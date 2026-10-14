Bihar TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026 (Big Update) D.El.Ed 2024-26 Students Get Chance to Apply, Applicant Numbers Expected to Rise
Bihar TRE 4.0: BPSC has allowed DElEd 2024-26 session candidates who passed in 2026 to apply for TRE-4 by uploading their marksheets online. The recruitment covers 33,320 school teacher vacancies, and the move follows student protests, likely adding 15,000 to 20,000 more eligible candidates.
Key Points
- D.El.Ed 2024-26 session candidates passing in 2026 can now apply for Bihar TRE-4.
- Applicants can upload D.El.Ed marksheet online; decision follows student protests.
- Application window for TRE-4.0 is from September 25 to October 26, 2026.
Bihar TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026:Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has given big relief to DLED candidates. Students who passed the DEIEd 2024-26 session exam in 2026 can now apply for TRE-4, the fourth phase of the Bihar teacher recruitment. The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced that these candidates can upload their marksheet copy online and fill the application form. Currently, 33,320 vacant posts of school teachers are being filled under the Education Department. This decision follows protests by DElEd students demanding their results. It is expected to add around 15,000 to 20,000 more eligible candidates.
#Bihar #BSEB #BiharBoard @BiharEducation_ @mkrtiwari_bjp @samrat4bjp https://t.co/7HsnBxC5VW— Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) October 14, 2026
Bihar TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026 Highlights
Candidates who passed the DElEd 2024-26 session in 2026 can now apply for BPSC TRE-4, which is a big relief for thousands of aspirants. Here are the key details of the recruitment at a glance.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)
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Exam Name
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Bihar School Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE-4.0)
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Department
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Education Department & SC/ST/EBC Welfare Dept., Government of Bihar
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Post Name
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School Teacher (Vidyalaya Adhyapak) – PRT (Classes 1–5), Middle (6–8), TGT (9–10), and PGT (11–12)
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Total Vacancies
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33,320 Posts(Base 32,388 + 932 newly added posts)
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Newly Eligible Group
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D.El.Ed (Session 2024–2026) candidates who passed their exams in 2026
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Application Relief Measure
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Permitted to upload a web copy of the D.El.Ed marksheet on the online BPSC web portal to fulfill eligibility
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Reason for Relief
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Widespread student demonstrations & demands by D.El.Ed 2024–26 batch for timely result declaration & inclusion
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Expected Candidate Surge
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Additional 15,000 to 20,000 applicants joining the candidate pool
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Application Window
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September 25 to October 26, 2026 (Fee Deadline: October 25, 2026)
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Selection Stages
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Written Examination (150 Objective MCQs, No Negative Marking) Document Verification (DV)
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Official Source
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Joint decision by Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) & Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)
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Official Web Portal
BPSC TRE 4 Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
BPSC has widened the eligibility for TRE-4 so that more DElEd candidates can apply. The key points announced so far are given below.
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Candidates who passed the DElEd 2024-26 session exam in the year 2026 are now eligible to apply.
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The earlier eligible candidates remain eligible as per the official notification.
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Candidates must upload a copy of their marksheet on the online application portal.
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Other criteria, such as age limit, educational qualification for each class level, and the TET/STET requirement, will be as per the official BPSC notification.
Steps to apply for BPSC TRE 4 Recruitment 2026
The application process is fully online, and newly eligible DElEd candidates need to upload their marks details while filling out the form. Follow the steps below once the application link is active on the official website.
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Visit the official BPSC website.
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Open the TRE-4.0 application link.
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Register or log in with your credentials.
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Fill in your personal, educational, and category details.
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Upload your DElEd 2024-26 marksheet copy and other required documents.
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Pay the application fee, if applicable, and submit the form.
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Download and keep a printout of the confirmation page.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com