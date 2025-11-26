Top PSUs Recruiting through GATE 2025: Are you looking for a stable and respected job after completing your engineering? You are not alone. Every year, lakhs of students appear for the GATE exam with the same goal. Your GATE score can help you get noticed by many top PSUs for government roles. But you must be an engineering graduate to be eligible for the post. These roles offer you good pay, job security, and long-term benefits. Read on to find the list of top PSUs recruiting through GATE 2025. Top PSUs Recruiting through GATE 2025 Many PSUs have recently released notifications to fill up vacancies for Management Trainee, Executive Trainee, etc. These roles are open to candidates based on their GATE scores. Interested applicants should review all aspects before applying. Learn about eligibility, selection, and salary for different posts offered by the top PSUs recruiting through GATE 2025.



GAIL GAIL has invited applications to fill vacancies for the Executive Trainees based on GATE 2025 scores. To be eligible, candidates must have a Bachelor's Degree in Engineering in Chemical/Instrumentation/Mechanical/Electrical/Computer Science. The salary of selected candidates will fall under the pay scale of Rs. 60,000 and 1,80,000. They will receive basic pay of Rs. 60,000 during one-year training cum probation. UCIL Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL) aims to fill various vacancies for Management Trainees in different disciplines. The selection will be based on the GATE 2025 scores. Those who have BE/B. Tech degree in computer engineering, electrical, or other relevant discipline can apply. Upon completing the training, the salary of the Assistant Superintendent/Assistant Manager will fall under the pay scale of INR 40,000-INR 1,40,000.

Engineers India Limited Engineers India Limited has invited applications for the recruitment of Management Trainees through GATE 2025 scores. Candidates who hold B.E. /B.Tech./ B.Sc (Engg) with a minimum of 65% marks can apply. On successful completion of training, they will receive a salary in the pay scale of Rs. 60000-180000. North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited NEEPCL has released a notification for the recruitment of Executive Trainees in different disciplines. The candidates will be selected based on the marks obtained in GATE 2025. Those who have completed a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology/AMIE in a relevant field can apply. Selected candidate will be placed in the IDA pay scale of Rs. 50,000-3%-1,60,000. Their monthly emoluments will be Rs. 50,000 along with various admissible allowances.

Power Grid Power Grid has invited applications to recruit Engineer Trainees in Electrical, Electronics, Civil, and Computer Science. Candidates who have completed B.E./ B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.) in a relevant discipline can apply for this post. The selection process will be based on GATE scores, Group Discussion and Personal Interview. The salary of appointed candidates will fall under the pay scale of Rs. 40,000-3%- 1,40,000(IDA) during the one-year training period. Upon completing the training, they will be absorbed as an Engineer under the pay scale of Rs. 50,000-3%- 1,60,000 (IDA). Airports Authority of India (AAI) AAI has released a notification to recruit Junior Executives in Architecture, Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics, and Information Technology. Candidates must have completed a Bachelor’s degree in Architecture or a relevant engineering discipline to be eligible. The salary of selected candidates will fall under the pay scale of Rs. 40000‐3%‐140000. The candidates will be appointed based on their GATE 2025 scores and document verification.