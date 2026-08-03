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BTEUP Result 2026 OUT: Download Even Semester and Special Back Paper Marksheet PDF at bteup.ac.in

By Sunil Sharma
Last Updated: Aug 3, 2026, 22:47 IST

BTEUP Result 2026: The Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh (BTEUP) has declared the even semester and special back paper results on its official website, bteup.ac.in. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the BTEUP even semester result.

BTEUP even semester result
BTEUP even semester result

Key Points

  • BTEUP Even Semester & Special Back Paper results released on July 27, 2026.
  • Even semester examinations were conducted from May 11 to June 05, 2026.
  • Sessional marks portal closed June 15, 2026; check results at bteup.ac.in.

BTEUP Even Semester Result 2026: The Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh (BTEUP) has released the even semester and special back paper results for the exams held in May 2026. The board recently released the main exams 2nd and 4th semester results on August 03, and final semester results along with Diploma In Tool and Mould Making and Pharmacy courses on July 27

BTEUP closed the sessional marks upload portal on June 15, 2026, and the practical exams ended on June 20. After that, the board asked the examiners to upload marks within two working days. Now the BTEUP has released the Main only Final semester, Diploma in Tool and Mould Making, Pharmacy year and Pharmacy Only Back Paper.

The BTEUP even semester 2026 examinations were conducted from May 11 to June 05, 2026, for Diploma in Engineering, Pharmacy and other government approved short term courses.

All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their BTEUP results using the direct link provided below. To download the BTEUP Even Semester result 2026, the students need to enter their enrollment number. 

BTEUP Even Semester Result Download Link

BTEUP released the results of the main and only back paper exams for the even semester. The students can download their BTEUP even semester results on the official website of the BTEUP: bteup.ac.in. Here we are also providing the direct link to download the BTEUP result.

BTEUP Even Semester Results 2026 Link

Click here

BTEUP Even Semester 2026 Result Release Date

According to the latest information available on the official website, BTEUP has released the main and only back paper even semester exam results on July 27. BTEUP closed the portal for uploading sessional marks on June 15, 2026, while the practical examinations are scheduled to conclude on June 20, 2026. The board has instructed examiners to upload practical marks online through their login on the official website within two working days after the completion of the practical exam. 

Steps to Check UPBTE 2026 Result

Candidates can check their results online at the official website of the board. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the UPBTE 2026 results.

Step 1: Go to the official website of the board - bteup.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the Result section

Step 3: Select the course

Step 4: Fill in the required information, enter the enrollment number, date of birth and click on ‘Search’.

Step 5: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.

Direct Links to BTEUP Results 2026

Check the direct link below to view and download the BTEUP results for various courses. Students can easily access their BTEUP results online by clicking the link and entering the required details

Course

Result Date

Result Links

Main Only Second and Fourth Semester June 2026

 August 03, 2026 Click here

Main Only Final Semester June 2026

 July 27, 2026 Click here
Diploma In Tool And Mould Making June 2026 July 27, 2026 Click here
Pharmacy Year June - 2026 July 27, 2026 Click here
Only Back Paper June - 2026 July 27, 2026 Click here
Pharmacy Only Back Paper June - 2026 July 27, 2026 Click here

Details Mentioned on BTEUP Result 2026

Once you have downloaded your BTEUP Result PDF, check all the information carefully to ensure there are no errors. If you notice any mistakes, report them to the exam authorities right away for a timely correction. The BTEUP Result will include the following details:

  • Student Name

  • Register Number

  • Name of Course

  • Course/Subject Code

  • Course/Subject Name

  • Result Status

  • Total Marks

  • Maximum Marks

  • Result Date

Problems in downloading the BTEUP Result 2026

If any candidate faces any issues in downloading the BTEUP result 2026. He/She must do the following things before connecting with the exam conducting authority.

  • Close your Internet browser and try again.

  • Ensure you have a stable internet connection.

  • Use Mozilla Firefox and Google Chrome browsers to download the admit card.

  • Clear the history and cache and refresh the page.

What After BTEUP Result 2026?

After the declaration of the BTEUP even semester results, students who have passed can proceed with admission to the next semester or complete their diploma programme requirements. Candidates who are not satisfied with their marks may apply for revaluation, photocopy of answer sheets, or supplementary examinations as per the board guidelines. MSBTE is expected to release detailed notifications regarding these processes after the result announcement.

Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh Highlights

The Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh (BTEUP) is a state-level educational board in Uttar Pradesh that regulates polytechnic and diploma courses in engineering, pharmacy, and management. It was established in May 1958 and have more than 800 affiliated private and government institutions across the state.

BTEUP Even Semester Exam 2026: Key Details
Particulars Details
Exam Name

 

BTEUP Even Semester Examination 2026

 
Conducting Body

 

Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh (BTEUP)

 
Exam Dates

 

May 11 to June 05, 2026

 
Courses Covered

 

Diploma in Engineering, Pharmacy, and Management Courses

 
Shift 1 Timing

 

09:00 AM to 11:30 AM

 
Shift 2 Timing

 

02:00 PM to 04:30 PM

 
Exam Mode

 

Offline (Written Examination)

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Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager - Editorial

Sunil Sharma is an education consultant with over 14 years of experience. He holds an MSc in Mathematics. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited and Aakash Edutech Private Limited. At Jagran Josh, writes for the Govt exam vertical. He possesses a strong analytical approach that enables him to effectively decode examination patterns, trends, and requirements, helping aspirants access clear and insightful exam-related content.
Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc

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First Published: Aug 3, 2026, 22:47 IST

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FAQs

  • Can I apply for scrutiny or revaluation after the BTEUP even semester result is declared?
    +
    Yes, students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for scrutiny or revaluation as per the guidelines issued by BTEUP after the result declaration.
  • How can I check my BTEUP Even Semester Result 2026?
    +
    Students can check their BTEUP even semester result online by visiting the official BTEUP website. They need to enter their Enrollment Number or Roll Number to view and download their scorecard.
  • When will the BTEUP Even Semester Result 2026 be released?
    +
    The BTEUP Even Semester Result 2026 has been announced on July 27, 2026. Students can check the official website to download the result PDF.
  • What details are mentioned in the BTEUP Result 2026?
    +
    The BTEUP result generally includes the student's name, registration number, course name, subject-wise marks, total marks, grade, and qualifying status. Students should carefully verify all the details mentioned in the BTEUP result.

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