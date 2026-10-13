IMD Weather Today: Rain and Thunderstorms And Gusty Winds Expected in Delhi, UP and Other States

Rain in parts of the state, with further showers expected over the coming days

According to the IMD forecast issued on October 12, several states and regions may receive rainfall or experience thunderstorms on October 13.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain, thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds across several parts of India on Tuesday. Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and parts of southern and northeastern India can experience changing weather conditions. Keep reading to know in detail.

Delhi Weather Today

Delhi-NCR may experience thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds on October 13. The IMD forecast indicates wind speeds of 40 to 50 kmph with gusts reaching up to 60 kmph at isolated places across Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh and Punjab during the October 13 to 15 period. Rainfall is also expected to increase across parts of the region on October 14 and 15.

Uttar Pradesh Weather Today

Parts of Uttar Pradesh may receive rain during the current weather spell. The IMD has predicted little to scattered rainfall over West Uttar Pradesh from October 12 to 15. While East Uttar Pradesh may receive showers on October 15 and 16.

Bay of Bengal Low-Pressure Area: What Does the IMD Say?

According to IMD’s October 12 bulletin, a cyclonic circulation over the south Andaman Sea and adjoining areas was persisting. Under its influence a low-pressure area may form over the southeast Bay of Bengal around October 13.