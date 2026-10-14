CAT 2026: 5 ChatGPT Prompts To Generate Mock Tests For Practice Before The Exam

With just over a month left for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026, candidates can use the remaining time to practise questions, identify weak areas and improve their exam strategy. Along with previous years’ question papers and regular mock tests, tools such as ChatGPT can help students create additional practice questions based on the CAT exam pattern. ChatGPT can generate questions for the three major sections of the exam: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Ability (QA). Candidates can also use it to review their answers and understand the concepts behind incorrect responses. 5 ChatGPT Prompts To Practise Mock Tests For CAT 2026 Candidates can copy and paste the following prompts into ChatGPT to create practice material for their preparation.

1. Generate a CAT-style mock test Prompt: “Create a CAT 2026-style mock test with 20 questions covering VARC, DILR and Quantitative Ability. Include a mix of easy, moderate and difficult questions. Follow the general CAT question formats, include multiple-choice and type-in-the-answer questions, and provide an answer key with detailed solutions separately. Do not reveal the answers until I finish attempting the questions.” This prompt can help candidates practise questions from all three sections in one sitting. Students can also ask ChatGPT to generate separate tests for each section. 2. Practise VARC questions Prompt: “Act as a CAT VARC practice coach. Create a reading comprehension passage on a topic suitable for CAT-level practice, followed by five multiple-choice questions. Include questions on the main idea, inference, tone, author’s argument and paragraph interpretation. Provide four options for each question and explain the correct answers after I submit my responses.”

This prompt can help candidates practise reading comprehension and improve their ability to identify the central argument, understand inferences and eliminate incorrect options. 3. Create DILR sets with increasing difficulty Prompt: “Generate three CAT-style Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning sets, starting with moderate difficulty and progressing to a challenging level. Use different formats, such as tables, arrangements, schedules, rankings or data-based puzzles. Include four to five questions per set. Let me solve each set before showing the answers and explain the logic step by step.” DILR practice requires candidates to interpret information, identify relationships and select an efficient approach. Solving different types of sets can help students become more comfortable with unfamiliar problems.

4. Practise Quantitative Ability Prompt: “Create 15 CAT-level Quantitative Ability questions covering arithmetic, algebra, geometry, number systems and modern mathematics. Include a range of difficulty levels and a mix of multiple-choice and type-in-the-answer questions. Ask me one question at a time, check my response and explain the solution using the simplest valid method.” Candidates can use this prompt to revise important topics and practise calculations. They can also request additional questions from topics in which they need more practice. 5. Analyse mistakes and prepare a revision plan Prompt: “I have completed a CAT mock test. My section-wise scores are VARC: [enter score], DILR: [enter score], and QA: [enter score]. My main mistakes were [describe mistakes]. Analyse my performance, identify the areas I should prioritise and create a seven-day revision plan. Include daily practice targets, timed question-solving sessions and revision slots. Do not promise a particular score improvement.”