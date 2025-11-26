RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Exam Date 2025 OUT
By Upasna Choudhary
Nov 26, 2025, 17:54 IST

Discover top PSUs recruiting through GATE 2025 here. Learn about the eligibility, selection, and salary for different posts offered by PSUs.

List of Top PSUs Recruiting through GATE
Top PSUs Recruiting through GATE 2025: Are you looking for a stable and respected job after completing your engineering? You are not alone. Every year, lakhs of students appear for the GATE exam with the same goal. Your GATE score can help you get noticed by many top PSUs for government roles. But you must be an engineering graduate to be eligible for the post. These roles offer you good pay, job security, and long-term benefits. Read on to find the list of top PSUs recruiting through GATE 2025.

Top PSUs Recruiting through GATE 2025

Many PSUs have recently released notifications to fill up vacancies for Management Trainee, Executive Trainee, etc. These roles are open to candidates based on their GATE scores. Interested applicants should review all aspects before applying. Learn about eligibility, selection, and salary for different posts offered by the top PSUs recruiting through GATE 2025.


PSUS

GAIL

GAIL has invited applications to fill vacancies for the Executive Trainees based on GATE 2025 scores. To be eligible, candidates must have a Bachelor's Degree in Engineering in Chemical/Instrumentation/Mechanical/Electrical/Computer Science. The salary of selected candidates will fall under the pay scale of Rs. 60,000 and 1,80,000. They will receive basic pay of Rs. 60,000 during one-year training cum probation.

UCIL

Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL) aims to fill various vacancies for Management Trainees in different disciplines. The selection will be based on the GATE 2025 scores. Those who have BE/B. Tech degree in computer engineering, electrical, or other relevant discipline can apply. Upon completing the training, the salary of the Assistant Superintendent/Assistant Manager will fall under the pay scale of INR 40,000-INR 1,40,000. 

Engineers India Limited

Engineers India Limited has invited applications for the recruitment of Management Trainees through GATE 2025 scores. Candidates who hold B.E. /B.Tech./ B.Sc (Engg) with a minimum of 65% marks can apply. On successful completion of training, they will receive a salary in the pay scale of Rs. 60000-180000.

North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited

NEEPCL has released a notification for the recruitment of Executive Trainees in different disciplines. The candidates will be selected based on the marks obtained in GATE 2025. Those who have completed a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology/AMIE in a relevant field can apply. Selected candidate will be placed in the IDA pay scale of Rs. 50,000-3%-1,60,000. Their monthly emoluments will be Rs. 50,000 along with various admissible allowances. 

Power Grid

Power Grid has invited applications to recruit Engineer Trainees in Electrical, Electronics, Civil, and Computer Science. Candidates who have completed B.E./ B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.) in a relevant discipline can apply for this post. The selection process will be based on  GATE scores, Group Discussion and Personal Interview. The salary of appointed candidates will fall under the pay scale of Rs. 40,000-3%- 1,40,000(IDA) during the one-year training period. Upon completing the training, they will be absorbed as an Engineer under the pay scale of Rs. 50,000-3%- 1,60,000 (IDA). 

Airports Authority of India (AAI)

AAI has released a notification to recruit Junior Executives in Architecture, Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics, and Information Technology. Candidates must have completed a Bachelor’s degree in Architecture or a relevant engineering discipline to be eligible. The salary of selected candidates will fall under the pay scale of Rs. 40000‐3%‐140000. The candidates will be appointed based on their GATE 2025 scores and document verification.

Damodar Valley Corporation

The latest notice reveals that DVC will invite applications for Executive Trainees (ETs) through GATE-2025 shortly. As per the previous year's notification, candidates who have completed a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in a relevant discipline can apply. The selection will be done based on their GATE 2025 scores and document verification. The salary of appointed candidates is expected to fall under the pay scale of Rs 56,100-1,77,500.


Upasna Choudhary
Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

