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Bihar TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026 (Big Update) D.El.Ed 2024-26 Students Get Chance to Apply, Applicant Numbers Expected to Rise

By Bebo Rani
Last Updated: Oct 14, 2026, 12:16 IST

Bihar TRE 4.0: BPSC has allowed DElEd 2024-26 session candidates who passed in 2026 to apply for TRE-4 by uploading their marksheets online. The recruitment covers 33,320 school teacher vacancies, and the move follows student protests, likely adding 15,000 to 20,000 more eligible candidates.

Bihar TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026 (Big Update) D.El.Ed 2024-26 Students Get Chance to Apply, Applicant Numbers Expected to Rise
Bihar TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026 (Big Update) D.El.Ed 2024-26 Students Get Chance to Apply, Applicant Numbers Expected to Rise

Key Points

  • D.El.Ed 2024-26 session candidates passing in 2026 can now apply for Bihar TRE-4.
  • Applicants can upload D.El.Ed marksheet online; decision follows student protests.
  • Application window for TRE-4.0 is from September 25 to October 26, 2026.

Bihar TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026:Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has given big relief to DLED candidates. Students who passed the DEIEd 2024-26 session exam in 2026 can now apply for TRE-4, the fourth phase of the Bihar teacher recruitment. The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced that these candidates can upload their marksheet copy online and fill the application form. Currently, 33,320 vacant posts of school teachers are being filled under the Education Department. This decision follows protests by DElEd students demanding their results. It is expected to add around 15,000 to 20,000 more eligible candidates.

Bihar TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026 Highlights

Candidates who passed the DElEd 2024-26 session in 2026 can now apply for BPSC TRE-4, which is a big relief for thousands of aspirants. Here are the key details of the recruitment at a glance.

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)

Exam Name

Bihar School Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE-4.0)

Department

Education Department & SC/ST/EBC Welfare Dept., Government of Bihar

Post Name

School Teacher (Vidyalaya Adhyapak) – PRT (Classes 1–5), Middle (6–8), TGT (9–10), and PGT (11–12)

Total Vacancies

33,320 Posts(Base 32,388 + 932 newly added posts)

Newly Eligible Group

D.El.Ed (Session 2024–2026) candidates who passed their exams in 2026

Application Relief Measure

Permitted to upload a web copy of the D.El.Ed marksheet on the online BPSC web portal to fulfill eligibility

Reason for Relief

Widespread student demonstrations & demands by D.El.Ed 2024–26 batch for timely result declaration & inclusion

Expected Candidate Surge

Additional 15,000 to 20,000 applicants joining the candidate pool

Application Window

September 25 to October 26, 2026 (Fee Deadline: October 25, 2026)

Selection Stages

Written Examination (150 Objective MCQs, No Negative Marking) Document Verification (DV)

Official Source

Joint decision by Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) & Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)

Official Web Portal

bpsc.bihar.gov.in

BPSC TRE 4 Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria

BPSC has widened the eligibility for TRE-4 so that more DElEd candidates can apply. The key points announced so far are given below.

  • Candidates who passed the DElEd 2024-26 session exam in the year 2026 are now eligible to apply.

  • The earlier eligible candidates remain eligible as per the official notification.

  • Candidates must upload a copy of their marksheet on the online application portal.

  • Other criteria, such as age limit, educational qualification for each class level, and the TET/STET requirement, will be as per the official BPSC notification.

Steps to apply for BPSC TRE 4 Recruitment 2026

The application process is fully online, and newly eligible DElEd candidates need to upload their marks details while filling out the form. Follow the steps below once the application link is active on the official website.

  • Visit the official BPSC website.

  • Open the TRE-4.0 application link.

  • Register or log in with your credentials.

  • Fill in your personal, educational, and category details.

  • Upload your DElEd 2024-26 marksheet copy and other required documents.

  • Pay the application fee, if applicable, and submit the form.

  • Download and keep a printout of the confirmation page.



Bebo Rani
Bebo Rani

Executive - Editorial

    Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com 

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    First Published: Oct 14, 2026, 12:16 IST
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