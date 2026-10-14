What Is Kaziranga National Park Famous For?
What is Kaziranga National Park famous for? Learn about its one-horned rhinoceros, UNESCO World Heritage status, wildlife, location, history and important facts.
Kaziranga National Park is one of India’s most famous wildlife destinations which is located in Assam in northeastern India. It is best known for the Indian one horned rhinoceros. The park also protects Bengal tigers, Asian elephants, wild water buffaloes, swamp deer and many bird species.
When was Kaziranga declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site?
Kaziranga was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1985 because of its outstanding natural value. Its grasslands, wetlands, forests and floodplains support a variety of wildlife.
What Is Kaziranga National Park Famous For?
Kaziranga National Park is mainly famous for the Indian one-horned rhinoceros. The park protects the world’s largest population of the Indian one-horned rhinoceros. Kaziranga is also part of India’s tiger conservation network.
Where Is Kaziranga National Park Located?
Kaziranga is situated in Assam, northeastern India. The Brahmaputra River lies along the northern side of the park, while the Karbi Anglong Hills are located to the south.
Why Is Kaziranga Famous for the One-Horned Rhinoceros?
The Indian one-horned rhinoceros is the most recognisable animal associated with Kaziranga. The scientific name is Rhinoceros unicornis. It has a single horn and thick, folded skin that resembles armour. In Kaziranga, protection of its habitat, anti-poaching operations and wildlife management helped its population recover.
Which Animals Are Found in Kaziranga National Park?
Kaziranga is home to several large mammals, reptiles and bird species. Although the rhinoceros is its best-known animal the park’s biodiversity extends well beyond this species.
|Species / Fauna
|Description & Ecological Role
|Indian one-horned rhinoceros
|The park’s most famous species and a major conservation success
|Bengal tiger
|A major predator protected within the park
|Asian elephant
|A large herbivore that uses the park’s grasslands and surrounding habitats
|Wild water buffalo
|A threatened wild bovine species found in the region
|Eastern swamp deer
|A deer associated with the park’s grassland and wetland habitats
|Leopard
|Another large carnivore found in the landscape
|Ganges river dolphin
|Associated with the river systems of the wider region
|Various bird species
|Include resident and migratory birds that use the park’s wetlands and grasslands
Is Kaziranga National Park Also a Tiger Reserve?
Kaziranga is also a tiger reserve. The reserve protects Bengal tigers and their natural habitat. Kaziranga was declared a Tiger Reserve in 2007.
Important Facts About Kaziranga National Park
|Feature
|Details
|Name
|Kaziranga National Park
|State
|Assam
|Famous for
|Indian one-horned rhinoceros
|UNESCO recognition
|World Heritage Site
|Year of inscription
|1985
|Tiger Reserve
|Yes
|Year declared a Tiger Reserve
|2007
|Major river
|Brahmaputra
|Important habitats
|Grasslands, wetlands, forests and floodplains
|Other major wildlife
|Tigers, elephants, wild water buffaloes and swamp deer
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