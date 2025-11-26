Bihar DELEd Result 2025 OUT
New Labour Law on Working Hours: Know About Workdays, Work Week Rules and Benefits

By Ayukta Zisha
Nov 26, 2025, 16:21 IST

India's new Labour Codes simplify existing laws, focusing on working hours, days off, overtime, and employee welfare. Key changes include a flexible 4-day work week (up to 12 hours/day, max 48 hours/week), a 12-hour minimum rest between shifts, and double overtime pay. The codes also expand work opportunities for women with required safety measures.

New Labour Codes on Working Hours

The implementation of India's new Labour Codes to modernise and simplify the existing labour laws is aimed at providing fundamental changes to the laws governing employees' working hours, weekly days off, overtime and employee welfare. The objective of the new Labour Codes is to maintain a balance between the rights of workers and the efficiency of the organisation, and to provide uniform clarity and consistency in the application of labour laws across all industries. 

As more states implement these new labour codes, the way in which the work schedule of employees in factories, offices and service jobs is structured will change under these labour codes. Students and people preparing for Competitive Exams, Human Resource Professionals and Employers should understand these new provisions as they will be frequently featured in General Knowledge and Government Exam sections on the topic of Labour Codes.

Check Out: Four Labour Codes Implemented in India: Check New Wage Rules, Worker Benefits and Major Changes

Key Changes in Working Hours Under New Labour Codes

Here are the major key changes related to New Labour Codes: 

1. Flexible Hours (4-Day Work Week Option) 

A 4-day work week structure is made possible with office work hour flexibility. Employees can work 12 hours daily for a max of 48 hours per week.

With this option, employers continue to be compliant with all relevant laws.

2. 48 Hour Work Week Cap

The maximum number of hours worked in any given week is 48 regardless of actual hours worked each day.

Employers are required to vary work days, weeks and hours of work patterns to reduce fatigue.

3. Longer Periods of Rest Between Shifts

To allow for proper sleep and recovery, there is now a minimum of 12 consecutive hours of rest between the end of one shift and the beginning of the next shift for all employees.

4. Employees May Choose Up to 3 Days Off Per Week

All employees, regardless of their work schedule must remain below the 48 hour maximum work week so long as employers can guarantee employee flexibility in scheduling.

5. Overtime Pay

All employees who exceed either the daily or weekly cap may receive a minimum of 2 times their regular hourly wage in the form of overtime.

The maximum amount of overtime allowed will now be determined by state law.

6. Women Can Work in All Occupations and Night Shifts 

Women can now work in all occupations and are permitted to work night shifts where an employer has written permission.

Employers are now required to provide for adequate safety, transportation and security for female employees.

7. Establishing Work Life Balance

The new regulations seek to eliminate burnout, by providing flexible and variable modes of structuring work patterns that fit both employers and their operational needs.

Benefits for Employees

The new Labour Codes enable more diverse and flexible levels of protection for employees. The New Labour Codes will allow employees to have different work schedules; work can be performed on a four day per week basis while remaining under the maximum of 48 hours per week. 

Employees will have additional time off between work shifts, which allows for less fatigue after long hours of work and creates more structure with respect to work/life balance

Employees will benefit from the implementation of stricter and clearer guidelines regarding overtime pay, providing them with fair compensation for extra hours worked and thus increasing their wage security. 

For women employees, it provides increased opportunities for work in the evening with the implementation of enhanced safety and transportation requirements. 

Conclusion

Overall, the New Labour Codes promote improved workplace wellbeing, create more options for scheduling and establish a work environment that is more conducive to the safety, fairness and overall well-being of employees.

