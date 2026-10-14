Why Is APJ Abdul Kalam Known as the Missile Man of India?
Why is APJ Abdul Kalam called the Missile Man of India? Learn about his role in India’s missile development programme, Agni and Prithvi missiles, ISRO, DRDO and his contribution to defence technology.
Dr Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam is popularly known as APJ Abdul Kalam. He is known as the Missile Man of India because of his important role in developing indigenous guided missiles and strengthening India’s defence technology.
What was Abdul Kalam's role in ISRO?
Kalam worked with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). He led India’s Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme (IGMDP), which supported the development of missiles such as Agni and Prithvi. He later served as the 11th President of India from 2002 to 2007.
Why Is APJ Abdul Kalam Known as the Missile Man of India?
APJ Abdul Kalam is known as the Missile Man of India because of his leadership and scientific contributions to the development of India’s indigenous missile technology. Agni and Prithvi missile was also his contributions to the development and operationalisation of these important missile systems.
What Was the Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme?
The Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme was an important Indian defence initiative launched in 1983 to develop indigenous guided missile systems. The programme was sanctioned in 1983. APJ Abdul Kalam served as its chief executive and played a major role in coordinating the programme.
Which Missiles Were Developed Under APJ Abdul Kalam’s Leadership?
Kalam played a key leadership role in India’s missile development programme. The five major missile systems associated with the original IGMDP were:
|Missile
|General Role
|Prithvi
|Short-range surface-to-surface ballistic missile family
|Agni
|Ballistic missile family developed for strategic roles
|Akash
|Surface-to-air missile system
|Trishul
|Short-range surface-to-air missile system
|Nag
|Anti-tank guided missile system
What Was APJ Abdul Kalam’s Role in Developing Agni and Prithvi Missiles?
Agni and Prithvi became two of the most recognised missile families associated with India’s defence programme. The Agni missile programme strengthened India’s strategic missile capabilities.
What Was APJ Abdul Kalam’s Contribution to ISRO?
Before becoming closely associated with India’s missile programme, Kalam made significant contributions to the country’s space research efforts through ISRO. He served as project director for India’s first indigenous Satellite Launch Vehicle, SLV-III. On 18 July 1980, SLV-III successfully placed the Rohini satellite into near-Earth orbit.
When Did APJ Abdul Kalam Become the President of India?
APJ Abdul Kalam became the 11th President of India in 2002 and served until 2007. Even after his presidency, Kalam continued to interact with students and speak about education, innovation and India’s development. He died on 27 July 2015 while delivering a lecture at the Indian Institute of Management Shillong.
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