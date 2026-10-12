Denmark Open 2026: Full Details, Tournament Format, Indian Players and Where to Watch
The Denmark Open 2026 will be held from October 13 to 18 in Odense, Denmark. Check the tournament format, schedule, Indian players, first-round opponents and live telecast and streaming details.
The Denmark Open 2026 is just around the corner. One of the premier tournaments on the BWF World Tour Super 750 circuit, the tournament will take place at the Jyske Bank Arena in Odense, Denmark.
It will feature some of the biggest names in world badminton, including several players from the Indian contingent.
The BWF Super 750 is the third highest category of professional badminton competitions within the BWF World Tour framework, second to only the BWF World Tour Finals and the Super 1000.
Denmark Open 2026: Key Details
One of the oldest badminton tournaments in the world, the Denmark Open 2026 will take place from October 13 to 18. Here are all the key details about this year's tournament.
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Parameter
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Tournament Details
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Tournament Name
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Denmark Open 2026
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Dates
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October 13 - October 18, 2026
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Host City & Country
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Odense, Denmark
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Venue
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Jyske Bank Arena (Ørbækvej 350)
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Tournament Category
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HSBC BWF World Tour Super 750 (Level 3)
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Governing Bodies
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Badminton Denmark & Badminton World Federation (BWF)
Denmark Open 2026: Tournament Format
The Denmark Open 2026 will follow a knockout format, where each player will start in the first round. The winner of each match will advance to the next stage, while the loser will be eliminated from the tournament. Below is the schedule for the tournament.
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October 13 - 14: First Round
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October 15: Second Round
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October 16: Quarter-finals
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October 17: Semi-finals
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October 18: Finals
Indian Players to Watch Out For
Lakshya Sen: Lakshya will look to bounce back from recent setbacks at the Asian Games 2026, where he lost in the Round of 32. Once considered a bright prospect, this is the right time for him to regain momentum and make a strong statement.
PV Sindhu: The 2-time Olympic medallist has won the Japan Open 2026. Despite a dip in her performances over the last couple of years, Sindhu has all the capabilities to put up a strong show at the Denmark Open.
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty: The former world No. 1 pair won the Singapore Open a month ago. Despite this, the duo suffered a shock exit at the Asian Games. They will look to make a statement at the Denmark Open.
Here are the Indian players and their respective first-round opponents.
Women’s Singles
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Indian Player
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First-Round Opponent
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P. V. Sindhu
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An Se-young (South Korea)
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Tanvi Sharma
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Natsuki Nidaira (Japan)
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Ashmita Chaliha
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Kaloyana Nalbantova (Bulgaria)
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Devika Sihag
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Pornpawee Chochuwong (Thailand)
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Unnati Hooda
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Han Qian Xi (China)
Men’s Singles
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Indian Player
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First-Round Opponent
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Lakshya Sen
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Chou Tien Chen (Chinese Taipei)
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Ayush Shetty
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Alwi Farhan (Indonesia)
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Kidambi Srikanth
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Arnaud Merkle (France)
Men’s Doubles
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Indian Pair
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First-Round Opponent
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Satwiksairaj Rankireddy–Chirag Shetty
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He Ji Ting–Ren Xiang Yu (China)
Women’s Doubles
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Indian Pair
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First-Round Opponent
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Treesa Jolly–Gayatri Gopichand
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Yan Fei Chen–Hsieh Pei Shan (Chinese Taipei)
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Rutaparna Panda–Swetaparna Panda
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Bao Li Jing–Cao Zi Han (China)
Denmark Open 2026: Where to Watch
Fans in India and the subcontinent can watch the Denmark Open 2027 live on JioHotstar and FanCode, while the live telecast will be available on Star Sports Select 2 HD and Star Sports Select 2 SD.
Did You Know? Denmark Open Will Become a Super 1000 Tournament From 2027
Badminton Denmark announced in February 2026 that Denmark Open had secured will upgrade to BWF World Tour Super 1000 status, starting in 2027 and continuing through 2030.
Senior Executive - Editorial
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