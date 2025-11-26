Haryana Board HBSE Class 11 Biology Model Paper & Marking Scheme 2026: Download PDF

Haryana Board HBSE Class 11 Biology: As the exam dates are nearing, the anticipation and anxiety to complete the syllabus are high among students. So many suggestions on how to prepare for the exam, but missing the most important study tip, which is solving model papers. Haryana Board (HBSE) has released model papers and marking schemes for almost all subjects in HBSE class 11.

The motive of the model papers is to offer a medium for students to understand the question paper and get an overview of how it will be solved. Check further to access the direct links to both the model paper and the marking scheme for HBSE Class 11 Biology 2026.

Haryana Board HBSE Class 11 Biology Model Paper

Here you can find questions from the HBSE class 11 Biology model paper. You can use this to practice and access complete questions from the link shared below: