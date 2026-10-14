NHRC Opens Applications For Winter Internship 2026: Selected Students to Get Rs 12,000 Stipend
The NHRC Winter Internship Programme 2026 will be held in New Delhi from December 14, 2026, to January 8, 2027. Eligible law and social science students can apply online by October 15 at 6 pm to receive a stipend of Rs 12,000 after successfully completing the programme.
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has invited applications for its Winter Internship Programme 2026. The four-week programme will give students an opportunity to learn about human rights issues and understand the work of the commission.
The internship will take place in New Delhi from December 14, 2026, to January 8, 2027. Students who successfully complete the programme will receive a stipend of Rs 12,000.
Interested candidates must submit their applications online by October 15, 2026, at 6 pm. The commission will select up to 100 students for the programme.
Who Can Apply for NHRC Winter Internship 2026?
Students pursuing law, postgraduate courses in human rights and eligible social science subjects can apply for the internship. Applicants must be 28 years old or younger as of October 1, 2026.
Candidates must have secured at least 60% marks in Class 12 and in each of the first six semesters of their graduation or five-year integrated course, according to the published eligibility details.
Students who have already completed an NHRC one-month summer or winter internship are not eligible to apply again.
What Benefits Will Students Get?
The internship will help students understand human rights concerns, relevant laws and policies, and the role of the commission in protecting human rights in India.
Successful participants will receive a stipend of Rs 12,000 after completing the programme. Eligible students travelling to Delhi from outside the city can also receive reimbursement for their onward and return train journeys in AC three-tier class, subject to the conditions mentioned in the official notification.
How to Apply for NHRC Winter Internship 2026?
Eligible candidates can visit the official NHRC website at nhrc.nic.in to read the notification and access the online application process.
Applicants must prepare a 250-word statement of purpose explaining their interest in the internship. A recommendation letter from their educational institution is also required. Candidates should check the official notification for the complete list of documents and instructions before submitting the form.
NHRC Internship 2026: Important Dates
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Event
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Date
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Last date to apply
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October 15, 2026, by 6 pm
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Internship start date
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December 14, 2026
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Internship end date
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January 8, 2027
Candidates should complete the application process before the deadline and ensure that they meet all eligibility requirements.
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Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.