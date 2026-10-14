UP D.El.ED Result 2026 Out: Check 1st & 3rd Semester Result PDF at updeledinfo.in - Direct Link Here
UP D.El.ED Result 2026 Out: The Examination Regulatory Authority has released the UP D.El.ED result for the 2022 and 2019 batches for the various semesters on 13 October 2026 at updeledinfo.in. Check this article to get the direct link to check the result.
Key Points
- UP D.El.ED results announced for 2022 and 2019 batches.
- 1st & 3rd Semester results for 2022 & 2019 batches released on Oct 13.
- Candidates can check results on btcresult.in or updeledinfo.in with roll number.
UP D.El.ED Result 2026 Out: The Examination Regulatory Authority/ Pariksha Niyamak Pradhikari, Prayagraj has announced the results for the various batches of D.El.ED courses including 2023, 2022, 2021, 2019, and 2018. The candidates who have appeared for the semester examinations of these courses can check their result by visiting the official website at btcresult.in or updeledinfo.in. The candidates will require their roll number to check their results. While these results are declared, the examination authority conducted the 2nd semester exams across the state which will conclude on 14 October 2026.
Direct Link to Check UP D.El.ED Result 2026
The candidates who have appeared for the UP D.El.ED 1st and 3rd semester examination for the batch 2022 and 2019 can check their result using the direct link provided here.
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UP D.El.ED Result 2026
UP D.El.ED Result 2026 for 2023, 2021 & 2018 Batch
The Examination Regulatory Authority has also released the result for all the semesters of 2023, 2021, and 2018 batch oin the official website, btcresult.in. The candidates who belongs to these batches can check their results through the direct link provided here.
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Click here to View D.EL.ED - 2023 : All Semester Result
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Click here to View D.EL.ED - 2021 : All Semester Result
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Click here to View D.EL.ED - 2018 : All Semester Result
UP D.El.ED Result 2026: Check Semester-Wise Result
The Examination Regulatory Authority has released the result for 1st & 3rd Semester examination on 13 October for the 2022 and 2019 batch on the official website, updeledinfo.in. The candidates can check the semester-wise result here.
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Semester
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Result Link
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D.El.Ed. 2019 - 3rd Semester
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D.El.Ed. 2022 - 1st & 3rd Semester
How to Check UP D.El.ED Result 2026
To download the UP D.El.ED result 2026, the candidates can follow the steps given below:
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Visit the official website at updeledinfo.in.
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Click on “D.El.Ed. 2019 - 3rd Semester” OR “D.El.Ed. 2022 - 1st and 3rd Semester” link.
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Enter your roll number and click on the “Search Result” button.
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Your result will open on the screen.
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Save it for your reference.
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Another method is to visit the website- btcresult.in.
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Click on one of the following:
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“Click here to View D.EL.ED - 2023 : All Semester Result”
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“Click here to View D.EL.ED - 2021 : All Semester Result”
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“Click here to View D.EL.ED - 2018 : All Semester Result”
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Enter your roll number, date of birth, and security code and click on search,
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Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.