10 Best Countries in the World: Is India in the Top 10 Ranking?

Best Countries in the World: Recently, a survey has been done from a travel magazine called Conde Nast Traveller, and asked reader the questions that which country is the best in the world in its 2026 Readers’ Choice Awards. Readers all over the world voted for the country about their travel experience in that country, country’s nature, its culture, and very important, the safety. So, seeing all these in minds, Greece got to be at the top ranking and considered as the best country in the world. Apart from Greece, Japan came at 2nd, and Itlay stood up at 3rd ranking. But, where does India stand. Is India is in Top 10? Check the 10 Best Countries in the World with their ranking and seee where does India rank. What is this ranking? This ranking has been done from the Conde Nast Traveller from the Readers’ Choice Awards, which marked its 29th edition in 2026.

Generally, readers who travel a lot in different countries, they have a lot of experience and they know which is the best country in the world as per their experience during travelling. The country with the highest score gets the top place and the ranking for any country ranking is depending on these feature, which are: Beautiful places to visit

Food and local culture

Safety and comfort

Easy travel and transport

Beaches, mountains, and historical sites Top 10 Best Countries in the World Rank Country Score 1 Greece 98.14 2 Japan 97.01 3 Italy 96.48 4 Turkey 94.90 5 Portugal 94.64 6 Costa Rica 94.29 7 Croatia 94.01 8 Indonesia 93.75 9 Kenya 93.57 10 Thailand 93.26 Where Does India Rank? Now, it is time to check, where does India ranks. As, in above list, we have seen that India is not in Top 10, but do hurry.

India is at 17 number with a score of 92.11, and this is the proud for Indian, as there are ,many popular country such as France, Qatar, Canada, Cambodia, New Zealand, Vietnam, Norway, Spain, and South Africa, and in all these countrues, India is above from al these top tourist place. India is known for its rich culture, heritage, natural biodiversity, ancient minumenets, royal palaces, and different variety of food culture in India. Here are the few things that why ravell around a different world come to India: Famous places: The Taj Mahal, the forts of Rajasthan and the ghats of Varanasi. Source: National Geographic Different landscapes: The Himalayas, deserts, forests, beaches and rivers.

Many cultures: Each part of India has its own food, festivals, languages and customs.

Local food: Every state offers different dishes and cooking styles.

Wildlife: India's national parks are home to tigers, elephants, lions and many other animals.

Royal palaces and forts of Rajasthan

Busy markets of Mumbai

Peaceful beaches of Kerala

The report says India is a place where different kinds of travellers can enjoy their trip. Some people come to see historical monuments, while others come for beaches, mountains, food, or spiritual experiences. India vs the Top 10 Countries in 2026 Detail India Greece World ranking 17th 1st Score 92.11 98.14 Famous for Culture, food, monuments and nature Islands, beaches and history Why Is India Special? India is one of the oldest civilisations in the world. It has many languages, religions, festivals, foods, and traditions. From the snowy Himalayas in the north to the sunny beaches in the south, India offers many different experiences in one country. India also has famous wildlife places such as national parks and tiger reserves. Travellers can see animals like tigers, elephants, peacocks, and many kinds of birds. This natural beauty makes India an important country for nature lovers too.