Durga Puja is a festival dedicated to Goddess Durga in which the goddess is celebrated in different ways across India. While the festival is widely known as Durga Puja or Durga Pujo in eastern India, other regions celebrate the same festive period through traditions such as Navratri, Dussehra, Mysuru Dasara and Kullu Dussehra. Keep reading to know in detail. What Is Durga Puja Called in Different States of India? The festival is known by different names and associated traditions across the country. State Name or Associated Festival West Bengal Durga Puja or Durga Pujo Odisha Durga Puja or Durga Pujo Assam Durga Puja Tripura Durga Puja Jharkhand Durga Puja Bihar Durga Puja, Navratri and Dussehra Uttar Pradesh Navratri and Dussehra Gujarat Navratri Maharashtra Navratri and Dussehra Karnataka Mysuru Dasara and Navratri Tamil Nadu Navratri and Bommai Golu Andhra Pradesh Dasara or Navaratri; Bommala Koluvu Telangana Bathukamma and Vijayadashami or Dasara Kerala Navratri, Saraswati Puja and Vidyarambham Himachal Pradesh Kullu Dussehra Punjab Navratri and Dussehra Delhi Durga Puja, Navratri and Dussehra

What Is Durga Puja Called in West Bengal? In West Bengal, the festival is popularly known as Durga Puja or Durga Pujo. Communities build temporary structures with artistic idols, elaborate decorations and creative themes. The main public celebrations take place from Shashthi to Dashami. Kolkata’s Durga Puja was inscribed on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2021. What Is Durga Puja Called in Odisha, Assam and Tripura? Durga Puja is also widely celebrated by this name in Odisha, Assam and Tripura. The festival is known as Durga Puja or Durga Pujo. Rituals, community celebrations and decorated pandals are important features. What Is Durga Puja Called in Gujarat? In Gujarat, the autumn festival is most widely associated with Navratri. Navratri traditionally spans nine nights dedicated to the Goddess. Participants dance in pairs or groups using decorated dandiya sticks.