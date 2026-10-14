NIRF 2026: Jadavpur, Anna and Panjab University Lead Public Sector Excellence?
This article breaks down the top 3 universities in state public universities ranking of NIRF 2025. Students can find scores and rankings of 2025 and previous year with multi category standing of all the 3 universities and highlighting the university category scores of Jadavpur University.
NIRF 2026: State Public University category in NIRF was introduced in 2024 by the Ministry of Education (MoE) for a fair ranking system because earlier state level public universities used to directly compete with centralized universities like IITs and IISc. Jadavpur University secured rank 1 in the latest ranking followed by Anna University and Panjab University. Jadavpur University scored 92.99 in Graduation Outcomes (GO) for NIRF ranking in 2025 whereas Anna University scored 100 in Perception in 2025 and 2024 both year rankings.
Jadavpur University was ranked at 9th position for universities ranking followed by Anna University at 20th and Panjab University at 35th. Jadavpur University focuses majorly on Engineering, Architecture, Humanities and High Research Output. Anna University focuses on Engineering & Tech, Patent Filings and Industry Linkages. Panjab University on the other hand ranked 3 in pharmacy rankings and it focuses majorly on Pharmacy, Sciences, Law, High Citation Indices. Candidates can find detailed analysis on these universities below.
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NIRF 2026: Scores and Rank
The top spot in State Public University Ranking in 2024 was taken by Anna University and in 2025 ranking Jadavpur University took the first place whereas Panjab University ranked 5th in 2024 and 3rd in the latest rankings. Candidates can check the detailed list below.
|
Institution
|
NIRF Edition
|
SPU Rank
|
TLR (30%)
|
RP (30%)
|
GO (20%)
|
OI (10%)
|
PR (10%)
|
2024
|
#2
|
73.70
|
76.39
|
94.88
|
50.74
|
86.62
|
2025
|
#1
|
77.17
|
70.10
|
92.99
|
53.76
|
79.22
|
2024
|
#1
|
71.25
|
89.07
|
75.55
|
49.40
|
100
|
2025
|
#2
|
75.40
|
79.59
|
71.94
|
51.66
|
100
|
2024
|
#5
|
61.27
|
63.18
|
79.18
|
73.50
|
69.13
|
2025
|
#3
|
66.79
|
62.14
|
85.71
|
74.17
|
66.75
NIRF 2026: Multi Category Standing
From state public university rankings to Universities, overall, Engineering, Research Institutions etc, these 3 universities are ranked among different categories. All the 3 universities have different academic core and strength and category wise ranking is also accordingly though Jadavpur University ranked 17th in overall rankings which was better than other 2. Candidates can check the detailed multi category standing for 2024 and 2025 latest rankings below.
|
Category / Discipline
|
Jadavpur University (2024)
|
Jadavpur University (2025)
|
Anna University (2024)
|
Anna University (2025)
|
Panjab University (2024)
|
Panjab University (2025)
|
State Public Universities
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
5
|
3
|
Universities
|
9
|
9
|
13
|
20
|
38
|
35
|
Overall
|
17
|
18
|
20
|
29
|
60
|
57
|
Engineering
|
12
|
18
|
14
|
20
|
Unranked Top 100
|
93
|
Research Institutions
|
21
|
23
|
17
|
26
|
35
|
37
|
Pharmacy
|
18
|
24
|
NA
|
NA
|
7
|
3
|
Architecture & Planning
|
NA
|
16
|
34
|
28
|
NA
|
NA
|
Management
|
NA
|
NA
|
69
|
88
|
92
|
92
|
Innovation Institutions
|
NA
|
NA
|
10
|
9
|
NA
|
NA
NIRF 2026: Jadavpur University - University Category Scores
Jadavpur University among the 3 universities was ranked under top 10 in universities category. Candidates can check the score and ranking of Jadavpur University for both 2024 and 2025 year with category wise scores below.
|
Category
|
2024 (Rank #9)
|
2025 (Rank #9)
|
TLR
|
68.83
|
71.61
|
RP
|
51.35
|
52.19
|
GO
|
89.92
|
87.82
|
OI
|
49.94
|
52.34
|
PR
|
63.74
|
54.87
Check |
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Vikrant Kumar is a Senior Executive – Data & Research, specialising in data-driven content analysis and editorial research. He works with large datasets to identify trends, patterns, insights, and emerging developments across key subjects and converts these findings into clear, engaging, and informative content. His role combines data analysis with editorial storytelling, using tools and research methodologies to support fact-based articles, reports, rankings, and analytical content. He focuses on turning complex data into meaningful insights that can strengthen content quality and help readers understand important trends and developments.