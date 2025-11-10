MAHA TET Hall Ticket 2025 Out
HBSE Date Sheet 2026: Haryana Board Class 10th, 12th Time Table Announce Soon at bseh.org.in

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Nov 10, 2025, 15:29 IST

The HBSE Class 10th and 12th Exam 2026 date sheet will be released soon by the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH). Based on past trends, the schedule is anticipated in mid to late November 2025 on bseh.org.in.

HBSE Class 10th, 12th Exam 2026 date sheet will be released soon.
Key Points

  • HBSE Class 10th, 12th Exam 2026 date sheet will be released soon.
  • Based on past trends, the schedule is anticipated in mid to late November 2025.
  • The date sheet will be available on bseh.org.in.

HBSE 2026 Date Sheet: Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH), or the Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE), will release the HBSE CLass 10th and 12th Exam 2026 date sheet soon. According to past year trends, the board is expected to release the schedule in mid or late November 2025. Candidates appearing for the exams will need to visit the official website to check the schedule at bseh.org.in.

HBSE Exam 2026 Key Highlights

Check the following table carrying the important details related to HBSE Class 10, 12 Exam 2026 datesheet: 

Overview  Details 
Event name  BSEH Class 10, 12 Exams 2026 schedule soon
Exam name 

HBSE Class 10th Exam 2026 Date Sheet

HBSE Class 12th Exam 2026 Date Sheet
Board name 

Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH)

Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE)
Academic year  2025-26
Official website  bseh.org.in
State  Haryana 
Class 

10

12
Scale  State-wide 
Exam format  Offline, pen-and-paper
Expected exam dates February 20 to April 2, 2026

How to check HBSE Class 10, 12 Exam 2026 Date Sheet?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check the HBSE Class 10, 12 Exam 2026 Date Sheet online when the board releases it: 

  1. Visit the official website at bseh.org.in
  2. On the homepage, click on ‘Announcements’
  3. Press on ‘Date Sheet’
  4. Check the class 10th/ 12th HBSE 2026 exam datesheet
  5. Check the exam dates and download the file for future use
