Call Letter Status Uploaded PST/PET Dates October 22 to December 5, 2026 District-Wise Schedule To be notified separately Advertisement Numbers 57/7-2026 and 58/7-2026 Official Website hppsc.hp.gov.in HP Police Constable PST Admit Card 2026 HP Police Constable PST/PET Exam Date 2026 OUT The HPPSC has announced that the PST and PET for Constable recruitment will be conducted from October 22 to December 5, 2026. The tests will be held by the Himachal Pradesh Police Department.The detailed schedule will be announced separately on a district-wise basis.

HP Police Constable PST Exam Date 2026 Notice PDF Click Here HP Police Constable E-Call Letter 2026 Download Link The e-call letters have been uploaded to the User IDs of provisionally admitted candidates. Candidates are advised to log in to their respective accounts to download their letters and read the instructions mentioned in them. The commission has also informed candidates through SMS and email using the mobile numbers and email addresses. Check the direct link to download the HP Police Constable Recruitment 2026 in the table below. HP Police PST Admit Card 2026 Link Click Here How to Download HP Police Constable PST Admit Card 2026 Candidates can follow these steps to download their e-call letters- Visit the official HPPSC website at hppsc.hp.gov.in

The homepage will appear then there you find the What’s New Section.

Now click on the text that reads Regarding e-Admit Cards for the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for the Posts of Constable (Male and Female) in the H.P. Police Department.

Now you have to enter your login credentials.

The HP Police PST Admit Card 2026 will open on your screen.

Download and save the e-call letter for future reference.