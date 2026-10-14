MPESB Sub Engineer Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Reopens for 1700 Vacancies, Check Eligibility & More Details Here
The MPESB has reopened the online application process for the posts of Sub Engineer Notification 2026. Candidates can now fill their online forms from October 13, 2026 to October 27, 2026. Check this article for the application process, eligibility criteria, steps to apply and other important details.
Key Points
- MPESB invites applications for 1700 Sub Engineer, Draftsman & other posts.
- Final application deadline for MPESB Sub Engineer posts is October 27, 2026.
- Candidates require a 3-year Diploma in relevant fields; minimum age is 18.
MPESB Sub Engineer Recruitment 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has invited applications for the posts of Sub Engineer. These vacancies fall under the Sub Group 3. The online applications were initially invited by the board from August 29, 2026 to September 12, 2026. The date was then extended till September 19, 2026. Further through an official notification the MPESB decided to reopen the application from October 13, 2026 to October 27, 2026 to provide another chance for those candidates who have missed the earlier deadline. Under this recruitment a total of 1700 vacancies would be filled across various posts including Sub Engineer, Draftsman, Lab Technician and others. The candidates who earlier applied need not apply again,
Here you will find all the important details related to the eligibility criteria, application process, fees and other details before applying online through the official website.
MPESB Sub Engineer Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
Candidates who fulfill the required eligibility conditions can apply and submit their application online. Applicants are advised to go through the official notification once before filling the online forms. The application is available on the MPESB website at esb.mp.gov.in . Check the direct link to apply for the MP Sub Engineer Recruitment and official notification from the table below.
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MPESB Sub Engineer Official Notification 2026
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MPESB Sub Engineer Notification 2026 Apply Link
MP Sub Engineer Recruitment 2026 Highlights
Candidates who want to apply for the Combined Recruitment Examination-2026 (Group-03) for Deputy Engineer, Cartographer and other posts can check the important details related to the recruitment in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB)
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Authority
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Deputy Engineer, Cartographer, Laboratory Technician and others
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Total Vacancies
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1700
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Application Mode
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Online
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Application Start Date
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August 29, 2026
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Last Date to Apply
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October 27, 2026
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Last Date for Application Correction
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October 28, 2026
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Selection Process
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Written Exam, Document Verification and Medical Examination
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Official Website
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esb.mp.gov.in
MPESB Sub Engineer Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Before applying candidates must make sure that they fulfill the eligibility criteria at the time of submission of the online form. Check the detailed eligibility conditions for the MPESB Sub Engineer Recruitment 2026 below.
1. Educational Qualification
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Must have completed a 3 year Diploma (BE/ B. Tech) in Civil Electrical or Relevant Fields from a recognized university or institute.
2. Age Limit
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The minimum age to submit the online form is 18 years.
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The maximum age to apply depends on the posts you have opted for .
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Relaxations in the age limit would be applicable to the reserved categories as per the rules and regulation of the MP Govt.
Steps to Apply for MP Sub Engineer Recruitment 2026
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to complete the online application process-
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Go to the official MPESB website at esb.mp.gov.in
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Click on the link that reads MP Group 3 Sub Engineer Recruitment 2026
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Complete the registration process by entering the necessary details.
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Fill the application form with personal and education details.
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Upload relevant documents such as photograph and signature.
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Pay the application fees online as per your category.
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Check details once and then submit your application form.
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Download and save the form further formalities.
MPESB Sub Engineer Recruitment 2026 Application Fees
Candidates must pay the application fee for the MPESB Sub Engineer Recruitment 2026 at the time of final submission. The fee depends as per the category. Check the application fees across categories below.
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Category
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Fee
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Unreserved/ General
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Rs. 500/-
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Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/Other Backward Classes/EWS/Persons with Disabilities candidates who are permanent residents of Madhya Pradesh
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Rs. 250/-
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For Direct Recruitment - Backlog only
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NA
For more details please refer to the official website.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.