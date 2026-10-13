Delhi Traffic Alert Today: 22 Locations May Face Diversions on October 13, Check Affected Roads
Delhi Traffic Alert for October 13, 2026: Traffic disruptions are expected at 22 junctions amid protest. Check affected roads, possible diversions and travel advice for commuters.
Commuters in Delhi may face traffic congestion and diversions on Tuesday, October 13 amid protests against Chief Election Commissioner. According to the Delhi Traffic Police advisory disruptions at 22 junctions and road stretches particularly in New Delhi and Central Delhi can be caused. Keep reading to know about the traffic restrictions in Delhi.
Why Has Delhi Traffic Police Issued an Advisory Today?
The advisory comes amid protests by opposition leaders against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Protest related gatherings and the movement of political leaders may affect traffic in parts of Central Delhi.
Which 22 Junctions May Face Traffic Diversions in Delhi Today?
According to reports citing the Delhi Traffic Police advisory, traffic movement may be affected at the following junctions and road stretches on October 13.
No. Junction or road stretch
1 Roundabout Panchkuian
2 Roundabout Mandi House
3 Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk, W-Point
4 Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk, A-Point
5 Minto Road and Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg
6 Guru Nanak Chowk
7 Chelmsford Road and Outer Circle, Connaught Place, T-Point
8 Bhairon Road and MGM, Ring Road, T-Point
9 Lodhi Road Flyover
10 Roundabout Neela Gumbad
11 Sardar Patel Marg and Panchsheel Marg crossing
12 Under Bhikaji Cama Place
13 Under Moti Bagh Flyover
14 Ring Road and San Martin Marg, T-Point
15 Roundabout Ashoka Road and Jantar Mantar Road
16 Roundabout Rail Bhawan
17 Jai Singh Road and Sansad Marg crossing
18 Outer Circle, Connaught Place and Barakhamba Road, T-Point
19 Roundabout Patel Chowk
20 Jai Singh Road and Ashoka Road, T-Point
21 Roundabout RML Hospital
22 Outer Circle, Connaught Place and Sansad Marg, T-Point
TRAFFIC ADVISORY In view of the law and order situation, traffic may be impacted at various locations across Delhi during the day on 13.10.2026. Dynamic diversions and restrictions may be implemented depending on ground conditions. GENERAL INSTRUCTIONS •Motorists are requested to avoid non-essential travel through affected areas, follow diversion signs and directions of traffic personnel and cooperate with Delhi Traffic Police to ensure smooth traffic movement. •For real-time updates and assistance, connect with Delhi Traffic Police through the following channels: FACEBOOK: https://t.co/XMFa7Ld8gD PLATFORM X: https://t.co/hro9F9Bmge INSTAGRAM: https://t.co/aL9StmHNJn WHATSAPP: 8750871493 HELPLINE NOS.: 1095 / 011-25844444 #DTPUpdates #DPTrafficAdvisory @PMOIndia @HMOIndia @LtGovDelhi @CPDelhi @CMODelhi @DelhiPolice @OfficialDMRC @dtchq_delhi @tweetndmc @FBDPolice @gurgaonpolice @SonipatPolice @jhajjarpolice @ghaziabadpolice @CP_Noida @timesofindia @the_hindu @IndianExpress @AmarUjalaNews @NavbharatTimes @Live_Hindustan @TimesNow @IndiaToday @republic— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) October 12, 2026
Which Areas of Delhi May Experience Traffic Jams?
Commuters travelling through New Delhi and Central Delhi should prepare for possible delays, particularly around major junctions and roads near administrative buildings. Connaught Place, Mandi House, Barakhamba Road, Sansad Marg, Ashoka Road and the area around Rail Bhawan are among the locations to watch. Traffic may also build up on connecting roads if vehicles are diverted away from affected junctions. People travelling through Lodhi Road, Bhikaji Cama Place, Moti Bagh and parts of the Ring Road should check current conditions before leaving.
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Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.