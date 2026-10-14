Dr Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam is popularly known as APJ Abdul Kalam. He is known as the Missile Man of India because of his important role in developing indigenous guided missiles and strengthening India’s defence technology.

What was Abdul Kalam's role in ISRO?

Kalam worked with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). He led India’s Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme (IGMDP), which supported the development of missiles such as Agni and Prithvi. He later served as the 11th President of India from 2002 to 2007.

Why Is APJ Abdul Kalam Known as the Missile Man of India?

APJ Abdul Kalam is known as the Missile Man of India because of his leadership and scientific contributions to the development of India’s indigenous missile technology. Agni and Prithvi missile was also his contributions to the development and operationalisation of these important missile systems.