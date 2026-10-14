Constitution of India: Features borrowed from other countries
Indian Constitution came into existence on November 26, 1949. The Constituent Assembly of India drafted it, with the consideration of features included in the Constitutions of the other countries and also from the Government of India Act 1935. Know here which countries have contributed to the Constitution of India.
Indian Constitution is a mixed bag of borrowings. On November 26, 1949, the Constitution was adopted. It came into force on January 26, 1950. It was on this day that the members of the Constituent Assembly signed the documents. Many countries have been an inspiration for the framing of the Constitution of India. Take a look at such countries below and the parts that have been borrowed from them. Indian Constitution Day is observed on November 26 every year.
What is a Constitution?
The Constitution is a set of laws and rules that sets up the machinery of the Government of a state, which defines and determines the relations between the different institutions and components of the government, the executives, the legislature, the judiciary, the central, and the local government.
The Indian Constitution is unique in its contents and spirit. Although it had picked up many best features from other constitutions of the world. The constitution of India has several salient features that distinguish it from the constitutions of other countries.
Many people criticise that the Indian Constitution is a bag of borrowings or just paper and scissor work.
It is true that it had borrowed some features but was drafted according to the Historical perspective, Geographical diversity, Cultural and traditional characteristics of India.
The chairman of the drafting committee Dr Ambedkar had said –
“As to the accusation that the Draft Constitution has reproduced a good part of the provisions of the Government of India Act, 1935, I make no apologies. There is nothing to be ashamed of in borrowing. It involves no plagiarism. Nobody holds any patent rights in the fundamental ideas of a Constitution….”
When is Constitution Day celebrated?
It is celebrated on 26 November and is also known as Samvidhan Divas or National Law Day or National Constitution Day. On 26 November 1949, the Constitution of India was adopted and came into force on 26 January 1950. To acknowledge the contribution of the framers of the Constitution and to aggravate the people regarding the prominent values, 26 November is celebrated as "Constitution Day."
The BJP led Government declared 26 November as Constitution Day on 19 November 2015 by a gazette notification.
Why Did India Borrow Features from Other Countries?
The makers of the Indian Constitution studied different constitutions to understand how governments, courts and legislatures work. They selected ideas that they believed could help build a democratic country.
The main reasons were:
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Learn from other countries: The Constituent Assembly studied working examples of constitutional systems.
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Protect people's rights: Ideas from other constitutions helped shape rights and safeguards for citizens.
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Build a strong government: The makers needed rules for Parliament, the executive and the courts.
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Meet India's needs: The selected features were adapted to India's size, diversity and history.
Therefore, calling the Indian Constitution only a “bag of borrowings” does not explain the work that went into making it. The framers studied different sources and created a Constitution suited to India.
List of Borrowed Features of Indian Constitution:
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Name of Countries
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Borrowed Features of the Constitution
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Britain
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1. Parliamentary government
2. Rule of Law
3. Legislative procedure
4. Single citizenship
5. Cabinet system
6. Prerogative writs
7. Parliamentary privileges
8. Bicameralism
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Ireland
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1. Directive Principles of State Policy
2. Method of Election of the president
3. Members nomination to the Rajya Sabha by the President
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United States of America
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1. Impeachment of the president
2. Functions of president and vice-president
3. Removal of Supreme Court and High court judges
4. Fundamental Rights
5. Judicial review
6. Independence of judiciary
7. The preamble of the constitution
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Canada
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1. Centrifugal form of federalism where the centre is stronger than the states.
2. Residuary powers vest with the centre
3. Centre appoints the Governors at the states
4. Advisory jurisdiction of the supreme court
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Australia
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1. Concept of Concurrent list
2. Article 108 i.e. Joint sitting of the two houses
3. Freedom of trade and commerce
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USSR (Now Russia)
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1. Fundamental duties
2. The ideals of justice (social, economic, and political), expressed in the Preamble.
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France
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1. Concept of “Republic”
2. Ideals of Liberty, Equality, and Fraternity(contained in the Preamble)
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Germany
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1. Fundamental Rights are suspended during Emergency
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South Africa
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1. Election of members of the Rajya Sabha
2. Amendment of the Constitution
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Japan
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1. Concept of “procedure established by Law”
Government of India Act of 1935
The Government of India Act contributed the following to the Constitution of India:
1. Federal Scheme
2. Office of the governor
3. Judiciary
4. Public Service Commissions
5. Emergency provisions
6. Administrative details
Countries and their contribution in detail:
Britain
Great Britain ruled India for over 100 years. This was what was adopted from their Constitution
1. Parliamentary government
2. Rule of Law
3. Legislative procedure
4. Single citizenship
5. Cabinet system
6. Prerogative writs
7. Parliamentary privileges
8. Bicameralism
Ireland
A small country but a big contributor to the Indian Constitution. It provided for the ideas of:
1. Directive Principles of State Policy
2. Nomination of members to Rajya Sabha
3. Method of election of the president
United States of America
1. Impeachment of the president
2. Functions of president and vice-president
3. Removal of Supreme Court and High court judges
4. Fundamental Rights
5. Judicial review
6. Independence of judiciary
7. The preamble of the constitution
Canada
1. Federation with a strong Centre
2. Vesting of residuary powers in the Centre
3. Appointment of state governors by the Centre
4. Advisory jurisdiction of the Supreme Court
Australia
1. Concurrent List
2. Freedom of trade
3. Commerce and intercourse
4. The joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament
Soviet Constitution (USSR, now Russia)
1. Fundamental duties
2. The ideal of justice (social, economic, and political) in the Preamble
France
1. The ideals of the Republic in the Preamble
2. The ideals of liberty in the Preamble
3. The ideals of equality in the Preamble
4. The ideals of fraternity in the Preamble
Weimar Constitution of Germany
1. Suspension of Fundamental Rights during Emergency
South African Constitution
1. Procedure for amendment of the Constitution
2. Election of members of Rajya Sabha
Japan
Concept of “procedure established by Law”
As we know our constitution is the lengthiest written constitution, one factor contributing to it having been drawn from many different sources. The constituent assembly assessed many constitutions and drafted one taking all the provisions that best applied to India’s diversity. Dr. B R Ambedkar rightly claimed it to be framed after “ransacking” the known constitution.
Important Facts About the Indian Constitution
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Constitution adopted: 26 November 1949
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Constitution came into force: 26 January 1950
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Constitution Day: 26 November
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Republic Day: 26 January
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Chairman of the Drafting Committee: Dr B. R. Ambedkar
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Main purpose: To set out the system of government, protect citizens' rights and guide the country.
Executive - Editorial
Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.