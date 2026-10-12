Denmark Open 2026: Full Details, Tournament Format, Indian Players and Where to Watch

The Denmark Open 2026 is just around the corner. One of the premier tournaments on the BWF World Tour Super 750 circuit, the tournament will take place at the Jyske Bank Arena in Odense, Denmark.

It will feature some of the biggest names in world badminton, including several players from the Indian contingent.

The BWF Super 750 is the third highest category of professional badminton competitions within the BWF World Tour framework, second to only the BWF World Tour Finals and the Super 1000.

Denmark Open 2026: Key Details

One of the oldest badminton tournaments in the world, the Denmark Open 2026 will take place from October 13 to 18. Here are all the key details about this year's tournament.