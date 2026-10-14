Is Earth really the benchmark for life in the universe? The astrobiologists today claim that the Earth could be just one among the many other planets within our galaxy that offer better living conditions.

A study conducted by astrophysicists from the Leibniz Institute for Astrophysics claims that planets 20% to 30% bigger than our planet Earth are orbiting orange K-dwarf stars and can provide much better environment for life.

“We shouldn’t be looking only for Earth-like planets,” added Dr René Heller. In this context the question regarding are there more superhabitable planets and habitable exoplanets beyond Earth becomes more important than ever.

What Makes a Planet More Habitable Than Earth?

What makes the idea of a planet more habitable than Earth as a possibality depends on some unique qualities: