UP Scholarship 2026-27: Renewal Applications Close Tomorrow, October 15; Check Schedule at scholarship.up.gov.in

UP Scholarship Renewal Last Date 2026: The official deadline for filing applications for the UP Post-Matric Scholarship 2026-27 by way of renewal will be tomorrow, October 15, 2026, as per the notification of the Social Welfare Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh. Students from class 11, 12, undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, and professional ITI programs receiving scholarship support during the last academic year are expected to file their renewal applications at scholarship.up.gov.in prior to midnight. Students are required to login into the official portal website through their existing credentials and undergo mandatory profile validation of the DigiLocker account followed by OTP-based Aadhaar authentication process.

After completing all the information related to their updated academic results, annual course fees paid, DBT-linked bank account number and active course enrollment in the session, they need to lock the application form and print out the same in the hard copy format along with supporting documents such as fee receipts and cast/income certificates and submit the same to their institution within three working days. Although the deadline for renewal applicants will come to an end tomorrow, the deadline for the fresh applicants belonging to post-matric (Dashmottar) category will expire on October 31, 2026.