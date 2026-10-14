10 Best Countries in the World: Is India in the Top 10 Ranking?
Check the 10 best countries in the world in 2026, according to Conde Nast Traveller. Know India's rank, country scores, and key facts in detail.
Best Countries in the World: Recently, a survey has been done from a travel magazine called Conde Nast Traveller, and asked reader the questions that which country is the best in the world in its 2026 Readers’ Choice Awards.
Readers all over the world voted for the country about their travel experience in that country, country’s nature, its culture, and very important, the safety.
So, seeing all these in minds, Greece got to be at the top ranking and considered as the best country in the world. Apart from Greece, Japan came at 2nd, and Itlay stood up at 3rd ranking.
But, where does India stand. Is India is in Top 10? Check the 10 Best Countries in the World with their ranking and seee where does India rank.
What is this ranking?
This ranking has been done from the Conde Nast Traveller from the Readers’ Choice Awards, which marked its 29th edition in 2026.
Generally, readers who travel a lot in different countries, they have a lot of experience and they know which is the best country in the world as per their experience during travelling.
The country with the highest score gets the top place and the ranking for any country ranking is depending on these feature, which are:
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Beautiful places to visit
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Food and local culture
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Safety and comfort
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Easy travel and transport
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Beaches, mountains, and historical sites
Top 10 Best Countries in the World
|
Rank
|
Country
|
Score
|
1
|
Greece
|
98.14
|
2
|
Japan
|
97.01
|
3
|
Italy
|
96.48
|
4
|
Turkey
|
94.90
|
5
|
Portugal
|
94.64
|
6
|
Costa Rica
|
94.29
|
7
|
Croatia
|
94.01
|
8
|
Indonesia
|
93.75
|
9
|
Kenya
|
93.57
|
10
|
Thailand
|
93.26
Where Does India Rank?
Now, it is time to check, where does India ranks. As, in above list, we have seen that India is not in Top 10, but do hurry.
India is at 17 number with a score of 92.11, and this is the proud for Indian, as there are ,many popular country such as France, Qatar, Canada, Cambodia, New Zealand, Vietnam, Norway, Spain, and South Africa, and in all these countrues, India is above from al these top tourist place.
India is known for its rich culture, heritage, natural biodiversity, ancient minumenets, royal palaces, and different variety of food culture in India.
Here are the few things that why ravell around a different world come to India:
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Famous places: The Taj Mahal, the forts of Rajasthan and the ghats of Varanasi.
Source: National Geographic
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Different landscapes: The Himalayas, deserts, forests, beaches and rivers.
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Many cultures: Each part of India has its own food, festivals, languages and customs.
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Local food: Every state offers different dishes and cooking styles.
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Wildlife: India's national parks are home to tigers, elephants, lions and many other animals.
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Royal palaces and forts of Rajasthan
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Busy markets of Mumbai
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Peaceful beaches of Kerala
The report says India is a place where different kinds of travellers can enjoy their trip. Some people come to see historical monuments, while others come for beaches, mountains, food, or spiritual experiences.
India vs the Top 10 Countries in 2026
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Detail
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India
|
Greece
|
World ranking
|
17th
|
1st
|
Score
|
92.11
|
98.14
|
Famous for
|
Culture, food, monuments and nature
|
Islands, beaches and history
Why Is India Special?
India is one of the oldest civilisations in the world. It has many languages, religions, festivals, foods, and traditions. From the snowy Himalayas in the north to the sunny beaches in the south, India offers many different experiences in one country.
India also has famous wildlife places such as national parks and tiger reserves. Travellers can see animals like tigers, elephants, peacocks, and many kinds of birds. This natural beauty makes India an important country for nature lovers too.
Quick Facts for Students
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Greece is the best country in the world in 2026 according to this survey.
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India’s rank is 17.
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India’s score is 92.11.
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Japan is in second place.
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Italy is in third place.
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Thailand is in tenth place.
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The ranking is based on readers’ votes, not a government list.
India may not be in the top 10 of this travel list, but it is still one of the most loved countries in the world. Its history, culture, food, nature, and warm hospitality make it special. For Indian students, this ranking is a reminder that our country is admired across the world for its beauty and diversity.
Executive - Editorial
Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.