WBJEE 2026: State Government Approves Offline Campus-Level Decentralised Counselling

WBJEE 2026 Decentralised Counselling:The Higher Education Department, Government of West Bengal, has formally approved the conduct of offline decentralized campus counselling of WBJEE 2026. All those participating universities funded by state government, government engineering colleges and self financing private institutions have got the freedom to fill up the remaining vacancies of B.Tech and B. Pharm courses through independent decentralized counselling process after completing the centralized online counselling process. This development has been very helpful for thousands of engineering aspirants who would try to secure admission in top state level institutions such as Jadavpur University, Calcutta University and Kalyani Government Engineering College.

As per the guidelines of state government, each participating college and department of the university will declare their vacancy seat matrix and application schedule along with eligibility criteria on their official portals. To become eligible for the spot admission process through decentralized counselling process, one has to have a valid General Merit Rank (GMR) or Pharmacy Merit Rank (PMR) in WBJEE 2026, but the candidate has to abide by state domicile criteria for filling up the government seats. The whole process will be done physically at college premises on the basis of merit ranking order of reporting candidates.