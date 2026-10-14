APPSC School Lecturer Recruitment 2026: Short Notice Out for 160 Posts; Check Eligibility & Vacancy Here

Key Points APPSC announced 160 vacancies for Senior Lecturer & Lecturer posts.

Applications for the 160 posts open from 18 November to 08 December 2026.

Selection involves a single-stage Computer Based Recruitment Test (CBRT).

APPSC School Lecturer Recruitment 2026: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has published a short notice for the direct recruitment to the post of Senior Lecturer DIET, Lecturer SCERT, and Lecturer DIET in AP School Education Services. The total number of vacancies announced are 160. As per the notice, the application process will commence from 18 November with the release of the detailed notification. The candidates will be able to apply through the official website at psc.ap.gov.in. The selection process involves a single stage Computer Based Recruitment Test (CBRT). The dates for the exam will be announced in the detailed notification. APPSC School Lecturer Recruitment 2026 Highlights Through this recruitment drive, the APPSC is going to fill a total of 160 posts of Senior Lecturer and Lecturer in the schools across the state. Check the highlights in the table below:

Particulars Details Conducting Body Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Exam Name Computer Based Recruitment Test (CBRT) Post Name Senior Lecturer & Lecturer No. of Vacancies 160 Advertisement No. 30/26 Short Notice Date 13 October 2026 Registration Dates 18 November to 08 December 2026 Age Limit 18 to 44 years Selection Process Written Examination and Document Verification Official Website psc.ap.gov.in APPSC School Lecturer Recruitment 2026 Notice The candidates who are aspiring for a teaching career in the state of Andhra Pradesh can check the short notice released by the APPSC for the School Lecturer recruitment 2026. APPSC School Lecturer Recruitment 2026 Short Notice Check Here APPSC School Lecturer Apply Online Dates 2026

The short notice has been released by the commission and as per the notice, the apply online process will start from 18 November 2026 and the last date to submit the applications is 08 December 2026. The candidates who are planning to apply for this recruitment are suggetsed to keep a tab on the official website for the release of the detailed notification. APPSC School Lecturer Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria According to the short notice published by the commission, the applicants must possess the requisite educational qualification as on the date of detailed notification. The post-wise educational qualifications shall be specified in due course. The minimum & maximum age will be reckoned as on 01/07/2026. APPSC School Lecturer Vacancy 2026 As of now, the APPSC has announced a total of 160 Senior Lecturer & Lecturer posts in DIET & SCERT. Check the post-wise vacancy distribution here.