MPESB Sub Engineer Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Reopens for 1700 Vacancies, Check Eligibility & More Details Here

MPESB Sub Engineer Recruitment 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has invited applications for the posts of Sub Engineer. These vacancies fall under the Sub Group 3. The online applications were initially invited by the board from August 29, 2026 to September 12, 2026. The date was then extended till September 19, 2026. Further through an official notification the MPESB decided to reopen the application from October 13, 2026 to October 27, 2026 to provide another chance for those candidates who have missed the earlier deadline. Under this recruitment a total of 1700 vacancies would be filled across various posts including Sub Engineer, Draftsman, Lab Technician and others. The candidates who earlier applied need not apply again,

Here you will find all the important details related to the eligibility criteria, application process, fees and other details before applying online through the official website.