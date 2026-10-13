IBPS Clerk Prelims 2026 Questions: Check the Shift-Wise Memory-Based Questions
IBPS Clerk Prelims 2026 Questions: Check the IBPS Clerk Prelims 2026 Memory-Based Questions for October 10 to 11, 2026. Download the memory-based paper PDF, section-wise questions asked, and other important details.
Key Points
- The IBPS Clerk Prelims 2026 exam concluded across all shifts on October 10 and 11, 2026.
- With 11,663 vacancies, the exam maintained an easy to moderate difficulty level.
- Candidates should start Mains prep, noting new Caselet DI & 'Only A Few' syllogisms.
IBPS Clerk Prelims 2026 Questions:- The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has concluded the Preliminary Exam for Customer Service Associates (Clerk) CRP-CSA-XVI across all shifts on October 10 and 11, 2026. With 11,663 vacancies released, candidates who appeared for the exam will be eager to verify their answers, while candidates wanting to target the next year's IBPS Clerk exam should review the memory-based questions to understand the exact question pattern asked in the exam, difficulty level, and other important details.
IBPS Clerk Prelims 2026 Questions Summary & Good Attempts
Across all shifts which were conducted over the two-day exam window, the paper maintained an easy to moderate difficultylevel. Speed and high accuracy were the primary differentiators, as basic question types dominated all three sections. Given below is the IBPS Clerk Prelims 2026 Questions Summary and the number of good attempts.
|
Section Name
|
Difficulty Level
|
Good Attempts
|
Questions Asked
|
English Language
|
Easy to Moderate
|
22-28
|
|
Numerical Ability
|
Easy to Moderate
|
21-27
|
|
Reasoning Ability
|
Easy to Moderate
|
23-31
|
|
Total
|
Easy to Moderate
|
66-85
|
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Also check, IBPS Clerk Prelim Cut Off 2026
Comparative Analysis of IBPS Clerk Prelims 2026 Questions
For those candidates who are preparing for the upcoming IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam for the next cycle or those who have given the IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam 2026, they should read the comparative analysis of the paper, which is given below:-
How Did the 2026 IBPS Clerk Prelims Shift from Previous Years?
- Caselet DI Inclusion:- Unlike previous years, where standard line or bar graphs were dominant, IBPS has introduced short paragraph-based Caselet DIs of 3 to 4 marks in multiple shifts, testing reading speed alongside calculation.
- “Only A Few” Syllogism Questions:- Direct syllogism questions have almost become out of date; 100% of syllogism sets featured conditional ‘Only a Few’ statements.
What Appeared Candidates Should Do Next?
Given below are the steps that candidates who are aspiring to sit in the IBPS Clerk exam next year:-
- Calculate the raw score considering the 0.25 negative marking. If the candidate has attempted 72+ questions with 90% accuracy in high-cutoff states or 62+ questions with a good percentage of accuracy, they stand a strong chance of qualifying for the next stage.
- Candidates are advised not to wait for the Prelims result announcement and to start their preparation for the IBPS Clerk Mains Exam 2026. The Mains syllabus covers topics like Current Affairs and Financial Awareness.
- Shift the practice from speed-based single-variable puzzles to 2-variable, matrix, and reasoning-heavy Data Interpretation sets.
Also check, SSC GD Result 2026 (OUT)
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