Delhi Traffic Alert Today: 22 Locations May Face Diversions on October 13, Check Affected Roads

Commuters in Delhi may face traffic congestion and diversions on Tuesday, October 13 amid protests against Chief Election Commissioner. According to the Delhi Traffic Police advisory disruptions at 22 junctions and road stretches particularly in New Delhi and Central Delhi can be caused. Keep reading to know about the traffic restrictions in Delhi.

Why Has Delhi Traffic Police Issued an Advisory Today?

The advisory comes amid protests by opposition leaders against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Protest related gatherings and the movement of political leaders may affect traffic in parts of Central Delhi.

Which 22 Junctions May Face Traffic Diversions in Delhi Today?

According to reports citing the Delhi Traffic Police advisory, traffic movement may be affected at the following junctions and road stretches on October 13.