UP Scholarship 2026-27: Renewal Applications Close Tomorrow, October 15; Check Schedule at scholarship.up.gov.in
UP Scholarship Renewal Last Date 2026: The Social Welfare Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh, will close the online application window for UP Post-Matric Scholarship 2026–27 Renewal Candidates tomorrow, October 15, 2026. Students enrolled in Class 11, Class 12, undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, and professional ITI courses who received a scholarship in the previous cycle must finalize their forms, execute DigiLocker and OTP authentication, and lock their applications at scholarship.up.gov.in before the cutoff.
UP Scholarship Renewal Last Date 2026: The official deadline for filing applications for the UP Post-Matric Scholarship 2026-27 by way of renewal will be tomorrow, October 15, 2026, as per the notification of the Social Welfare Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh. Students from class 11, 12, undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, and professional ITI programs receiving scholarship support during the last academic year are expected to file their renewal applications at scholarship.up.gov.in prior to midnight. Students are required to login into the official portal website through their existing credentials and undergo mandatory profile validation of the DigiLocker account followed by OTP-based Aadhaar authentication process.
After completing all the information related to their updated academic results, annual course fees paid, DBT-linked bank account number and active course enrollment in the session, they need to lock the application form and print out the same in the hard copy format along with supporting documents such as fee receipts and cast/income certificates and submit the same to their institution within three working days. Although the deadline for renewal applicants will come to an end tomorrow, the deadline for the fresh applicants belonging to post-matric (Dashmottar) category will expire on October 31, 2026.
UP Scholarship 2026 Important Dates
Here is the list of important dates along with the timetable given below:
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Post-matric fresh application (Dashmottar): September 15 – October 31, 2026
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Post-matric renewal application: September 15 - October 15, 2026
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Disbursal of Class 9-12 fresh scholarship: January 25-31, 2027
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Disbursal of Class 9-12 renewal scholarship: October 25-31, 2026
How To Fill The UP Scholarship 2026-27 Renewal Applications?
To fill the up scholarship 2026-27 renewal applicaltions form follow the steps given below:
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Go to the official website, scholarship.up.gov.in.
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Find the registration link and click on it.
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Go through the One Time Registration (OTR) process.
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Choose whether you are applying as pre/post-matric or fresh/renewal.
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Next, log in using your registered details.
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Fill your personal, educational, and banking details.
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Submit any documents, if required.
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Check the filled data and then click submit.
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Save the confirmation page for future use.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.