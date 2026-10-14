UP D.El.ED Result 2026 Out: Check 1st & 3rd Semester Result PDF at updeledinfo.in - Direct Link Here

UP D.El.ED Result 2026 Out: The Examination Regulatory Authority/ Pariksha Niyamak Pradhikari, Prayagraj has announced the results for the various batches of D.El.ED courses including 2023, 2022, 2021, 2019, and 2018. The candidates who have appeared for the semester examinations of these courses can check their result by visiting the official website at btcresult.in or updeledinfo.in. The candidates will require their roll number to check their results. While these results are declared, the examination authority conducted the 2nd semester exams across the state which will conclude on 14 October 2026.

Direct Link to Check UP D.El.ED Result 2026

The candidates who have appeared for the UP D.El.ED 1st and 3rd semester examination for the batch 2022 and 2019 can check their result using the direct link provided here.