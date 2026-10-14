NHRC Opens Applications For Winter Internship 2026: Selected Students to Get Rs 12,000 Stipend

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has invited applications for its Winter Internship Programme 2026. The four-week programme will give students an opportunity to learn about human rights issues and understand the work of the commission.

The internship will take place in New Delhi from December 14, 2026, to January 8, 2027. Students who successfully complete the programme will receive a stipend of Rs 12,000.

Interested candidates must submit their applications online by October 15, 2026, at 6 pm. The commission will select up to 100 students for the programme.

Who Can Apply for NHRC Winter Internship 2026?

Students pursuing law, postgraduate courses in human rights and eligible social science subjects can apply for the internship. Applicants must be 28 years old or younger as of October 1, 2026.