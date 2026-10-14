Who Is BR Shetty? The Founder Of NMC Healthcare Sues Bank Of Baroda For $15 Billion; What Is The Story Behind?

BR Shetty Vs Bank Of Baroda: The case is in the spotlight and is gaining public attention. BR Shetty, the Indian-origin businessman behind the healthcare and financial services empire in the UAE, is in the limelight. Reportedly, he is in the spotlight with a whopping $15 billion lawsuit against the Indian bank, Bank of Baroda, and 25 other defendants. The lawsuit brings fresh attention to an old case that was related to the collapse of NMC Health. NMC Health was once among the largest private healthcare providers in the UAE. Later, Shetty alleged that unauthorised transactions, forged guarantees and financial misconduct contributed to the downfall of his businesses. He also maintained that the former executives misused his name and diverted funds without his knowledge. The case is still ongoing, but the allegations remain subject to legal scrutiny, and the final verdict is still awaited.

Who Is BR Shetty? Mr. Bavaguthu Raghuram Shetty, who is popularly known as BR Shetty, is an Indian-origin business tycoon in the spotlight right now. He was born on August 1, 1942, in Karnataka, India. Academically, he is a trained pharmacist. He later moved to Abu Dhabi in 1973 to explore business opportunities in the UAE’s growing healthcare sector. Initially, Shetty worked as a medical representative; he then founded the New Medical Centre (NMC) in 1975. With growth, he expanded his business interests into money transfers, foreign exchange and financial services, catering to the growing expatriate population across the Gulf region. What Are BR Shetty’s Major Achievements? Built NMC Healthcare: Transformed NMC into a major private healthcare group operating hospitals, clinics and medical facilities across the UAE.

London Stock Exchange Listing: Led NMC to a listing on the London Stock Exchange, where it eventually became part of the prestigious FTSE 100 index.

Founded UAE Exchange: Established a prominent international money transfer and foreign exchange business serving expatriates across the Gulf.

Expanded into Finablr : Became associated with Finablr, a financial services holding company that brought together several payment and foreign exchange businesses.

Achieved Billionaire Status: Built a multibillion-dollar business empire and became one of the prominent Indian-origin entrepreneurs in the UAE.

Received the Padma Shri: Was awarded the Padma Shri in 2009 in recognition of his contributions.

What Happened Between Bank Of Baroda And BR Shetty? Timeline What Happened? December 2019 US investment research firm Muddy Waters raised concerns about NMC Health’s financial reporting, triggering greater scrutiny of the company. 2020 NMC Health entered administration following a corporate crisis involving billions of dollars in previously undisclosed debt. Shetty’s Allegations Shetty claimed that former executives operated the businesses without his effective oversight and used forged signatures to create unauthorised financial obligations. Allegations Against Bank of Baroda Shetty alleged that bank officials facilitated suspicious transactions, failed to act on money-laundering alerts and accepted personal guarantees he had not authorised. Legal Proceedings The allegations against the bank and former executives remain subject to legal scrutiny. The claims should not be treated as established findings of wrongdoing unless confirmed by a court.

How Did BR Shetty Fund UAE Exchange? The UAE Exchange grew by serving the Gulf’s large expatriate population, particularly workers sending money to their families abroad. The business of UAE Exchange mainly involved helping people send money to their families and exchange foreign currencies. Shetty expanded UAE Exchange alongside his healthcare businesses. Later, it became part of Finablr, a larger financial services group. Business Growth: UAE Exchange expanded by attracting more customers and offering a wider range of financial services.

Financial Problems: The company later faced financial difficulties, adding to the troubles surrounding Shetty’s business empire.

Ongoing Legal Battle: The reported $15 billion lawsuit marks another development in the legal disputes following the collapse. Here's What The Bank Of Baroda Said In Its Statement

“Bank of Baroda has seen media reports of a suit said to have been filed by Dr. Bavaguthu Raghuram Shetty in the Bombay High Court on 13 October 2026. The Bank has not been served with such a suit and cannot comment on the contents of pleadings which are untested in court. If and when the Bank is served, the Bank will defend the suit firmly and take all steps necessary to protect its interests. The matters described in the media reports are also the subject of proceedings before the Abu Dhabi Global Market Court, where judgment is reserved against Dr. Shetty and Mr. Prashant Manghat for fraud, wrongful trading, and fraudulent trading. Those matters are sub judice, and the Bank cannot comment on the nature of allegations against Dr Shetty. The Abu Dhabi Global Market proceedings have been discontinued against the Bank pursuant to a settlement with the joint administrators of NMC Group.

The Bank is itself pursuing recovery and enforcement proceedings in India and UAE against Dr. Shetty for outstanding dues of approximately INR 2,800 crore and has obtained several decrees against him. The High Court of Karnataka has also restrained Dr. Shetty from dealing with or alienating any of his assets in 2021. In subsequent proceedings before the National Company Law Tribunal, Dr. Shetty has asserted that he is insolvent and unable to meet the Bank’s dues. Dr. Shetty had previously filed a suit against the Bank in the Supreme Court of the State of New York, making allegations similar to those now reported in relation to the suit before the Bombay High Court. That suit was dismissed in July 2024. The Bank continues to resolutely pursue its legal strategy under advice from reputed senior counsel and law firms and is taking all steps necessary to protect its interests.”