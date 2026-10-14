Bihar TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026 (Big Update) D.El.Ed 2024-26 Students Get Chance to Apply, Applicant Numbers Expected to Rise

Bihar TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has given big relief to DLED candidates. Students who passed the DEIEd 2024-26 session exam in 2026 can now apply for TRE-4, the fourth phase of the Bihar teacher recruitment. The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced that these candidates can upload their marksheet copy online and fill the application form. Currently, 33,320 vacant posts of school teachers are being filled under the Education Department. This decision follows protests by DElEd students demanding their results. It is expected to add around 15,000 to 20,000 more eligible candidates.

Permitted to upload a web copy of the D.El.Ed marksheet on the online BPSC web portal to fulfill eligibility

Candidates who passed the DElEd 2024-26 session in 2026 can now apply for BPSC TRE-4, which is a big relief for thousands of aspirants. Here are the key details of the recruitment at a glance.

BPSC TRE 4 Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria

BPSC has widened the eligibility for TRE-4 so that more DElEd candidates can apply. The key points announced so far are given below.

Candidates who passed the DElEd 2024-26 session exam in the year 2026 are now eligible to apply.

The earlier eligible candidates remain eligible as per the official notification.

Candidates must upload a copy of their marksheet on the online application portal.

Other criteria, such as age limit, educational qualification for each class level, and the TET/STET requirement, will be as per the official BPSC notification.

Steps to apply for BPSC TRE 4 Recruitment 2026

The application process is fully online, and newly eligible DElEd candidates need to upload their marks details while filling out the form. Follow the steps below once the application link is active on the official website.