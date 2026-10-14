Kaziranga National Park is one of India’s most famous wildlife destinations which is located in Assam in northeastern India. It is best known for the Indian one horned rhinoceros. The park also protects Bengal tigers, Asian elephants, wild water buffaloes, swamp deer and many bird species.

When was Kaziranga declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site?

Kaziranga was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1985 because of its outstanding natural value. Its grasslands, wetlands, forests and floodplains support a variety of wildlife.

What Is Kaziranga National Park Famous For?

Kaziranga National Park is mainly famous for the Indian one-horned rhinoceros. The park protects the world’s largest population of the Indian one-horned rhinoceros. Kaziranga is also part of India’s tiger conservation network.

Where Is Kaziranga National Park Located?