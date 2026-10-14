NIRF 2026: Jadavpur, Anna and Panjab University Lead Public Sector Excellence?

NIRF 2026: State Public University category in NIRF was introduced in 2024 by the Ministry of Education (MoE) for a fair ranking system because earlier state level public universities used to directly compete with centralized universities like IITs and IISc. Jadavpur University secured rank 1 in the latest ranking followed by Anna University and Panjab University. Jadavpur University scored 92.99 in Graduation Outcomes (GO) for NIRF ranking in 2025 whereas Anna University scored 100 in Perception in 2025 and 2024 both year rankings.

Jadavpur University was ranked at 9th position for universities ranking followed by Anna University at 20th and Panjab University at 35th. Jadavpur University focuses majorly on Engineering, Architecture, Humanities and High Research Output. Anna University focuses on Engineering & Tech, Patent Filings and Industry Linkages. Panjab University on the other hand ranked 3 in pharmacy rankings and it focuses majorly on Pharmacy, Sciences, Law, High Citation Indices. Candidates can find detailed analysis on these universities below.