BTEUP Result 2026 OUT: Download Even Semester and Special Back Paper Marksheet PDF at bteup.ac.in

Key Points BTEUP Even Semester & Special Back Paper results released on July 27, 2026.

Even semester examinations were conducted from May 11 to June 05, 2026.

Sessional marks portal closed June 15, 2026; check results at bteup.ac.in.

BTEUP Even Semester Result 2026: The Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh (BTEUP) has released the even semester and special back paper results for the exams held in May 2026. The board recently released the main exams 2nd and 4th semester results on August 03, and final semester results along with Diploma In Tool and Mould Making and Pharmacy courses on July 27 BTEUP closed the sessional marks upload portal on June 15, 2026, and the practical exams ended on June 20. After that, the board asked the examiners to upload marks within two working days. Now the BTEUP has released the Main only Final semester, Diploma in Tool and Mould Making, Pharmacy year and Pharmacy Only Back Paper. The BTEUP even semester 2026 examinations were conducted from May 11 to June 05, 2026, for Diploma in Engineering, Pharmacy and other government approved short term courses.

All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their BTEUP results using the direct link provided below. To download the BTEUP Even Semester result 2026, the students need to enter their enrollment number. BTEUP Even Semester Result Download Link BTEUP released the results of the main and only back paper exams for the even semester. The students can download their BTEUP even semester results on the official website of the BTEUP: bteup.ac.in. Here we are also providing the direct link to download the BTEUP result. BTEUP Even Semester Results 2026 Link Click here BTEUP Even Semester 2026 Result Release Date According to the latest information available on the official website, BTEUP has released the main and only back paper even semester exam results on July 27. BTEUP closed the portal for uploading sessional marks on June 15, 2026, while the practical examinations are scheduled to conclude on June 20, 2026. The board has instructed examiners to upload practical marks online through their login on the official website within two working days after the completion of the practical exam.

Steps to Check UPBTE 2026 Result Candidates can check their results online at the official website of the board. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the UPBTE 2026 results. Step 1: Go to the official website of the board - bteup.ac.in Step 2: Click on the Result section Step 3: Select the course Step 4: Fill in the required information, enter the enrollment number, date of birth and click on ‘Search’. Step 5: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference. Direct Links to BTEUP Results 2026 Check the direct link below to view and download the BTEUP results for various courses. Students can easily access their BTEUP results online by clicking the link and entering the required details Course Result Date Result Links Main Only Second and Fourth Semester June 2026 August 03, 2026 Click here Main Only Final Semester June 2026 July 27, 2026 Click here Diploma In Tool And Mould Making June 2026 July 27, 2026 Click here Pharmacy Year June - 2026 July 27, 2026 Click here Only Back Paper June - 2026 July 27, 2026 Click here Pharmacy Only Back Paper June - 2026 July 27, 2026 Click here

Details Mentioned on BTEUP Result 2026 Once you have downloaded your BTEUP Result PDF, check all the information carefully to ensure there are no errors. If you notice any mistakes, report them to the exam authorities right away for a timely correction. The BTEUP Result will include the following details: Student Name

Register Number

Name of Course

Course/Subject Code

Course/Subject Name

Result Status

Total Marks

Maximum Marks

Result Date Problems in downloading the BTEUP Result 2026 If any candidate faces any issues in downloading the BTEUP result 2026. He/She must do the following things before connecting with the exam conducting authority. Close your Internet browser and try again.

Ensure you have a stable internet connection.

Use Mozilla Firefox and Google Chrome browsers to download the admit card.

Clear the history and cache and refresh the page.

What After BTEUP Result 2026? After the declaration of the BTEUP even semester results, students who have passed can proceed with admission to the next semester or complete their diploma programme requirements. Candidates who are not satisfied with their marks may apply for revaluation, photocopy of answer sheets, or supplementary examinations as per the board guidelines. MSBTE is expected to release detailed notifications regarding these processes after the result announcement. Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh Highlights The Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh (BTEUP) is a state-level educational board in Uttar Pradesh that regulates polytechnic and diploma courses in engineering, pharmacy, and management. It was established in May 1958 and have more than 800 affiliated private and government institutions across the state.