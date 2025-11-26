RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Exam Date 2025 OUT
By Jaya Gupta
Nov 26, 2025

Haryana board has recently released class 11 model papers and marking scheme for various subjects. This article, however, covers the HBSE class 11 Biology model paper and marking scheme with essential details to utilise the marking scheme to score high marks in the exam.

Haryana Board HBSE Class 11 Biology Model Paper & Marking Scheme 2026: Download PDF

Haryana Board HBSE Class 11 Biology: As the exam dates are nearing, the anticipation and anxiety to complete the syllabus are high among students. So many suggestions on how to prepare for the exam, but missing the most important study tip, which is solving model papers. Haryana Board (HBSE) has released model papers and marking schemes for almost all subjects in HBSE class 11. 

The motive of the model papers is to offer a medium for students to understand the question paper and get an overview of how it will be solved. Check further to access the direct links to both the model paper and the marking scheme for HBSE Class 11 Biology 2026. 

Also Check: Haryana Board HBSE Class 11 Model Papers & Marking Scheme 2026: Download Subject-Wise PDF

Haryana Board HBSE Class 11 Biology Model Paper

Here you can find questions from the HBSE class 11 Biology model paper. You can use this to practice and access complete questions from the link shared below: 

1. Which of the following is a bacterial disease of plant? 

a) cholera 

b) rust 

c) citrus canker 

d) spindle tuber

2. What is the symbol of bilateral symmetry in the floral formula? 

a) % 

b) ⊕ 

c) ♀ 

d) ♂

3. Which part of the alimentary canal in frog receives juices from common

bile duct? 

a) Gall bladder

b) Duodenum

c) Rectum

d) Cloaca

4. Which of the following is a pore in cell wall? 

a) Middle lamella

b) Ribosome

c) Plasmodesmata

d) Peroxisome

5. Which of the following secondary metabolite is a toxin? 

a) curcumin

b) codeine

c) ricin

d) all of the above

6. What is the number of carbon atoms in phosphoglycolate? 

a) 2

b) 3

c) 4

d) 5

7. How many molecules of CO2 are evolved if a cell consume twelve

molecules of O2 for respiration of glucose? 

a) 6

b) 12

c) 18

d) 24 

8. What is volume of air called which is inspired during a normal

respiration? 

a) ERV

b) RV

c) IRV

d) TV

9. Which type of leucocytes are most abundant in humans? 

a) Monocytes

b) Lymphocytes

c) Basophils

d) Neutrophils 

10. What is type of plant which possesses vascular tissues but lacks seeds? 

11. What is number of chromosomes in human cells after S phase?  

12. What is “radial arrangement” of vascular tissues? 

13. Our heart consists of ____________ types of tissues.

14. Unipolar neurons are usually found in the _____________ stage. 

15. _____________ helps seed to withstand desiccation. 

For detailed questions, follow this link to download the Class 11 Biology Model paper PDF: 

HBSE Class 11 Biology Model Paper 2026 PDF

Haryana Board HBSE Class 11 Biology Marking Scheme

Haryana board’s marking scheme for the Class 11 Biology subject provides details that mostly go unnoticed. Since a science subject requires you to answer more than in theory, the marking scheme includes well-structured answers for different question types. Students can get an insight into how to frame the answers to score well in the exam.

Given here is a direct link to the Class 11 Biology marking scheme PDF. Click to download: 

HBSE Class 11 Biology Marking Scheme 2026 PDF 

Key Benefits of the Marking Scheme

Utilising the Haryana board class 11 marking scheme 2026 for your exam preparation can not only provide clarity in the marking system but also offer you an understanding of how to solve the question paper. 

  • A biology paper answer includes not just theories but diagrams and a lot of figures, and most of the time is consumed in structuring and drawing the diagrams. Solving a model paper with the help of a marking scheme offers you a clear understanding of which section of the paper requires details and diagrams so that you can structure your answers accordingly.

  • While writing, students often miss the important terminology and keywords to use in their answer. The marking scheme provides solutions along with questions, therefore highlighting key terms and points that must be included to score high. 

Important Details from Class 11th Biology Exam 

Total Marks (Theory)

70 Marks

Practicals + Projects

30 Marks 

Total Exam Hours 

3 Hours 

Syllabus 

Based on the NCERT syllabus 

Overall

100 Marks 

The details and tips shared here can be useful for students who are looking to make a study plan for the upcoming HBSE Class 11 exam. These tips may help students to strategise their study habits and achieve high marks in all subjects. 

Check out: HBSE Date Sheet 2026: Haryana Board Class 10th, 12th Time Table 

