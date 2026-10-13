IBPS Clerk Prelims 2026 Questions: Check the Shift-Wise Memory-Based Questions

IBPS Clerk Prelims 2026 Questions:- The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has concluded the Preliminary Exam for Customer Service Associates (Clerk) CRP-CSA-XVI across all shifts on October 10 and 11, 2026. With 11,663 vacancies released, candidates who appeared for the exam will be eager to verify their answers, while candidates wanting to target the next year's IBPS Clerk exam should review the memory-based questions to understand the exact question pattern asked in the exam, difficulty level, and other important details.

IBPS Clerk Prelims 2026 Questions Summary & Good Attempts

Across all shifts which were conducted over the two-day exam window, the paper maintained an easy to moderate difficultylevel. Speed and high accuracy were the primary differentiators, as basic question types dominated all three sections. Given below is the IBPS Clerk Prelims 2026 Questions Summary and the number of good attempts.