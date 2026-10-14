What Is Durga Puja Called in Different States of India?
What is Durga Puja called in different states of India? Explore regional names such as Durga Pujo, Navratri, Mysuru Dasara, Kullu Dussehra and Bommai Golu, and learn how the festival is celebrated across the country.
Durga Puja is a festival dedicated to Goddess Durga in which the goddess is celebrated in different ways across India. While the festival is widely known as Durga Puja or Durga Pujo in eastern India, other regions celebrate the same festive period through traditions such as Navratri, Dussehra, Mysuru Dasara and Kullu Dussehra. Keep reading to know in detail.
What Is Durga Puja Called in Different States of India?
The festival is known by different names and associated traditions across the country.
|State
|Name or Associated Festival
|West Bengal
|Durga Puja or Durga Pujo
|Odisha
|Durga Puja or Durga Pujo
|Assam
|Durga Puja
|Tripura
|Durga Puja
|Jharkhand
|Durga Puja
|Bihar
|Durga Puja, Navratri and Dussehra
|Uttar Pradesh
|Navratri and Dussehra
|Gujarat
|Navratri
|Maharashtra
|Navratri and Dussehra
|Karnataka
|Mysuru Dasara and Navratri
|Tamil Nadu
|Navratri and Bommai Golu
|Andhra Pradesh
|Dasara or Navaratri; Bommala Koluvu
|Telangana
|Bathukamma and Vijayadashami or Dasara
|Kerala
|Navratri, Saraswati Puja and Vidyarambham
|Himachal Pradesh
|Kullu Dussehra
|Punjab
|Navratri and Dussehra
|Delhi
|Durga Puja, Navratri and Dussehra
What Is Durga Puja Called in West Bengal?
In West Bengal, the festival is popularly known as Durga Puja or Durga Pujo. Communities build temporary structures with artistic idols, elaborate decorations and creative themes. The main public celebrations take place from Shashthi to Dashami. Kolkata’s Durga Puja was inscribed on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2021.
What Is Durga Puja Called in Odisha, Assam and Tripura?
Durga Puja is also widely celebrated by this name in Odisha, Assam and Tripura. The festival is known as Durga Puja or Durga Pujo. Rituals, community celebrations and decorated pandals are important features.
What Is Durga Puja Called in Gujarat?
In Gujarat, the autumn festival is most widely associated with Navratri. Navratri traditionally spans nine nights dedicated to the Goddess. Participants dance in pairs or groups using decorated dandiya sticks.
What Is Durga Puja Called in Karnataka?
In Karnataka, the best-known regional celebration is Mysuru Dasara. This festival is associated with the victory of Goddess Chamundeshwari. She is a form of the Goddess over Mahishasura. Tools, vehicles, instruments and other work-related objects are traditionally worshipped.
What Is Durga Puja Called in Tamil Nadu?
In Tamil Nadu, the autumn festival is associated with Navratri and Bommai Golu. Families arrange dolls and figurines on stepped platforms in their homes. The doll-display tradition is an important feature of Navratri in Tamil Nadu and parts of neighbouring southern states.
What Is Durga Puja Called in Himachal Pradesh?
In Himachal Pradesh, the most famous regional celebration during the Dussehra period is Kullu Dussehra. It is celebrated in the Kullu Valley. Unlike many Dussehra celebrations that culminate on Vijayadashami, Kullu Dussehra traditionally begins on that day and continues for several days.
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