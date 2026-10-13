IMD Weather Today: Rain and Thunderstorms And Gusty Winds Expected in Delhi, UP and Other States
IMD weather forecast for October 13, 2026: Check rain, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty wind warnings for Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Assam and other states
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain, thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds across several parts of India on Tuesday. Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and parts of southern and northeastern India can experience changing weather conditions. Keep reading to know in detail.
Weather Today: Which States May Receive Rain on October 13?
According to the IMD forecast issued on October 12, several states and regions may receive rainfall or experience thunderstorms on October 13.
|State or Region
|Expected Weather
|Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh
|Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds
|Punjab
|Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds
|Uttar Pradesh
|Rain in parts of the state, with further showers expected over the coming days
|Rajasthan
|Rain and thunderstorms at isolated places
|Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh
|Rain and possible thunderstorms
|Himachal Pradesh
|Rain and thunderstorms
|Uttarakhand
|Rain during the ongoing spell
|Chhattisgarh
|Rain, with further activity expected over the coming days
|Assam and Meghalaya
|Rain at isolated to scattered places
|Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura
|Rain and possible thunderstorms
|Andhra Pradesh
|Rain, thunderstorms and strong surface winds in some areas
|Tamil Nadu and Puducherry
|Rain and thunderstorms
|Kerala
|Rain and thunderstorms
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|Rain during the current weather spell
Delhi Weather Today
Delhi-NCR may experience thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds on October 13. The IMD forecast indicates wind speeds of 40 to 50 kmph with gusts reaching up to 60 kmph at isolated places across Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh and Punjab during the October 13 to 15 period. Rainfall is also expected to increase across parts of the region on October 14 and 15.
Uttar Pradesh Weather Today
Parts of Uttar Pradesh may receive rain during the current weather spell. The IMD has predicted little to scattered rainfall over West Uttar Pradesh from October 12 to 15. While East Uttar Pradesh may receive showers on October 15 and 16.
Bay of Bengal Low-Pressure Area: What Does the IMD Say?
According to IMD’s October 12 bulletin, a cyclonic circulation over the south Andaman Sea and adjoining areas was persisting. Under its influence a low-pressure area may form over the southeast Bay of Bengal around October 13.
Predicted temperature of cities on October 13
City Maximum Temperature Minimum Temperature
|City
|High (°C)
|Low (°C)
|Bhopal
|32°C
|21°C
|Kolkata
|34°C
|26°C
|Delhi
|31°C
|21°C
|Shimla
|22°C
|12°C
|Patna
|32°C
|23°C
|Mumbai
|37°C
|28°C
|Ranchi
|28°C
|19°C
|Jaipur
|34°C
|23°C
|Chennai
|33°C
|27°C
|Nainital
|22°C
|14°C
|Lucknow
|32°C
|22°C
Executive - Editorial
Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.