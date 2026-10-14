WBJEE 2026: State Government Approves Offline Campus-Level Decentralised Counselling
The Higher Education Department, Government of West Bengal, has officially granted approval for conducting offline campus-level decentralised counselling for WBJEE 2026. Participating state-funded universities, government engineering colleges, and self-financing private institutes can now independently fill leftover B.Tech and B.Pharm seats following the completion of centralized online counselling rounds.
WBJEE 2026 Decentralised Counselling:The Higher Education Department, Government of West Bengal, has formally approved the conduct of offline decentralized campus counselling of WBJEE 2026. All those participating universities funded by state government, government engineering colleges and self financing private institutions have got the freedom to fill up the remaining vacancies of B.Tech and B. Pharm courses through independent decentralized counselling process after completing the centralized online counselling process. This development has been very helpful for thousands of engineering aspirants who would try to secure admission in top state level institutions such as Jadavpur University, Calcutta University and Kalyani Government Engineering College.
As per the guidelines of state government, each participating college and department of the university will declare their vacancy seat matrix and application schedule along with eligibility criteria on their official portals. To become eligible for the spot admission process through decentralized counselling process, one has to have a valid General Merit Rank (GMR) or Pharmacy Merit Rank (PMR) in WBJEE 2026, but the candidate has to abide by state domicile criteria for filling up the government seats. The whole process will be done physically at college premises on the basis of merit ranking order of reporting candidates.
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WBJEE 2026 Decentralised Counselling: Key Highlights
Below are the key hghights related to the WBJEE 2026 Decentralised Counselling:
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Parameter
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Official Details
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Approving Authority
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Higher Education Department, Government of West Bengal
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Exam Board
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West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB)
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Mode of Allotment
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Offline (Physical Campus-Level Counselling)
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Target Seats
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Vacant seats remaining after WBJEE centralized e-counselling
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Eligible Institutions
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Participating Government, State University Departments, and Private Engineering Colleges
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Mandatory Requirement
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Valid GMR / PMR rank in WBJEE 2026 (or JEE Main where applicable)
How will the offline WBJEE 2026 decentralised counselling be held?
The Higher Education Department has intimated that admission process can be done as per their own arrangements, which may include online and offline modes. Vacancy list, eligibility and admission process can be displayed at their website. However, a copy of vacancy notice should be informed to Higher Education Department and WBJEEB.
In the notice, institutes have also been directed to receive applications for admissions through a particular official email id. Applications can be received physically as well as through email for admission in WBJEE 2026 DCAP. On the basis of merit, preference and availability of vacancies, students will be selected for admission.
For WBJEE 2026 DCAP, WBJEEB will organize an online portal for entry of important information regarding admission process. Higher Education Department is directing the institutes to provide candidate's information admitted through the process with the help of prescribed vacancy and admission information at the prescribed online portal till October 31, 2026. Admissions have to be done till October 31, 2026.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.