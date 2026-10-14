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APPSC School Lecturer Recruitment 2026: Short Notice Out for 160 Posts; Check Eligibility & Vacancy Here

By Upasna Choudhary
Last Updated: Oct 14, 2026, 16:50 IST

APPSC School Lecturer Recruitment 2026: The APPSC has released a short notice for the recruitment to the post of Senior Lecturer & Lecturer on 13 October 2026 on its official website at psc.ap.gov.in. Check this article to know the eligibility criteria, apply online dates, vacancy details, and other information.

APPSC School Lecturer Recruitment 2026: Short Notice Out for 160 Posts; Check Eligibility & Vacancy Here
APPSC School Lecturer Recruitment 2026: Short Notice Out for 160 Posts; Check Eligibility & Vacancy Here

Key Points

  • APPSC announced 160 vacancies for Senior Lecturer & Lecturer posts.
  • Applications for the 160 posts open from 18 November to 08 December 2026.
  • Selection involves a single-stage Computer Based Recruitment Test (CBRT).

APPSC School Lecturer Recruitment 2026: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has published a short notice for the direct recruitment to the post of Senior Lecturer DIET, Lecturer SCERT, and Lecturer DIET in AP School Education Services. The total number of vacancies announced are 160. As per the notice, the application process will commence from 18 November with the release of the detailed notification. The candidates will be able to apply through the official website at psc.ap.gov.in. The selection process involves a single stage Computer Based Recruitment Test (CBRT). The dates for the exam will be announced in the detailed notification.

APPSC School Lecturer Recruitment 2026 Highlights

Through this recruitment drive, the APPSC is going to fill a total of 160 posts of Senior Lecturer and Lecturer in the schools across the state. Check the highlights in the table below:

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC)

Exam Name

Computer Based Recruitment Test (CBRT)

Post Name

Senior Lecturer & Lecturer

No. of Vacancies

160

Advertisement No.

30/26

Short Notice Date

13 October 2026

Registration Dates

18 November to 08 December 2026

Age Limit

18 to 44 years

Selection Process

Written Examination and Document Verification

Official Website

psc.ap.gov.in

APPSC School Lecturer Recruitment 2026 Notice

The candidates who are aspiring for a teaching career in the state of Andhra Pradesh can check the short notice released by the APPSC for the School Lecturer recruitment 2026.

APPSC School Lecturer Recruitment 2026 Short Notice

Check Here

APPSC School Lecturer Apply Online Dates 2026

The short notice has been released by the commission and as per the notice, the apply online process will start from 18 November 2026 and the last date to submit the applications is 08 December 2026. The candidates who are planning to apply for this recruitment are suggetsed to keep a tab on the official website for the release of the detailed notification.

APPSC School Lecturer Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria

According to the short notice published by the commission, the applicants must possess the requisite educational qualification as on the date of detailed notification. The post-wise educational qualifications shall be specified in due course. The minimum & maximum age will be reckoned as on 01/07/2026.

APPSC School Lecturer Vacancy 2026

As of now, the APPSC has announced a total of 160 Senior Lecturer & Lecturer posts in DIET & SCERT. Check the post-wise vacancy distribution here.

Post Code

Name of the post

No. of Vacancies

Age as on 01/07/2026

Pay Scale (in Rs)

01

Senior Lecturer D.I.E.T in A.P School Education Service

46

18-44

61,960-1,51,370

02

Lecturer S.C.E.R.T in A.P School Education Service

10

18-44

57,700-1,82,400

03

Lecturer D.I.E.T. in A.P School Education Service

104

18-44

54,060-1,40,540

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Executive - Editorial

Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.

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First Published: Oct 14, 2026, 16:50 IST
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